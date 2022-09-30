Read full article on original website
i70sports.com
McManaway Tosses No-Hitter as Altamont Shuts Out Neoga in NTC Tournament Quarterfinal
Adan McManaway became the third Altamont pitcher to complete a no-hitter during this fall season, as the Indians shut out Neoga, 10-0, in the quarterfinals of the National Trail Conference Baseball Tournament on Monday. McManaway faced 21 batters in the game, striking out 12 and not allowing any walks with only three Neoga batters reaching base in the game due to errors on Indians infielders. Mason Robinson, Keinon Eirhart, Eli Miller and Carter Siebert all had multi-hit games for Altamont with Eirhart driving in 4 runs. With the win, Altamont is now 18-4 on the season and will move on to the semifinals of the tournament where they will host North Clay/Clay City on Wednesday at 4:00pm with the winner of that game moving on to Saturday’s Championship game, while the loser will move into the tournament’s 3rd place game also to be held on Saturday.
i70sports.com
CHBC Volleyball Gets EIC Win Over Martinsville
CHBC volleyball started their week with a long road trip to Martinsville, picking up a three set conference win 21-25, 27-25, 25-20. The win moves CHBC to 9-15 overall on the season and they are now 3-1 in the Egyptian Illini Conference with one more EIC match to go before the seedings are released for the conference tournament later this month. CHBC will be back at home on Tuesday as they will host Sullivan for a non-conference match.
i70sports.com
CHBC Falls to St. Anthony in NTC Quarterfinals to End Season
The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats fell to top-seeded St. Anthony 16-0 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the National Trail Conference Baseball Tournament, closing out their fall season. St. Anthony took a 3-0 lead over the Bobcats in the first inning before putting up 13 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning. The Bobcats would get two baserunners on in the top of the 3rd inning but were unable to advance a runner past second base as they would fall to the Bulldogs. With the tournament loss, the Bobcats end their fall season at 5-14.
i70sports.com
Vandalia Tops Altamont in Two Sets in Non-Conference Volleyball Action
Vandalia was a winner over Altamont in two sets 25-12, 25-15 on Monday night in non-conference action between the two teams. The win for the Lady Vandals ends a four-game loss streak and moves them to 13-11-1 overall on the season as they will begin a two-week period of alternating non-conference and South Central Conference matches. They will host Teutopolis for another non-conference match on Tuesday before traveling to Gillespie for SCC play on Thursday. The loss for Altamont drops the Lady Indians to 7-13-1 overall and they will get back into National Trail Conference action on Tuesday at home against St. Elmo-Brownstown.
i70sports.com
Vandalia’s McCall Wins St. Anthony Sectional, Altamont’s Jahraus Survives Playoff to Advance to State
Vandalia junior Conner McCall followed up his Regional Championship last week with a Sectional Championship on Monday, winning the St. Anthony 1A Sectional by two strokes over three finishers who tied for 2nd place and punching his ticket to the IHSA 1A Boys State Golf Tournament. McCall took a lead early in the day staying at one under par for much of the afternoon before finishing the day with a one over 73. McCall will now look to improve on his 4th place individual finish he earned at the 2021 State Tournament as a sophomore.
i70sports.com
3 sport standout Richie Well inducted into Vandals Hall of Fame
Richie Well, a 2017 graduate of Vandalia Community High School, was a standout three sport athlete participating in football, basketball and baseball. In football Richie was a 2 year starter at quarterback and defensive back. As a senior Richie led the team to an 8-1 record and the first ever South Central Conference championship in football. Well was both an all conference quarterback and defensive back that same season. In Richie’s basketball career he amassed 1,372 points and was named to the South Central all conference team both his junior and senior year. At the conclusion of his senior year, Richie was named an honorable mention to the IBCA All State basketball team. In baseball Well was a four year starter and three time south central all conference player. In the spring of his senior season, the baseball team would win the South Central Conference championship for the first time since 2003. Richie was both a dominant hitter and pitcher his senior season being named to the IHSBCA All State team. After high school, Well would go on to play baseball at Kaskaskia College. At Kaskaskia, Richie was named freshman of the year and best offensive player as a sophomore. After graduating from Kaskaskia College, Well went on to play baseball at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. As a senior at SIUE Richie set a new record for doubles in a season as well as the 4th most homers and 3rd most RBIs in a season. At the conclusion of the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, Well was named to the all tournament team.
i70sports.com
McCall, Beesley, Reiss and Jahraus Set to Compete at St. Anthony 1A Golf Sectional
Four area golfers are set to compete at the IHSA Effingham St. Anthony 1A Sectional on Monday at Effingham Country Club. Vandalia will be represented by junior Regional Champion Conner McCall and junior Jonah Beesley. Ramsey will be represented by senior Charlie Reiss and senior Avery Jahraus will represent Altamont.
i70sports.com
Former State Champ Curtis Gordon goes inducted into Vandals Hall of Fame
Curtis Gordon, a 2017 graduate of Vandalia Community High School, was an outstanding member of the track and field team. In high school Curtis had two signature events; the pole vault and 110 meter high hurdles. As a freshman, Curtis qualified for and placed at the state meet in the pole vault. His 6th place finish was his first of six state medals. As a sophomore Curtis placed 7th at state in both the pole vault and 110 meter high hurdles. His junior season was one for the record books. Curtis set the school record in the 110 meter high hurdles with a time of 14.90 seconds, finishing 3rd in the state meet. That same year Gordon would set the school record in pole vault with a height of 16 feet, becoming an IHSA state champion in the event. In his final season, Curtis would go on to finish 2nd in state in pole vault. After high school Gordon would go on to compete for the University of Illinois track and field team. As a true freshman at Illinois, Curtis made the outdoor team in the pole vault. During his sophomore season Curtis began competing in the heptathlon. In his final season of competition, Gordon finished 10th in the heptathlon at the 2019 indoor Big Ten Championships, winning the pole vault portion of the event. Curtis is currently in the Navy and stationed at Naval Amphibious base in Coronado, CA. Accepting on his behalf are his sister Courtney Gordon and his father Dan Gordon.
Central A&M students continue recovery after accident
MOWEAQUA (WCIA) — Two Central A&M students continue to recover following an accident on Sept. 22. The accident happened on Tower Hill Blacktop. Later that evening, Central A&M Principal Charlie Brown tweeted that the injuries of the two students are not life threatening. Brown said one student would be undergoing surgery to have a rod […]
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 31 year old Jesse W. Garza of Atwood, IL for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of <5g of meth. Jesse posted $825 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 33 year old Natashia N. Jackson of St. Louis for an Effingham...
southernillinoisnow.com
13-year-old juvenile Centralia boy injured in four-wheeler crash
A 13-year-old Centralia male juvenile was injured in a four wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Zion Hill Road in rural Centralia Sunday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the juvenile activated the brakes on the four wheeler to slow for a curve when the brakes locked up and threw him from the four wheeler. It was not clear if the four-wheeler rolled before coming to a stop as the handle bars were bent.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Winners Announced in Second Day of International Chilli Society Sanctioned Judging at Greater Taylorville Chamber Chillifest
Winners were announced Sunday in the second day of International Chilli Society sanctioned judging, at the 37th annual Greater Taylorville Chamber of Commerce Chillifest on the Square. In red chilli judging, first place went to Helen McAuley of Springfield who won a trip to the World Chanpionship in 2023, 500-dollars...
Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K
CENTRALIA, Ill. – One of Centralia, Illinois’ most recognizable homes is up for sale. About 63 miles east of Downtown St. Louis, this 3,653-square-foot home sits on 3.3 acres and borders Foundation Park to the northern edge of the property. Built in 1938, this secluded estate is set...
southernillinoisnow.com
Dix man injured after losing control of car on Walnut Hill Road
A 24-year-old Dix man was injured after his car went for a wild ride after running off the 1500 block of Walnut Hill Road southeast of Centralia early Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say David Ashleman of North Main Street was traveling eastbound when he ran off the road, entered the roadside ditch, ran over a mailbox, came back across both lanes, left the north side of the road into the roadside ditch, continued through a yard, struck a driveway embankment, and then overturned end over end. The vehicle ended up coming to stop on its wheels.
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
southernillinoisnow.com
The Big Baldridge and Bonfire Music Festival draws 2,500 to Patoka
Downtown Patoka was transformed into an outdoor music festival on Saturday as Drew Baldridge returned to his hometown to provide a night of entertainment. Most of the crowd stuck around to the end of the five-hour event that also featured Country Star Craig Campbell as well as Southern Illinois acts Dylan Wolfe, Murphy 500, and Katie Hatch.
Effingham Radio
Authorities ID Three Killed In Christian County Crash
Authorities are identifying the three people killed in a crash this week in Christian County. The Christian County Coroner says Brian Callan, Keirsty Hughes, and Sarah Myers all died after a Freightliner grain truck collided with a Buick LeSabre Monday in rural Assumption. Callan was driving the truck, while the other two victims were riding in the Buick.
Herald & Review
Decatur school board violated state law, attorney general says
DECATUR — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul released a decision late Friday afternoon that the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education violated state law by holding discussions and making decisions about a proposed new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. Continue to the bottom of this story to read the...
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 26 year old Isabella R. Gardner of Beecher City for violating an order of protection and criminal damage to property. Isabella was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Illinois State Police arrested 48 year old Michael W. Bare of Ben Wheeler, TX for unlawful use of...
thebengilpost.com
Carlinville man receives 40-year sentence for 2021 murder
After pleading guilty to the 2021 murder of a Virden man and receiving in exchange a recommended sentence cap of 40 years, Judge Joshua Meyer granted the state’s request for 40 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for Dalton Obermark, 21 of Carlinville. “Many individuals who have committed...
