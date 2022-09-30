ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Pitchfork

Watch Kendrick Lamar Perform “Rich Spirit” and “N95” on SNL

Kendrick Lamar was the musical guest on the October 1 episode of Saturday Night Live. Lamar joined the Miles Teller-hosted show to perform “Rich Spirit,” “N95,” and “Father Time” from his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. For “Father Time,” Lamar brought out Sampha, who appears on the studio version of the song. Watch it all go down below.
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at 59

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Coolio, the rapper who was among hip-hop’s biggest names of the 1990s with hits including “Gangsta’s Paradise” and “Fantastic Voyage,” died Wednesday at age 59, his manager said. Coolio died at the Los Angeles home of a friend, longtime...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna officially announced that she will be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
NFL
BET

Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kodak Black
Person
Dj Dahi
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Taylour Paige
Person
Kendrick Lamar
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill & Boosie Are Convinced DaBaby Is Blackballed

DaBaby’s new album is projected to sell 16K in its first week. Things just aren’t the same for DaBaby these days. The rapper’s empire fell in the summer of 2021 during his Rolling Loud performance. He decided to bring out Tory Lanez as his special guest — just before Megan Thee Stallion. Still, his homophobic comments shortly after overshadowed the Tory bit. It didn’t take long for corporate sponsors, collaborators and others to denounce the rapper.
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy

Jadakiss was the pen behind Diddy's lines on some classic tracks but The Lox member says it wasn't a task he enjoyed at all. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Kiss was guest on Smoke DZA'a The Personal Party Podcast. During the chat among colleagues, DZA remarked about Jadakiss' ability as a ghostwriter for other artists when the Yonkers, N.Y. native revealed it's the gift and curse.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Quavo Says Without Him There Probably Wouldn’t Be Quality Control Music

Quavo has previewed his upcoming Only Built For Infinity Links project with Takeoff, and a line from one song has caught the internet’s attention. In a clip captured at an undisclosed studio, Unc & Phew can be seen rapping along to one of the project’s 21 tracks. While neither the full song or its title are included in the footage, the clip starts with Huncho saying: “If it weren’t for P, shit, it probably wouldn’t be no me/ And if weren’t for me, shit, it probably wouldn’t be QC.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Black Panther#Art#Ghostface#Summer Walker
thesource.com

Happy 60th Birthday To Hip Hop Pioneer DJ Marley Marl!

Born Marlon Williamson this date in 1962 in NYC, the DJ, producer, and record label owner known as Marley Marl is a trailblazer of Hip Hop’s ever-evolving sound, being one of the first to use sampling as a means to gather elements for a song. Starting with his days...
HIP HOP
HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Teases His Involvement In Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kanye West has Rihanna fans wondering if he may be involved in her upcoming Super Bowl Halftime performance, thanks to a cryptic post on InstaStories. In the temporary post shared on Friday (September 30), Ye shared a screenshot of a recent DailyMail article about who Rihanna might invite to join her on stage for her Super Sunday appearance on February 12, 2023.
NFL
TMZ.com

Quavo Says Raekwon Gave Blessing for New Album Title

DJ Akademiks recently stirred up a hornet's nest with his "old and dusty" comments targeting some hip hop pioneers, but Quavo and Takeoff are dodging that drama -- they have the blessings of the Wu-Tang Killer Bees in their corner!!!. We caught up with Quavo Tuesday at LAX ahead of...
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Get Familiar with Some of the Biggest Acts to Roll Through the Halls of Legendary Hip Hop Label, Loud Records

The BET Hip Hop Awards is more than just a night of big wins, award speeches, and dazzling live performances. The annual ceremony is a celebration of not only hip hop music but hip hop culture. At this year’s event, the recognition of one of the most influential genres in music will continue as we set to honor 30 years of the iconic LOUD Records and pioneering founder Steve Rifkind.
HIP HOP
HipHopWired

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH [Certified Fresh] Playlist 9.30.22

What up, Hip-Hop Wired Nation? We’re a little late updating our last edition of CRT FRSH AKA Certified Fresh by one day. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.
MUSIC
Vibe

50 Cent Shares Preview For ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Docuseries

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has delivered on his WE tv debut show, Hip Hop Homicides, with a preview of what’s to come during its inaugural season. Related Story 50 Cent To Produce 'Hip Hop Homicides' TV Series With Mona Scott-Young On Wednesday (Sept. 28), 50 shared a trailer highlighting some of the stories that will be explored, including those of deceased rappers Pop Smoke, King Von, XXXTentacion, Chinx, and more. The clip also shows that there will be commentary from notable figures in Hip-Hop who have been directly affected by the stories mentioned. French Montana, Juvenile, Asian Da Brat, and others...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy