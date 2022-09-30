ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Scottish Dance Theatre: Ray review – joyful post-Covid communion

I’m welcomed in with a warm hello and the offer of a cushion, for sitting on the floor around the edges of the stage. There’s no hiding at the back of the auditorium here, it’s a congregation of performers and audience, the latter gathered in the round (chairs are also available), lights on so everyone can see each other. Ray feels very much like a post-Covid piece. A placard is held up that says: “It’s so good to see you.” The members of Scottish Dance Theatre come dressed in warm colours and bright faces, catching the audience’s eyes, marvelling at the opportunity for human connection.
TechRadar

How The Rings of Power episode 6's shocking ending took four years to make

Full spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 6 follow. You've been warned. The Rings of Power has officially arrived. Sure, the high fantasy Prime Video show actually launched on September 2, but it's needed a hugely significant episode to truly announce itself on the prestige TV stage. Episode 6...
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Smile': Is Paramount’s New Horror Movie Streaming?

Paramount’s new original horror movie, about a “Ring”-style curse that passes from one person to another and involves horribly violent deaths and – surprise! – a big wide grin on your face, is here, just in time for spooky season. “Smile,” which stars Sosie Bacon and Kyle Gallner and just had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin before opening this Friday (September 30), is super creepy and unsettling.
ComicBook

Learn English With Jujutsu Kaisen Is Out and Absolutely Wild

Jujutsu Kaisen may not be in season at the moment, but that isn't stopping the series from making headlines. Right now, the manga is working through one of its most ambitious arcs yet, and the Culling Game has plenty to offer. In fact, the act gave Jujutsu Kaisen the push to put out a new book that was meant to teach fans English. And now that it is out, well – the book is absolutely wild.
Variety

New ‘Planet of the Apes’ Movie Gets Title and First Look, Will Star ‘The Witcher’s’ Freya Allan

20th Century Studios has revealed the first look and title of the latest addition to the “Planet of the Apes” franchise: “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.” Starring “The Witcher’s” Freya Allan, Owen Teague and Peter Macon, the next chapter of the “Planet of the Apes” saga will pick up several years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” will be helmed by Wes Ball, director of “The Maze Runner” trilogy. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Patrick Aison, and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”...
SFGate

New Zealand Estate Where Two "Lord of the Rings" Films Were Shot Is For Sale

It’s been over 20 years since director Peter Jackson’s cinematic adaptation of the Lord of the Rings trilogy first reached theaters. In the years that have elapsed since then, there’s been plenty of discussion about the films’ legacy — and the aspects of them that modern blockbuster filmmaking could take a few cues from. Among those aspects is the use of visually striking locations across New Zealand.
wegotthiscovered.com

Subjugated sci-fi fans bow down to the movies where our new alien overlords won

For the most part, sci-fi cinema revolving around intergalactic invaders or out-of-this-world interlopers tend to end with a thrilling fightback that sees the human race vanquish its enemies from beyond the stars, restoring our place at the top of the food chain in the process. That isn’t always the case,...
ComicBook

Coolio Recorded New Lines for Futurama Reboot Before Death

The entertainment world is still mourning the loss of Coolio, after the rapper-turned-actor passed away at the age of 59 on Wednesday, September 28th. The news of Coolio's passing was confirmed by his manager in a statement to TMZ, which reports that Coolio was found unconscious on the bathroom floor of a friend's home, with EMTs arriving and pronouncing him dead on the scene. In the time since Coolio's death was publicly confirmed, many have taken to social media to celebrate their favorite performances, whether in the music or film and television worlds. Among them is his stint as Kwanzaabot on the beloved animated series Futurama — and apparently, the show will be giving him a proper sendoff.
Gizmodo

Cabinet of Curiosities' New Trailer Sets the Scary Stage

October means Halloween, and Halloween means horror movies and shows to watch. The month boasts some upcoming projects that are sure to be delightful such as the second season of Chucky and Werewolf by Night, and Netflix is getting into the occasion with a new show, Cabinet of Curiosities. Created and produced by Guillermo del Toro, the series received a new trailer earlier in the week and it looks creepy as hell.
ComicBook

Rings of Power Reveals First Look at Arondir's Big Battle in New Episode

The most recent episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power put two of its storylines on a collision course. not only did Galadriel, Elendil, and Halbrand begin their sailing journey toward Middle-earth but Arondir, Bronwyn, and the surviving Southlanders were preparing for an assault by Adar's orcs. A new clip from this week's episode reveals that the later of these plots will get explosive with Arondir getting into what can only be described as a knock-down-drag-out fight with one of the orcs. Check out a clip of it in the player below and look for the new episode to arrive on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow night.
IndieWire

How Epic ‘Rings of Power’ Battle Scene Came Together

“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is a giant collection of individual pieces. Branch down from any one element and there are so many different parts that have to function together to make it all work. Fight scenes are no different. For every wide shot of a skirmish — in the case of Episode 6, “Udûn,” ones in the Southlands village near the tower Ostirith — each bit of chaos has to mesh together. For series stunt coordinator Vic Armstrong, that starts with assembling a team. When hiring local stunt performers, Armstrong looks not only at strength and agility,...
Cinema Blend

How Barbarian’s Director Feels About The Wild Internet Theories He’s Read About The Horror Movie

Barbarian looks like (and starts) with the simple premise of a woman who finds herself in an awkward situation when the Airbnb she books is already occupied by another person. In an optimistic move, she decides to stay the night. But there’s a lot more to the upcoming horror movie than the trailer advertises, and the internet has already been theorizing about what the real plot could be. Yes, Barbarian writer/director Zach Cregger is reading your ideas.
murphysmultiverse.com

‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 6 and the Origins of Mordor

Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to deliver week to week and Episode 6, entitled “Udûn, may have been one of the series’ best to date. After Galadriel, Halbrand and the Númenóreans arrived just in time to help Bronwyn and Arondir hold off Adar and his army of orcs, things seemed to be trending up in Middle-Earth. However, just as Halbrand is hailed as King of the Southlands, the Southlands get a major remodeling.
