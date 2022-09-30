Read full article on original website
'Rings of Power': Identity of The White Cloaks Characters Finally Revealed
The fifth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" revealed three mysterious characters who were previously misidentified as Sauron.
wegotthiscovered.com
A dubious take questions why one of the greatest franchises in history is so popular
While your mileage may vary on which multi-film franchise can definitively be named as the greatest of all-time, no conversation that attempts to rank the pinnacle of ongoing properties is complete without George Miller’s Mad Max. Even if we ignore the fact that the original trilogy kicked off with...
wegotthiscovered.com
A completely bizarre horror sequel that stands apart from its franchise endures as a cult favorite
Some film franchises go to utterly bizarre new areas as the sequels roll on, but few can boast a threequel as strange and out of line with the franchise as one of horror’s staples. Halloween III: Season of the Witch is cult classic nowadays, almost beloved entirely because of...
Scottish Dance Theatre: Ray review – joyful post-Covid communion
I’m welcomed in with a warm hello and the offer of a cushion, for sitting on the floor around the edges of the stage. There’s no hiding at the back of the auditorium here, it’s a congregation of performers and audience, the latter gathered in the round (chairs are also available), lights on so everyone can see each other. Ray feels very much like a post-Covid piece. A placard is held up that says: “It’s so good to see you.” The members of Scottish Dance Theatre come dressed in warm colours and bright faces, catching the audience’s eyes, marvelling at the opportunity for human connection.
TechRadar
How The Rings of Power episode 6's shocking ending took four years to make
Full spoilers for The Rings of Power episode 6 follow. You've been warned. The Rings of Power has officially arrived. Sure, the high fantasy Prime Video show actually launched on September 2, but it's needed a hugely significant episode to truly announce itself on the prestige TV stage. Episode 6...
How to Watch ‘Smile': Is Paramount’s New Horror Movie Streaming?
Paramount’s new original horror movie, about a “Ring”-style curse that passes from one person to another and involves horribly violent deaths and – surprise! – a big wide grin on your face, is here, just in time for spooky season. “Smile,” which stars Sosie Bacon and Kyle Gallner and just had its world premiere at Fantastic Fest in Austin before opening this Friday (September 30), is super creepy and unsettling.
ComicBook
Learn English With Jujutsu Kaisen Is Out and Absolutely Wild
Jujutsu Kaisen may not be in season at the moment, but that isn't stopping the series from making headlines. Right now, the manga is working through one of its most ambitious arcs yet, and the Culling Game has plenty to offer. In fact, the act gave Jujutsu Kaisen the push to put out a new book that was meant to teach fans English. And now that it is out, well – the book is absolutely wild.
New ‘Planet of the Apes’ Movie Gets Title and First Look, Will Star ‘The Witcher’s’ Freya Allan
20th Century Studios has revealed the first look and title of the latest addition to the “Planet of the Apes” franchise: “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes.” Starring “The Witcher’s” Freya Allan, Owen Teague and Peter Macon, the next chapter of the “Planet of the Apes” saga will pick up several years after the conclusion of 2017’s “War for the Planet of the Apes.” “Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes” will be helmed by Wes Ball, director of “The Maze Runner” trilogy. The screenplay is by Josh Friedman, Patrick Aison, and “Rise of the Planet of the Apes”...
Watch the creepy horror film promotion that went viral
Paramount Pictures promoted their new horror film “Smile” by sending actors from the film to sporting events.
Avatar's Sigourney Weaver Explains Why The Way Of Water Is A Very Personal Movie For James Cameron
Sigourney Weaver reveals what inspired James Cameron's Avatar sequel.
SFGate
New Zealand Estate Where Two "Lord of the Rings" Films Were Shot Is For Sale
It’s been over 20 years since director Peter Jackson’s cinematic adaptation of the Lord of the Rings trilogy first reached theaters. In the years that have elapsed since then, there’s been plenty of discussion about the films’ legacy — and the aspects of them that modern blockbuster filmmaking could take a few cues from. Among those aspects is the use of visually striking locations across New Zealand.
wegotthiscovered.com
Subjugated sci-fi fans bow down to the movies where our new alien overlords won
For the most part, sci-fi cinema revolving around intergalactic invaders or out-of-this-world interlopers tend to end with a thrilling fightback that sees the human race vanquish its enemies from beyond the stars, restoring our place at the top of the food chain in the process. That isn’t always the case,...
