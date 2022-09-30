ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Pennsylvania Almanac

USC conducts successful freshmen field day

The Upper St. Clair High School mentor program hosted its 14th annual freshman field day on Sept. 22 at the high school stadium. Anna McElligott, Lauren Starr, Yoshna Venkataraman and Dakota Worstell, who serve as the Senior Leadership Team, spearheaded the event, which is designed to build and strengthen relationships among the ninth-graders.
UPPER SAINT CLAIR, PA
SFGate

Rising Above | Heritage Football Uses Gutsy Effort To Get To 5-1

With Multiple Starters Out, The Heritage Football Team Had Big Nights From Devon Rivers And Its Defense In A League-Opening Win At Freedom •. Even before the first snap of its Bay Valley Athletic League opener Friday, the Heritage football team could be fairly described as rickety. The Brentwood school...
FREEDOM, CA
gigharbornow.org

Sports Beat: Local schools square off for soccer supremacy

It’s time for the Sports Beat, a weekly capsule of athletic events and standout performances from Peninsula and Gig Harbor high schools. We will start out with a preview of the game of the week between girls soccer powers Gig Harbor (6-0, 6-0 South Sound Conference) and Peninsula (7-1, 6-0). They square off at 7 p.m. Sept. 30 at Roy Anderson Field.
GIG HARBOR, WA
