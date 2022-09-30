Read full article on original website
Watch: Apple Valley QB Noah Celie discusses 50-0 win against Serrano, hot start to 2022
PHELAN– Apple Valley junior QB Noah Celie had one of the best games of his career on Thursday, accounting for 5 touchdowns in a 50-0 rout of Serrano. Celie threw 4 touchdown passes and no interceptions, and ran for a touchdown as well in the Sun Devils' league opener. He caught up with SBLive after ...
'He is a big leader on the team': Sam Tojaga returns to Akron men's soccer starting lineup
Senior midfielder Sam Tojaga knows what is expected of him and his teammates each time they put on a University of Akron men’s soccer uniform. Whether it is a training session or a match, Tojaga said Sunday night that the message from Zips coach Jared Embick is the same. ...
San Marcos quarterback Kreet Makihele voted top breakout performer in San Diego Section football
Last week, we asked you who you think has been the top breakout performer in San Diego Section football through the first half of the 2022 season. And you, the fans, have spoken. With over 12,000 votes, San Marcos freshman quarterback Kreet Makihele has been voted the top breakout performer ...
LIVE FOOTBALL: Imperial @ Calexico
CALEXICO — The Imperial High football team (4-1) visits undefeated Calexico High (5-0) in the Imperial Valley League opener for both teams, live from Ward Field in Calexico on Friday night, Sept. 30. The Bulldogs are coming off a bye week, while the Tigers scored an 18-8 victory over...
