St. Elmo High School held a special Wall of Fame induction ceremony on Friday night prior to the varsity match of St. Elmo-Brownstown’s Volley for the Cure match against North Clay. The first inductee for this year to the Wall of Fame is the 1978-1979 Lady Eagles Varsity Volleyball team. That season, St. Elmo went 17-4 and claimed the Farina Tournament Championship, finished 2nd in the National Trail Conference regular season standings, 2nd place in the NTC Tournament and were District (Regional) Champions.

SAINT ELMO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO