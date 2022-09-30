ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Comments / 0

Related
calmatters.network

LIVE FOOTBALL: Imperial @ Calexico

CALEXICO — The Imperial High football team (4-1) visits undefeated Calexico High (5-0) in the Imperial Valley League opener for both teams, live from Ward Field in Calexico on Friday night, Sept. 30. The Bulldogs are coming off a bye week, while the Tigers scored an 18-8 victory over...
CALEXICO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy