Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Pence says the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade doesn't necessarily threaten rights to same-sex marriage and birth control
Pence said he has "enormous respect" for Justice Clarence Thomas, who argued the Court should "reconsider" decisions on same-sex rights and contraception.
Anti-Abortion Republican Says Girls Raped by Dads Should Just Get Plan B
"There are options for rape victims, the way I understand it, if a rape victim goes to a hospital," Republican Representative Doug Gilliam told Newsweek.
BBC
Abortion: India Supreme Court says amended law to cover single women too
India's Supreme Court has said that all women, including those not married, could get an abortion up to 24 weeks. The court ruling came on a plea seeking clarity on the amended 2021 abortion law which listed several groups that did not include single women. The court said all women,...
CNBC
'Day Without Us' protesters walk out over abortion-rights reversal, days before Supreme Court returns
People across the United States skipped work on Friday in protest of the Supreme Court decision overturning the constitutional right to an abortion. The "Day Without Us" event comes days before the start of the next term. Partner organizations include the Movement for Black Lives, Move On, the Women's March...
RELATED PEOPLE
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Arizona is using a 121-year-old law — written more than a decade before it achieved statehood — to enforce a near-total abortion ban
The law banning abortion was created years before Arizona became a state in 1912. The 1901 law only allows abortion if a woman's life is in jeopardy.
Doctors say Graham’s abortion ban would force women to have transvaginal ultrasounds
WASHINGTON — Sen. Lindsey Graham's national 15-week abortion ban would likely force many women to undergo invasive transvaginal ultrasounds before terminating pregnancies, according to doctors. Under the bill, which Graham introduced last week, physicians could be prosecuted for terminating pregnancies after 15 weeks, except in a handful of scenarios:...
‘Hypocrisy thy name is Maga’: Abortion opponent Blackburn ridiculed for tweet on women’s freedom in Iran
Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn, an anti-abortion rights Republican who once called the Supreme Court decision that legalised a right to birth control “constitutionally unsound”, was ridiculed online for voicing her support for Iranian women protesting for freedom.The GOP senator took to Twitter to share a message of seeming allyship with the Iranian women who have been pouring onto city streets across the world to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by the country’s morality police for allegedly having some hair visible under her headscarf.Since the 13 September incident that triggered the mass protests,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
GOP Official Supported Murder Charges for Women Who Get Abortions
The Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor once said that if women violated an abortion ban, they should be charged with murder. State Sen. Doug Mastriano made the comment as part of an interview with a Pennsylvania radio station in 2019, according to NBC News. Mastriano, who had sponsored a bill that would ban abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy, was asked about a hypothetical woman who had an abortion at 10 weeks’ gestation.
Nearly Half Of Women Would Quit Work Over Employer's Position On Abortion: Poll
The death of Roe v. Wade is "clouding" women's economic futures, warned the survey's chief data scientist.
I was dying and denied an abortion. Now I’m battling a country’s ban from 6,000 miles away
Andrea Prudente is still processing the “emotional wreckage”, three months after she was refused a life-saving abortion in Malta.“Having a miscarriage is traumatic for all women, especially when it’s a planned birth,” she tells The Independent.“Physically I’m intact, pretty much getting my strength back and more or less healthy. But the psychological damage, that has been really challenging.”Ms Prudente, 38, suffered an incomplete miscarriage while on a babymoon vacation with her partner Jay Weeldreyer in June. Due to the Mediterranean island nation’s total ban on the procedure, even in cases of rape and incest, she spent a week in hospital gravely...
Voice of America
US Supreme Court Set to Start Potentially Tumultuous Term
WASHINGTON — Fresh off an unusually rocky term in which it ended the constitutional right to abortion, the U.S. Supreme Court is embarking on another potentially tumultuous calendar of consequential cases. The new term opens Monday, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joining her eight colleagues as the first Black...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is beginning its new term, welcoming the public back to the courtroom and hearing arguments for the first time since issuing a landmark ruling stripping away women's constitutional protections for abortion. Monday's session also is the first time new Justice Ketanji...
Voice of America
Teen Interest in Long-Lasting Birth Control Rises after Roe v. Wade Overturn
For about a year, 16-year-old Adismarys Abreu had been thinking about the possibility of getting a long-lasting birth control device. She was seeking a solution to her increasing pain during her monthly menstrual period. Then in June, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe. v Wade. The ruling ended a 50-year-old...
boldsky.com
International Safe Abortion Day 2022: Safe Abortion - Basic Human Right
Abortion is a medical procedure that terminates a pregnancy. It is a fundamental healthcare requirement for millions of women who become pregnant. It is estimated that 1 in 4 pregnancies end in abortion yearly. According to the United Nations Population Funds' State of the World Population Report 2022, abortion is the third leading cause of maternal deaths and preventable disabilities worldwide. While the need for abortion is a necessity, access to safe and legal abortion services is far from guaranteed to those who need them.
Voice of America
US Judge Dismisses Mexico's $10 Billion Lawsuit Against Gun Makers
A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Mexico's $10 billion lawsuit seeking to hold U.S. gun manufacturers responsible for facilitating the trafficking of a deadly flood of weapons across the U.S.-Mexico border to drug cartels. The decision by Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor in federal court in Boston is a victory...
How The Supreme Court Roe Ruling Has Changed Birth Control Trends Among Teens
The recent Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has caused many teens across the country to make a mad dash to their gynecologists for contraception.
India's top court gives equal abortion access to all women
NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that all women, regardless of marital status, can obtain abortions up to 24 weeks into their pregnancies. Previously, under India’s abortion law, married women could have abortions up to 24 weeks into their pregnancies, but single women were limited to 20 weeks. On Thursday, the court extended the 24-week period to all women. The judgment was cheered by reproductive rights activists, who said the court had ensured that the law does not discriminate and expands the right to safe and legal abortions to single women. “Now, all the rights that married women have, single women will also have,” said Aparna Chandra, an associate professor of law at the National Law School of India, who works on reproductive justice. In its judgment, the court “breaks away from the stigma that is attached to single women getting pregnant,” she said.
Voice of America
Ban on Islamic Organization Draws Mixed Reactions in India
The Indian government's ban this week of the Popular Front of India (PFI), an Islamic organization that says it fights for the rights of minorities, has received mixed reaction in the country, with Hindu groups welcoming the move and Muslim groups, opposition leaders and rights activists criticizing it. Hours after...
Voice of America
Thai Court Gives Prime Minister Three More Years in Office
Bangkok — Thailand's top court ruled Friday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha can keep his job at least until next year's elections, settling a legal dispute that echoes the country's deep political fault lines and dashing the opposition's latest bid to remove the 2014 coup leader from office. The...
Comments / 0