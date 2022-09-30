ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Daily News

Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’

Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Hundreds at Snug Harbor walk with Little Amal, the famed 12-foot-tall puppet raising awareness for child refugees

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Little Amal, for one, did not neglect “the forgotten borough.”. It was a sight to behold as hundreds gathered at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center early Friday evening to catch a glimpse of the 12-foot-tall puppet as she walked the pathways while being greeted with music, paper butterflies and smiling faces along the way.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Accidents
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Accidents
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

How to see the Northern Lights in New York this weekend

Once again, the Northern Lights are (hopefully!) making an appearance across the United States this weekend. Although the likelihood of catching the natural wonder in New York is low, we reached out to American Museum of Natural History astrophysicist Jackie Faherty to get some tips that might maximize city dwellers’ chances of witnessing the splendor that is the aurora borealis in the upcoming few days.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

NYPD Finds Body Floating in Central Park Lake

Early Friday morning, the decomposing body of a young man was pulled from the lake in Central Park by West Drive and 79th Street, said a New York Police Department spokesperson. Described as a fully-clothed, unidentified male in his 20s, police found the body unconscious and unresponsive when they got...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Russian consulate vandalized in NYC

NEW YORK - The Russian consulate in New York City was vandalized on Friday morning. The front of the building was covered in red paint. The diplomatic mission is located in a 4-story building on 91st St. on Manhattan's Upper East Side, just a half-block from Central Park. The building,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

109 East 79 On New York’s Upper East Side Opens To Residents￼

Having launched sales exactly one year ago, Legion Investment Group has nearly sold out its development at 109 East 79 at pricing that certifies it as one of the most successful new luxury developments in New York City. The exceedingly rare property, which has commenced closings and opened to residents, is envisioned by the world-revered Steven Harris Architects and developed by Legion Investment Group––a real estate developer, owner, and operator with an established track record of executing architecturally distinguished buildings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Tracking Hurricane Ian: Here is how it will impact NYC weather

NEW YORK - The remnants of Hurricane Ian will impact the greater New York City region starting Friday night. The clouds will continue to thicken in the evening and then showers will begin and turn into heavier rain overnight in New Jersey. The region will likely see moderate to occasionally...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Green-Wood Cemetery Unveils Enormous, Thought-Provoking Installation

An evocative, large-scale sculpture installation by acclaimed artist Athena LaTocha will be unveiled at the Green-Wood Cemetery on Saturday, October 1. The project, which explores the history of the cemetery and its caretakers, is called “The Remains of Winter” and was created with old trees that had to be removed from the cemetery due to damage and decay. Thin sheets of lead, a material historically used in coffins to slow decomposition, envelop the reclaimed wood.
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Whale population rapidly growing off Brooklyn coast

New York City may be called the concrete jungle, but it’s not known for having the most exciting wildlife. Just off the coast of Brooklyn is a trip that is changing that perception. “Straight ahead of us at 12 o’clock, about a mile or so, there was a large...
BROOKLYN, NY

