How Wynonna Brought Mother Naomi Judd to the Stage During First Tour Stop
Wynonna Judd kept her promise to continue the Judds Final Tour after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd. The late family matriarch was more than just a spiritual presence during an opening night show in Grand Rapids, Mich. A performance of "Love Can Build a Bridge" was — as...
Kelsea Ballerini Brings Carly Pearce Onstage in Chicago for Surprise Duet [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini is currently in the midst of her Heartfirst Tour, and during a stop at Chicago's Rosemont Theatre on Saturday night (Oct. 1), the singer had a very special surprise in store: She brought out her longtime friend and duet partner Carly Pearce for a surprise onstage rendition of "You're Drunk, Go Home."
Carrie Underwood’s Boys Are More Rambunctious Than Ever These Days
Carrie Underwood has her hands full at home, and she's outnumbered! Between her husband, Mike, and her two sons, Isaiah, 7, and Jacob, 3, it's a house filled with masculinity — and bodily functions. "They’re seven and three. Everything with them is farts and wrestling," she tells Country Countdown...
Miranda Lambert Marks the 5th Anniversary of Route 91 Shooting With the Vegas Strong 5K [Picture]
Saturday (Oct. 1) marked the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting, and Miranda Lambert remembered the tragedy by participating in the 2022 Vegas Strong 5k/1M running event. "Band and crew up early this morning," the singer commented on social media, posting several shots of herself...
