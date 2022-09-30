Artist Access Program Now Accepting FY24 Applications

The City of Austin will begin accepting applications for the Artist Access Program 2024 season on Monday, October 3, 2022.

The City of Austin will begin accepting applications for the Artist Access Program 2024 season on Monday, October 3, 2022. The deadline to submit an application is December 18, 2022 at 11:59pm. The 2024 season follows the fiscal year and includes dates between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024.

The Artist Access Program provides free or low-cost rehearsal and production spaces to both emerging and established performance artists from the Austin area. Created to address the needs of local artists, participating organizations collaborate with the City of Austin’s Cultural Centers to produce professional performances for both local and visiting audiences.

Participating artists and arts organizations are able to take advantage of expanded rehearsal hours and the opportunity to produce public performances in a space for free or at a reduced rental fee of $1.00 per ticket sold. Additional benefits include marketing resources, assistance with event planning, and additional support from PARD’s arts staff.

Current participating organizations include Lannaya Drum & Dance, Austin Shakespeare, Austin Dance Ensemble, A’lante Flamenco, Escandalo Theater, Glass Half Full Theater, Ariel Dance Theater, Austin Dance India and Teatro Vivo, among others.

For more information, visit AustinTexas.gov/ArtistAccess or email AAPInfo@austintexas.gov.