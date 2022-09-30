Read full article on original website
Drought Reveals Fifth Mob Body Near Vegas
Five skeletons have now been found in the receding waters of Lake Mead near Las Vegas. The water level at Lake Mead is lower than any time since the 1930s. The first body was found in a barrel in the spring. The person inside was dead of a gunshot wound decades ago, according to authorities. Nearby that location just this week, a gun was also found. Lake Mead is the largest reservoir in the USA. It has dipped to record low levels amid a worsening drought.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Rams: TV, time, kickoff, line
Will quarterback Dak Prescott play as the Cowboys return to play the defending Super Bowl champs?
Emergency Personnel Reportedly Performed Nearly an Hour of CPR on Coolio
After being unresponsive in a friend’s bathroom, EMTs attempted 45 minutes of emergency CPR to revive Coolio. Coolio passed away Wednesday at a home in downtown Los Angeles. Coolio went into the bathroom, and after not emerging after a while, the concerned friend found the rapper on the floor.
California suffering through driest three years ever recorded, with no relief in sight
California's drought has become the state's driest three-year period on record, surpassing that of 2013-15 — and a fourth dry year is looking increasingly likely, officials said Monday. The news came just days after the state began its new water year, which runs from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30....
California high school football team forfeits season after players staged 'slave auction'
A high school football team in Northern California was forced to forfeit the remainder of its season after a video showed several players staging a reenactment of a "slave auction," according to district officials. In a statement, Doreen Osumi, the superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District, called the incident...
After Hurricane Ian came the floods
A county in Florida was ready for Hurricane Ian – but not for what came after. Is "population collapse" an actual threat? And the Supreme Court kicks off a new term with controversial cases and a new justice. 👋 Hey! Laura Davis here. It's Monday. Ready for the news?...
14 Arizona Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Retirees have long flocked to Arizona for its affordable cost of living and mild winters, and the state has seen a large population boom in recent years. From 2010 to 2020, Arizona's population grew by nearly 12%, moveBuddha reported. Although Arizona is still a relatively affordable state, it has experienced...
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the storm in Florida as frustration and desperation mounted in the path the storm cut through state. And the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. The storm’s onshore winds piled even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency, although a shift in wind direction prevented potentially catastrophic levels Monday, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Virginia
Hurricane Ian: Florida search and rescue efforts redoubled
FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct 3 (Reuters) - Search and rescue teams in Florida on Monday were doubling back to check on tens of thousands of homes and businesses along the Gulf Coast after completing an initial search of the area that was ravaged by Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever to strike the United States.
