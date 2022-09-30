Read full article on original website
Georgia 26, Mizzou 22: The Fear of Living Dangerously
Turn the ball over. Lose the battle up front. Fail to put the ball in the endzone when you get inside the 20. There are a lot of ways to m lose football games, but those are about as close to a Holy Trinity of football failure as you can get.
Let The Big ‘Dawg Speak:
Kirby Smart met the assembled press corps following George’s 26–22 victory over Missouri, and as usual the Bulldogs head coach had some candid thoughts to share about his team, including:. * Effusive praise for Jack Podlesny, who darn well deserved it. An interesting aspect of this game for...
The Winning Smart Victory Post #71: Peat and repeat
My apologies for the wait you have incurred for this post. I spent last night showing up to support an old friend and today finishing the new flooring in the spare room before my brother comes, so I have *just* watched the game (how I managed to escape knowing the result for nearly 24 hours eludes me).
Third Quarter Open Thread: Hello Munson My Old Friend….
Yeah. We’ve gonna have to do a heckuva lot better than that crap. Georgia is getting beaten soundly up front and Stetson Bennett looks a little like he might have packed his bottle of Pappy for the trip. The second half of this game sets up as a gut...
