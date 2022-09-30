Read full article on original website
New York State Could Require A Police Review Of Purchases Of Multiple Guns
Gun owners who want to make purchases of multiple guns or ammunition in New York State could have to undergo additional scrutiny by police. A New York State senate bill sponsored by Senators Luis R. Sepúlveda, James Gaughran, and Julia Salazar could put people trying to make bulk purchases of firearms under a police microscope.
15 Of New York State’s Most Wanted Criminals For October 2022
In the month of ghosts, vampires, and all sort of frights, it's time to be safer here in New York. As a community of New Yorkers, let's all work together to make sure our homes and communities are a safe place. How can you do this? One easy way that...
Public Comment Taken on Next New York State Minimum Wage Increase
Public comment is open now that the New York State Department of labor is taking the next steps in raising the state’s minimum wage for non-farm workers. While reaction is coming in for the phase-in of a 40-hour workweek and overtime for agricultural workers, Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon Friday issued an Order calling for the minimum wage in counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester go up by one dollar an hour from $13,20 to $14.20 as the phase-in toward a $15 minimum hourly wage continues.
Overtime Pay For New York Farm Workers Steps Forward
New York is now joining several states that are changing the way farm workers are compensated for their time. The state's labor commissioner on Friday, September 30 approved a recommendation to phase in a 40-hour threshold for farmworker overtime over the next decade. Right now, farmworkers in New York qualify for overtime pay only after they have worked 60 hours in a week.
This New York Couple Makes Over $3,000 a Month Dumpster Diving
Imagine being able to bring in an extra $3,000 a month just by digging through things thrown away by others. This is exactly what one New York couple has perfected!. Dave and Erin Sheffield live in Buffalo and both of them have full-time jobs, but when they get some free time, they sift through things that other people have thrown out and turn into a profit.
One Picturesque Place In NY Among Most Idyllic Spots to See Fall Foliage
One picturesque place in New York is among the most idyllic spots to see foliage this fall. You haven't experienced the beauty of Mother Nature until you've seen her in all her glory during Autumn. From the Adirondack and Catskill Mountains to the Thousand Islands, New York has fabulous fall foliage. But there's one place that is the best.
Is Dumpster Diving Illegal in New York?
As Americans, we waste so much and it’s sickening. There are so many rules and regulations in place that oftentimes, businesses have no choice but to throw things away out of safety concerns for the general public, but other times, things are trashed just for the sake of being trashed.
New York Governor to DEC: All Vehicles Must Be Zero Emissions
If everything pans out the way New York Governor Kathy Hochul hopes it will, she and the Department of Environmental Conservation will work together to ensure that all new vehicles in the state of New York are completely zero emissions. On Thursday, September 29, Governor Hochul announced at a briefing...
Study Ranks New York as the Fifth Friendliest State for Drivers
A recent Forbes study ranked New York as the fifth friendliest state for drivers, surprising just about everybody who has ever driven here. Now I don't want to get into it with Forbes, but are we sure? Because I've spent well over 100 hours sitting on the Cross Bronx Expressway on my way out of New York. And I can tell you for a fact that I've never had a friendly experience on that road.
Southern Tier Swimming Hole Gets $4.5 Million Upgrade
Early last week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $4.5 million investment to improve facilities at a popular Southern Tier swimming hole. According to the press release, Stony Brook State Park will receive a $4.5 million investment to build a new modern bathhouse and lifeguard office. The investment will also go towards a new playground, renewed footpaths, wayfinding signage and an area for a food truck for special events. The work is scheduled to begin this fall and will run through the off-season and into the 2023 operating season.
Scam Calls from 607 Area Code Seek “Donations” to Police
New York State Police are reminding people they don’t make calls to raise money for their police benevolent charity. The warning comes as Troopers say there have been several recent reports being made to the authorities concerning telephone calls coming from the 607 area code where the caller is trying to get people to “donate” to the P.B.A.
New York Court Rules Christian Adoption Agency Can Reject Applications from Same-Sex or Unmarried Couples
In early September, the United States District Court Northern District of New York ruled that a Christian adoption agency is allowed to deny applications from same-sex or unmarried couples. The decision, handed down by U.S. District Judge Mae A. D'Agostino, found that attempts by the New York Office of Children...
Western New York Commuters Have “Crappy” Afternoon on Thursday
According to a report by Julia Soluri of WKBW, afternoon commuters on the New York State Thruway in Western New York had a crappy drive home after a liquid manure truck overturned. According to the report, a tractor trailer crashed on the New York State Thruway between the Depew and...
Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State
There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
New York State About To Give Car Buyers Money
Gas prices are coming down across New York State but don't let that fool you. The price per gallon is still hard to take and the way things are going, could very well surge again soon. With the hurricanes churning, gas and diesel prices seem to be going up again...
Canada Is Lifting Travel Restrictions and Upstate New Yorkers Are Ecstatic
It has been a long two years for Upstate New Yorkers who have friends, family, and property in Canada as many have not been able to cross the border due to COVID travel restrictions imposed by the Canadian government. With Upstate New York's close proximity to Canada, many have been...
Trapped Bear Destroys Car Before Getting Released Back Into NY Forest
A trapped bear is a scared bear and it can do a lot of damage. One broke into a vehicle in New York and couldn't get out. The destruction it left behind was substantial. A 911 call came in about a bear being trapped inside a vehicle in the town of Hurley in Ulster County. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Officers were called in to help with the rescue. Route 28 was shut down and vehicles were parked to create a funnel behind the trapped bear.
Holy Bull! Man in Upstate NY Films Massive Moose on the Move!
Holy Bull! I know a lot of people from Upstate NY who say they would love to see a majestic moose in the wild, and I'm one of them. Watch below as a massive bull moose makes its way through Upstate NY, while two buddies marvel at the rarity of the moment.
New York Police Officers Help Bald Eagle In Time Of Need
This kind of feels like a metaphor for America as we seem to be are colliding into all kinds of things. We need to be rescued but we need help from a higher authority. Last week, police from Suffolk County came to the rescue of a bald eagle that was on the highway after it had collided with a truck. A good Samaritan woman saw a low-flying bald eagle strike the top of a truck on the highway and called 911.
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?
I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
