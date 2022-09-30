Richie Well, a 2017 graduate of Vandalia Community High School, was a standout three sport athlete participating in football, basketball and baseball. In football Richie was a 2 year starter at quarterback and defensive back. As a senior Richie led the team to an 8-1 record and the first ever South Central Conference championship in football. Well was both an all conference quarterback and defensive back that same season. In Richie’s basketball career he amassed 1,372 points and was named to the South Central all conference team both his junior and senior year. At the conclusion of his senior year, Richie was named an honorable mention to the IBCA All State basketball team. In baseball Well was a four year starter and three time south central all conference player. In the spring of his senior season, the baseball team would win the South Central Conference championship for the first time since 2003. Richie was both a dominant hitter and pitcher his senior season being named to the IHSBCA All State team. After high school, Well would go on to play baseball at Kaskaskia College. At Kaskaskia, Richie was named freshman of the year and best offensive player as a sophomore. After graduating from Kaskaskia College, Well went on to play baseball at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. As a senior at SIUE Richie set a new record for doubles in a season as well as the 4th most homers and 3rd most RBIs in a season. At the conclusion of the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, Well was named to the all tournament team.

