The People’s Guide to Power preview: NY, Puerto Rico and the power of the “sixth borough”
Attendees at the 2022 Puerto Rican Day Parade in Midtown Manhattan on June 12. Sunday’s show will explore the close ties between New York, Puerto Rico and the broader Latino community. [ more › ]
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’
Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
‘Masses of people in our Staten Island parks;’ reaction pours in over news of possible migrant ship at Homeport
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Locals were caught off guard Friday after news broke of a cruise ship possibly docking at the Homeport in Stapleton to help deal with the city’s migrant crisis. The New York Post first reported that Mayor Eric Adams administration was close to a deal...
Hundreds at Snug Harbor walk with Little Amal, the famed 12-foot-tall puppet raising awareness for child refugees
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Little Amal, for one, did not neglect “the forgotten borough.”. It was a sight to behold as hundreds gathered at the Snug Harbor Cultural Center early Friday evening to catch a glimpse of the 12-foot-tall puppet as she walked the pathways while being greeted with music, paper butterflies and smiling faces along the way.
How to see the Northern Lights in New York this weekend
Once again, the Northern Lights are (hopefully!) making an appearance across the United States this weekend. Although the likelihood of catching the natural wonder in New York is low, we reached out to American Museum of Natural History astrophysicist Jackie Faherty to get some tips that might maximize city dwellers’ chances of witnessing the splendor that is the aurora borealis in the upcoming few days.
NYPD Finds Body Floating in Central Park Lake
Early Friday morning, the decomposing body of a young man was pulled from the lake in Central Park by West Drive and 79th Street, said a New York Police Department spokesperson. Described as a fully-clothed, unidentified male in his 20s, police found the body unconscious and unresponsive when they got...
Tips That Will Help Even The Clumsiest Person Master The Art Of Walking In Heels
Have you ever dreamed of walking down the streets of New York City à la Carrie Bradshaw in her three inches heels? You know, with that elegant and smooth supermodel-like walk? If you have ever stood in front of a store window, drooled over a pair of high heels but had no idea how to walk in them without looking like a robot, we've got your back!
$50 to drive to Manhattan. $100 to come into N.J. How a fight over traffic cameras could prove costly.
A war of words between New York and New Jersey legislators over red light cameras could prove costly to commuters who could be slapped with hefty fees to travel between New York City and the Garden State. New York lawmakers want to slap Jersey drivers with a $50 “non-cooperation fee”...
Russian consulate vandalized in NYC
NEW YORK - The Russian consulate in New York City was vandalized on Friday morning. The front of the building was covered in red paint. The diplomatic mission is located in a 4-story building on 91st St. on Manhattan's Upper East Side, just a half-block from Central Park. The building,...
109 East 79 On New York’s Upper East Side Opens To Residents￼
Having launched sales exactly one year ago, Legion Investment Group has nearly sold out its development at 109 East 79 at pricing that certifies it as one of the most successful new luxury developments in New York City. The exceedingly rare property, which has commenced closings and opened to residents, is envisioned by the world-revered Steven Harris Architects and developed by Legion Investment Group––a real estate developer, owner, and operator with an established track record of executing architecturally distinguished buildings.
Tracking Hurricane Ian: Here is how it will impact NYC weather
NEW YORK - The remnants of Hurricane Ian will impact the greater New York City region starting Friday night. The clouds will continue to thicken in the evening and then showers will begin and turn into heavier rain overnight in New Jersey. The region will likely see moderate to occasionally...
Food truck explodes at Cortland Pumpkinfest in New York, officials say
CORTLAND, N.Y. — A food truck exploded early Sunday at a New York festival, closing roads around the annual event, authorities said. The Deli Bros. truck exploded before The Great Cortland Pumpkinfest opened for the day, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported. In a news release, festival officials said there were no injuries.
Rally held at Orchard Beach in protest of migrant relief centers
A rally was held in the Bronx on Saturday to protest the city’s plan to handle the surge of asylum seekers. The Office of Emergency Management says the centers at the Orchard Beach parking lot are set to open next week, with the ability to house around 1,000 migrants.
Glory days at Staten Island’s shore hotels: When we were ‘The Riviera of NYC’ | Then and now
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island’s shorelines were once referred to as “The Riviera of New York City,” then replete with upscale hotels, motels and the like — all brimming with lively amenities by day and night to suit the tastes of locals and out-of-towners alike.
Man fatally slashed in neck while riding NYC subway, police say
NEW YORK — A New York City man was fatally slashed after getting into an argument on a subway Friday night, authorities said. Tommy Bailey, 43, died after he got into a dispute with a man on a train in the borough of Brooklyn at about 8:45 p.m. EDT, WPIX-TV reported.
New York’s private schools are gaming vaccine exemptions in ‘obvious’ fraud
After rarely crossing the 1 percent mark, some private schools suddenly reported 5, 10 or 20 percent of students claiming medical exceptions.
Green-Wood Cemetery Unveils Enormous, Thought-Provoking Installation
An evocative, large-scale sculpture installation by acclaimed artist Athena LaTocha will be unveiled at the Green-Wood Cemetery on Saturday, October 1. The project, which explores the history of the cemetery and its caretakers, is called “The Remains of Winter” and was created with old trees that had to be removed from the cemetery due to damage and decay. Thin sheets of lead, a material historically used in coffins to slow decomposition, envelop the reclaimed wood.
Whale population rapidly growing off Brooklyn coast
New York City may be called the concrete jungle, but it’s not known for having the most exciting wildlife. Just off the coast of Brooklyn is a trip that is changing that perception. “Straight ahead of us at 12 o’clock, about a mile or so, there was a large...
United Airlines says it is suspending service at New York City's JFK Airport
United told the FAA earlier this month that if they aren't able to expand, it doesn't make sense for them to operate out of the airport.
Staten Island Home of the Week: Stone and stucco, panoramic water views, Eltingville, $2.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This single-family, five-bedroom, four-bath, storm and stucco Colonial-style home boasts panoramic water views, according to the listing on SILive.com. The home is located at 98 Seacrest Ave., Eltingville, and is priced at $2,735,000. The home features a top deck, top-of-the-line kitchen and appliances, and bedroom...
