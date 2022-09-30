Read full article on original website
Kendrick Lamar was the musical guest on the October 1 episode of Saturday Night Live. Lamar joined the Miles Teller-hosted show to perform “Rich Spirit,” “N95,” and “Father Time” from his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. For “Father Time,” Lamar brought out Sampha, who appears on the studio version of the song. Watch it all go down below.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said. Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime...
Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna officially announced that she will be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
After weeks of anticipation, YG has delivered his star-studded studio album I Got Issues, which he says is his best since debuting with My Krazy Life almost nine years ago. check out YG’s video for “I dance,” featuring Duki, Cuco in which the rapper is donning tailored pieces and opulent grooming to juxtapose the beat and production.
Jadakiss was the pen behind Diddy's lines on some classic tracks but The Lox member says it wasn't a task he enjoyed at all. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Kiss was guest on Smoke DZA'a The Personal Party Podcast. During the chat among colleagues, DZA remarked about Jadakiss' ability as a ghostwriter for other artists when the Yonkers, N.Y. native revealed it's the gift and curse.
Quavo has previewed his upcoming Only Built For Infinity Links project with Takeoff, and a line from one song has caught the internet’s attention. In a clip captured at an undisclosed studio, Unc & Phew can be seen rapping along to one of the project’s 21 tracks. While neither the full song or its title are included in the footage, the clip starts with Huncho saying: “If it weren’t for P, shit, it probably wouldn’t be no me/ And if weren’t for me, shit, it probably wouldn’t be QC.”
Born Marlon Williamson this date in 1962 in NYC, the DJ, producer, and record label owner known as Marley Marl is a trailblazer of Hip Hop’s ever-evolving sound, being one of the first to use sampling as a means to gather elements for a song. Starting with his days...
Kanye West has Rihanna fans wondering if he may be involved in her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance, thanks to a cryptic post on InstaStories. In the temporary post shared on Friday (September 30), Ye shared a screenshot of a recent DailyMail article about who Rihanna might invite to join her on stage for her Super Sunday appearance on February 12, 2023.
DJ Akademiks recently stirred up a hornet's nest with his "old and dusty" comments targeting some hip hop pioneers, but Quavo and Takeoff are dodging that drama -- they have the blessings of the Wu-Tang Killer Bees in their corner!!!. We caught up with Quavo Tuesday at LAX ahead of...
Quavo and Takeoff are ready to drop their debut duet album, Only Built 4 Infinity Links. The album carries a title very similar to the classic album Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, commonly known as The Purple Tape, by Raekwon. TMZ caught up with Quavo at the airport and questioned...
HIPHOPDX – September is coming to a close and cooler temperatures have started to arise as fall begins to show its signs. As the seasons change a new round of essential singles from the world of Hip Hop and R&B emerge, ensuring that you’ll have plenty to explore this coming October weekend.
The BET Hip Hop Awards is more than just a night of big wins, award speeches, and dazzling live performances. The annual ceremony is a celebration of not only hip hop music but hip hop culture. At this year’s event, the recognition of one of the most influential genres in music will continue as we set to honor 30 years of the iconic LOUD Records and pioneering founder Steve Rifkind.
Fat Joe is ready to get the audience moving and shaking during this year's BET Hip Hop Awards. The 52-year-old is hosting the awards show for the second time and told ET that he's ready for viewers to "catch the hip hop holy spirit!" "We're gonna send them positive vibes...
Prodigy of influential hip-hop group Mobb Deep’s new posthumous album, The Hegelian Dialectic Volume 2: The Book Of Heroine, has been released. Released by the Estate of Prodigy new release is a follow-up to The Hegelian Dialectic (The Book Of Revelation), which was released in 2017 ahead of his death.
What up, Hip-Hop Wired Nation? We’re a little late updating our last edition of CRT FRSH AKA Certified Fresh by one day. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.
On Sept. 29 a celebration for super producer ATL Jacob took place in midtown Atlanta with ATL Jacob, along with Iren “IG” Golder, for the independent record label, Wicked Money Family for its distribution deal with Republic Records under Imperial Distribution. “It feels good,” Jacob told rolling out...
Live Session with breakout Baton Rouge rapper Hd4president who now lives in Houston, to discuss his new single “Big Booty” featuring DJ Chose via Motown Records, his journey, and how he sees himself from the inside looking out, plus we get him to describe the defining moment that made him choose music as a career.
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has delivered on his WE tv debut show, Hip Hop Homicides, with a preview of what’s to come during its inaugural season. Related Story 50 Cent To Produce 'Hip Hop Homicides' TV Series With Mona Scott-Young On Wednesday (Sept. 28), 50 shared a trailer highlighting some of the stories that will be explored, including those of deceased rappers Pop Smoke, King Von, XXXTentacion, Chinx, and more. The clip also shows that there will be commentary from notable figures in Hip-Hop who have been directly affected by the stories mentioned. French Montana, Juvenile, Asian Da Brat, and others...
