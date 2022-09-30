The most recent episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power put two of its storylines on a collision course. not only did Galadriel, Elendil, and Halbrand begin their sailing journey toward Middle-earth but Arondir, Bronwyn, and the surviving Southlanders were preparing for an assault by Adar's orcs. A new clip from this week's episode reveals that the later of these plots will get explosive with Arondir getting into what can only be described as a knock-down-drag-out fight with one of the orcs. Check out a clip of it in the player below and look for the new episode to arrive on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow night.

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO