iheart.com
Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway
The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
kgns.tv
Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A recent vehicle pursuit leads to the discovery of a gang member along with several undocumented immigrants in a car. The Encinal Police Department says when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car, the driver refused and gave chase on the northbound lane of I-35.
Speeding driver ejected, killed after crashing into parked truck
SAN ANTONIO — A speeding driver was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle following a crash into a parked truck. Police responded to South Pine Street at Alabama Street on the east side of town around 12:30 a.m. for reports of an accident. When officers arrived at...
KSAT 12
Fired BCSO deputy turned SeaWorld ‘scare character’ accused of body slamming child while at work
SAN ANTONIO – UPDATE -- This story now includes a statement from SeaWorld. A former Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy who was fired after he was captured on camera assaulting an inmate in 2019 faces new criminal allegations after San Antonio police said he assaulted two people Sunday, including a 14-year-old boy, while working at SeaWorld.
CBS Austin
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend
Texas DPS is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Round Rock on Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at RM 1431 at Vista Hills Blvd. around 6pm. One man died at the scene and one woman was taken to the hospital. DPS says a...
Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin
SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after abusing 10-year-old for spending book fair money on snacks, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is behind bars for abusing his 10-year-old child after she spent money he gave her for a school book fair on snacks, according to San Antonio police. Agyei Kobins Gore, 31, is charged with injury to a child with intent to cause bodily injury following the incident on Sept. 20, according to an arrest affidavit.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed by store clerk during robbery attempt at North Side convenience store, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man is dead after he was shot while trying to rob a North Side convenience store late Thursday night. The shooting happened around 9:45 p.m. at a Valero gas station in the 9600 block of San Pedro Avenue, not far from Isom Road and Loop 410.
KSAT 12
High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County
KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
KSAT 12
After nearly 2 months as a free man, capital murder suspect a ‘fugitive’ after re-indictment
SAN ANTONIO – After nearly two months as a free man, Richard Montez is once again facing a capital murder charge in the February 2018 shooting deaths of a teen and an elderly man on the West Side. A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said its Fugitive Apprehension Unit...
12 San Antonio buffets to indulge in flavorful dishes from across the globe
Bring your appetite to these buffets.
KSAT 12
Should you switch your lawn to clover like a TikTok trend is suggesting?
SAN ANTONIO – Yellow patchy grass, to no grass at all, it’s what a lot of San Antonio lawns look like right now after a brutal summer drought and record breaking temperatures. And if your lawn is green, it took a lot of watering. Local certified plant expert...
tpr.org
One of two long overdue Bexar County jail studies released
The office of Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar released a long overdue study of the jail on Friday. The new report focused on how to better staff the facility that has struggled to keep up at a critical time. The number of people jailed remains high, and deputies complain about the state of both the jail infrastructure and their quality of life.
Watch 50 Baby Horned Lizards Get Released Into Wild in Texas
The threatened species is being reintroduced to Texas in an effort to increase their dwindling numbers.
JBSA relocates dozens of service members after bacteria is discovered in plumbing
SAN ANTONIO — Around 100 injured military service members receiving treatment at Brooke Army Medical Center are in the process of being relocated after legionella bacteria, which can cause serious pneumonia, was discovered in the plumbing systems of their barracks, according to Joint Base San Antonio officials. About 50...
WVa. RB CJ Donaldson carted off against Texas
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson Jr. was carted off the field with an apparent head and back injury midway
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas
If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
San Antonio Current
Hey, San Antonio, here's what your favorite breakfast taco order says about you
If you live in SA, you probably have a regular breakfast taco order. In fact, there's a good chance you stick to that same routine every time you step up to the counter or pull into the drive-thru. Those taco choices are important, because they say a lot about who...
