Vandalia’s McCall Wins St. Anthony Sectional, Altamont’s Jahraus Survives Playoff to Advance to State
Vandalia junior Conner McCall followed up his Regional Championship last week with a Sectional Championship on Monday, winning the St. Anthony 1A Sectional by two strokes over three finishers who tied for 2nd place and punching his ticket to the IHSA 1A Boys State Golf Tournament. McCall took a lead early in the day staying at one under par for much of the afternoon before finishing the day with a one over 73. McCall will now look to improve on his 4th place individual finish he earned at the 2021 State Tournament as a sophomore.
McManaway Tosses No-Hitter as Altamont Shuts Out Neoga in NTC Tournament Quarterfinal
Adan McManaway became the third Altamont pitcher to complete a no-hitter during this fall season, as the Indians shut out Neoga, 10-0, in the quarterfinals of the National Trail Conference Baseball Tournament on Monday. McManaway faced 21 batters in the game, striking out 12 and not allowing any walks with only three Neoga batters reaching base in the game due to errors on Indians infielders. Mason Robinson, Keinon Eirhart, Eli Miller and Carter Siebert all had multi-hit games for Altamont with Eirhart driving in 4 runs. With the win, Altamont is now 18-4 on the season and will move on to the semifinals of the tournament where they will host North Clay/Clay City on Wednesday at 4:00pm with the winner of that game moving on to Saturday’s Championship game, while the loser will move into the tournament’s 3rd place game also to be held on Saturday.
Vandalia Tops Altamont in Two Sets in Non-Conference Volleyball Action
Vandalia was a winner over Altamont in two sets 25-12, 25-15 on Monday night in non-conference action between the two teams. The win for the Lady Vandals ends a four-game loss streak and moves them to 13-11-1 overall on the season as they will begin a two-week period of alternating non-conference and South Central Conference matches. They will host Teutopolis for another non-conference match on Tuesday before traveling to Gillespie for SCC play on Thursday. The loss for Altamont drops the Lady Indians to 7-13-1 overall and they will get back into National Trail Conference action on Tuesday at home against St. Elmo-Brownstown.
McCall, Beesley, Reiss and Jahraus Set to Compete at St. Anthony 1A Golf Sectional
Four area golfers are set to compete at the IHSA Effingham St. Anthony 1A Sectional on Monday at Effingham Country Club. Vandalia will be represented by junior Regional Champion Conner McCall and junior Jonah Beesley. Ramsey will be represented by senior Charlie Reiss and senior Avery Jahraus will represent Altamont.
CHBC Falls to St. Anthony in NTC Quarterfinals to End Season
The Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City Bobcats fell to top-seeded St. Anthony 16-0 on Monday in the quarterfinals of the National Trail Conference Baseball Tournament, closing out their fall season. St. Anthony took a 3-0 lead over the Bobcats in the first inning before putting up 13 runs in the bottom of the 2nd inning. The Bobcats would get two baserunners on in the top of the 3rd inning but were unable to advance a runner past second base as they would fall to the Bulldogs. With the tournament loss, the Bobcats end their fall season at 5-14.
Former State Champ Curtis Gordon goes inducted into Vandals Hall of Fame
Curtis Gordon, a 2017 graduate of Vandalia Community High School, was an outstanding member of the track and field team. In high school Curtis had two signature events; the pole vault and 110 meter high hurdles. As a freshman, Curtis qualified for and placed at the state meet in the pole vault. His 6th place finish was his first of six state medals. As a sophomore Curtis placed 7th at state in both the pole vault and 110 meter high hurdles. His junior season was one for the record books. Curtis set the school record in the 110 meter high hurdles with a time of 14.90 seconds, finishing 3rd in the state meet. That same year Gordon would set the school record in pole vault with a height of 16 feet, becoming an IHSA state champion in the event. In his final season, Curtis would go on to finish 2nd in state in pole vault. After high school Gordon would go on to compete for the University of Illinois track and field team. As a true freshman at Illinois, Curtis made the outdoor team in the pole vault. During his sophomore season Curtis began competing in the heptathlon. In his final season of competition, Gordon finished 10th in the heptathlon at the 2019 indoor Big Ten Championships, winning the pole vault portion of the event. Curtis is currently in the Navy and stationed at Naval Amphibious base in Coronado, CA. Accepting on his behalf are his sister Courtney Gordon and his father Dan Gordon.
3 sport standout Richie Well inducted into Vandals Hall of Fame
Richie Well, a 2017 graduate of Vandalia Community High School, was a standout three sport athlete participating in football, basketball and baseball. In football Richie was a 2 year starter at quarterback and defensive back. As a senior Richie led the team to an 8-1 record and the first ever South Central Conference championship in football. Well was both an all conference quarterback and defensive back that same season. In Richie’s basketball career he amassed 1,372 points and was named to the South Central all conference team both his junior and senior year. At the conclusion of his senior year, Richie was named an honorable mention to the IBCA All State basketball team. In baseball Well was a four year starter and three time south central all conference player. In the spring of his senior season, the baseball team would win the South Central Conference championship for the first time since 2003. Richie was both a dominant hitter and pitcher his senior season being named to the IHSBCA All State team. After high school, Well would go on to play baseball at Kaskaskia College. At Kaskaskia, Richie was named freshman of the year and best offensive player as a sophomore. After graduating from Kaskaskia College, Well went on to play baseball at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. As a senior at SIUE Richie set a new record for doubles in a season as well as the 4th most homers and 3rd most RBIs in a season. At the conclusion of the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, Well was named to the all tournament team.
