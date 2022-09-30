Read full article on original website
USC conducts successful freshmen field day
The Upper St. Clair High School mentor program hosted its 14th annual freshman field day on Sept. 22 at the high school stadium. Anna McElligott, Lauren Starr, Yoshna Venkataraman and Dakota Worstell, who serve as the Senior Leadership Team, spearheaded the event, which is designed to build and strengthen relationships among the ninth-graders.
Sports Beat: Local schools square off for soccer supremacy
It’s time for the Sports Beat, a weekly capsule of athletic events and standout performances from Peninsula and Gig Harbor high schools. We will start out with a preview of the game of the week between girls soccer powers Gig Harbor (6-0, 6-0 South Sound Conference) and Peninsula (7-1, 6-0). They square off at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Roy Anderson Field.
