I have wanted a new kitchen table for years. We have had our current table for over 20 years, and although we still like it, it has seen better days. When I was growing up, my family found a second hand laminate table that is still in perfect shape, all these years later. My goal was to find one of those beauties for myself. Not only does it wipe down perfectly clean every time, it doesn't fade, or peel, or stain. I wish I had thought to get one when my own kids were little. Maybe then we wouldn't have baby food still jammed in every nook and cranny of our fancy table (ya know, the one that has seen better days).

HOME & GARDEN ・ 2 DAYS AGO