ComicBook
Coolio Recorded New Lines for Futurama Reboot Before Death
The entertainment world is still mourning the loss of Coolio, after the rapper-turned-actor passed away at the age of 59 on Wednesday, September 28th. The news of Coolio's passing was confirmed by his manager in a statement to TMZ, which reports that Coolio was found unconscious on the bathroom floor of a friend's home, with EMTs arriving and pronouncing him dead on the scene. In the time since Coolio's death was publicly confirmed, many have taken to social media to celebrate their favorite performances, whether in the music or film and television worlds. Among them is his stint as Kwanzaabot on the beloved animated series Futurama — and apparently, the show will be giving him a proper sendoff.
Gizmodo
Cabinet of Curiosities' New Trailer Sets the Scary Stage
October means Halloween, and Halloween means horror movies and shows to watch. The month boasts some upcoming projects that are sure to be delightful such as the second season of Chucky and Werewolf by Night, and Netflix is getting into the occasion with a new show, Cabinet of Curiosities. Created and produced by Guillermo del Toro, the series received a new trailer earlier in the week and it looks creepy as hell.
ComicBook
Rings of Power Reveals First Look at Arondir's Big Battle in New Episode
The most recent episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power put two of its storylines on a collision course. not only did Galadriel, Elendil, and Halbrand begin their sailing journey toward Middle-earth but Arondir, Bronwyn, and the surviving Southlanders were preparing for an assault by Adar's orcs. A new clip from this week's episode reveals that the later of these plots will get explosive with Arondir getting into what can only be described as a knock-down-drag-out fight with one of the orcs. Check out a clip of it in the player below and look for the new episode to arrive on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow night.
How Epic ‘Rings of Power’ Battle Scene Came Together
“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is a giant collection of individual pieces. Branch down from any one element and there are so many different parts that have to function together to make it all work. Fight scenes are no different. For every wide shot of a skirmish — in the case of Episode 6, “Udûn,” ones in the Southlands village near the tower Ostirith — each bit of chaos has to mesh together. For series stunt coordinator Vic Armstrong, that starts with assembling a team. When hiring local stunt performers, Armstrong looks not only at strength and agility,...
Cinema Blend
How Barbarian’s Director Feels About The Wild Internet Theories He’s Read About The Horror Movie
Barbarian looks like (and starts) with the simple premise of a woman who finds herself in an awkward situation when the Airbnb she books is already occupied by another person. In an optimistic move, she decides to stay the night. But there’s a lot more to the upcoming horror movie than the trailer advertises, and the internet has already been theorizing about what the real plot could be. Yes, Barbarian writer/director Zach Cregger is reading your ideas.
The LotR: The Rings of Power intro has some undiscovered easter eggs
Hidden meanings abound, the Plains of Yonder team talks about the concept behind the LotR: The Rings of Power's title sequence.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘The Rings of Power’ Episode 6 and the Origins of Mordor
Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power continues to deliver week to week and Episode 6, entitled “Udûn, may have been one of the series’ best to date. After Galadriel, Halbrand and the Númenóreans arrived just in time to help Bronwyn and Arondir hold off Adar and his army of orcs, things seemed to be trending up in Middle-Earth. However, just as Halbrand is hailed as King of the Southlands, the Southlands get a major remodeling.
Collider
Lucy Lawless and Temuera Morrison Have a "Date With Destiny" in 'My Life is Murder' Season 3 Trailer
Acorn TV has unveiled the trailer for season three of their appropriately titled murder mystery series My Life is Murder, highlighting more weird cases to solve, as well as new and familiar faces. Lucy Lawless stars as investigator Alexa Crowe once again, exploring the grim world of crime solving while also dealing with her unusual and rather bizarre lifestyle.
