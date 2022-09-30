ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

iheart.com

Texas Police Helicopter Video Captures Shootout on Highway

The Texas Department of Public Safety released a video of a chase that ended in a deadly shootout between a suspect and a DPS trooper in east Bexar County. The video shows the moments after authorities said 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo took off after giving troopers a fake name during a Feb. 18 traffic stop. The trooper briefly lost sight of the fleeing suspect, but a DPS helicopter assisted with finding him. The suspect crossed a highway and went the wrong way on I-10. The suspect was stopped by two troopers. Gunfire was exchanged between the suspect and a DPS trooper. The suspect and a trooper were taken to local area hospitals. The suspect died the next day in the hospital. The wounded trooper was taken to University Hospital in the DPS helicopter and survived the shootout.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Car chase results in arrest of gang member and undocumented immigrants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A recent vehicle pursuit leads to the discovery of a gang member along with several undocumented immigrants in a car. The Encinal Police Department says when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car, the driver refused and gave chase on the northbound lane of I-35.
LAREDO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Raccoon causes power outage in Seguin

SEGUIN, Texas — Everybody knows that raccoons can cause a lot of damage to your property, but one in Seguin caused the power to go out for a couple of hours. The Seguin Police Department said that the pesky critter made its way into a substation transformer resulting in the outage around midnight Saturday.
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

High-speed chase ends in 2 human smuggling arrests in Kerr County

KERRVILLE, Texas – A high-speed chase in Kerr County on Thursday resulted in the arrests of two men on human smuggling charges, officials said. According to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, members of their Criminal Interdiction team saw two vehicles on Interstate 10 on Thursday that they suspected were smuggling migrants.
KERR COUNTY, TX
tpr.org

One of two long overdue Bexar County jail studies released

The office of Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar released a long overdue study of the jail on Friday. The new report focused on how to better staff the facility that has struggled to keep up at a critical time. The number of people jailed remains high, and deputies complain about the state of both the jail infrastructure and their quality of life.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you are looking for new places to explore, you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a wekeend getaway in Texas, suitable for people of all ages.
TEXAS STATE

