ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Hot Springs man sentenced to 7 years for drug trafficking

HOT SPRINGS — A Hot Springs man was sentenced Monday to 84 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release on one count of distribution of methamphetamine. The Honorable Chief Judge Susan O. Hickey presided over the sentencing hearing in the U.S. District Court in Hot Springs.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
5newsonline.com

Arkansas police officer arrested for domestic battery of child

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Little Rock Police Department (LRPD) announced that one of its officers had been arrested for domestic battery by the Benton Police Department on Monday. According to reports, Little Rock officer Terry McDaniel surrendered himself to Benton police in reference to the arrest warrant that...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pottsville, AR
Russellville, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Dover, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Russellville, AR
State
Arkansas State
neareport.com

Five “New Aryan Empire” associates sentenced to prison

White Supremacists Gang Trafficked Drugs in Pope County Area. LITTLE ROCK—Five defendants were sentenced yesterday for their involvement in crimes carried out on behalf of a white supremacist gang. Each defendant previously pleaded guilty to various crimes associated with the New Aryan Empire (NAE), a white supremacist organization that began as a prison gang and functioned as a drug trafficking organization.
POPE COUNTY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Machete-wielding Marshall man arrested after police standoff

46-year-old Bryon Nelson allegedly assaulted a family member around 9 p.m. before arming himself with a machete. Nelson allegedly threatened deputies when they responded to a report of domestic violence at a residence near the “Crossroads Community”. Nelson then retreated to a barn on the property, refusing to...
MARSHALL, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Robinson
FOX 16 News

Yell County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Captain John Foster

YELL COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies with the Yell County Sheriff’s Office are mourning the loss of Captain John Foster. According to the Yell County SO, Foster served the people of Yell County for over 25 years with integrity, devotion and leadership. No information has been given regarding Foster’s passing. Authorities posted on the department’s Facebook […]
YELL COUNTY, AR
cdcgamingreports.com

Motions to dismiss lawsuit over Pope County casino license denied in Arkansas circuit court

Two motions seeking to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the legitimacy of a casino license in Pope County granted to Legends Resort and Casino by the Arkansas Racing Commission were denied Wednesday by a judge in Pulaski County who said the plaintiff in the case has standing to take the issue to court and that he has presented factual allegations that present a constitutional question in the matter.
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Burn ban issued for 3 area counties

A burn ban is now in effect for three area counties in north central Arkansas. The bans were put in effect Monday for Izard, Searcy and Stone counties due to dry conditions and no rain in the forecast. Baxter County is currently not under a burn ban, but one is...
SALESVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Gang#Gang Members#White Supremacist#The New Aryan Empire
KTLO

4 boil orders in effect in north central Arkansas

Four boil orders are currently in effect in north central Arkansas. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, one order was put in effect Thursday morning for a portion of the West Stone County Water Association in Stone and Searcy counties. The order was issued due to a main break and affects the customers in the eastern portion of the system from Mountain View west to Timbo.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkadelphian.com

1 dead, 3 hurt in Hot Springs crash

A Leola woman died and three others were injured Monday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision in Garland County. According to an Arkansas State Police preliminary crash summary, a vehicle pulled out of a private driveway into oncoming traffic on US Highway 270 East near Hot Springs. Joyce M. Newton, 75,...
LEOLA, AR
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
KTLO

Minor earthquake in southern Searcy County

A minor earthquake has been reported in southern Searcy County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.1 quake was recorded 4.2 miles west-southwest of Leslie Sunday morning at 2:06. The location is also 39.2 miles south-southwest of Mountain Home and 40.2 miles southeast of Harrison. Experts say normally,...
SEARCY COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mainstreetclarksville.com

Governors stunned by Central Arkansas in road blowout

Austin Peay football’s impressive four-game stretch ended with a thud on Saturday night when the Governors took a 49-20 loss to ASUN Conference foe Central Arkansas (2-3). The No. 16-ranked Govs went for an early fourth-and-short conversion on their first drive but fell short of the line to gain, giving the Bears excellent starting field position. They cashed in with a 14-yard touchdown, and UCA led the rest of the game.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy