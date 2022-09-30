Read full article on original website
Related
i70sports.com
3 sport standout Richie Well inducted into Vandals Hall of Fame
Richie Well, a 2017 graduate of Vandalia Community High School, was a standout three sport athlete participating in football, basketball and baseball. In football Richie was a 2 year starter at quarterback and defensive back. As a senior Richie led the team to an 8-1 record and the first ever South Central Conference championship in football. Well was both an all conference quarterback and defensive back that same season. In Richie’s basketball career he amassed 1,372 points and was named to the South Central all conference team both his junior and senior year. At the conclusion of his senior year, Richie was named an honorable mention to the IBCA All State basketball team. In baseball Well was a four year starter and three time south central all conference player. In the spring of his senior season, the baseball team would win the South Central Conference championship for the first time since 2003. Richie was both a dominant hitter and pitcher his senior season being named to the IHSBCA All State team. After high school, Well would go on to play baseball at Kaskaskia College. At Kaskaskia, Richie was named freshman of the year and best offensive player as a sophomore. After graduating from Kaskaskia College, Well went on to play baseball at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville. As a senior at SIUE Richie set a new record for doubles in a season as well as the 4th most homers and 3rd most RBIs in a season. At the conclusion of the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, Well was named to the all tournament team.
i70sports.com
McCall, Beesley, Reiss and Jahraus Set to Compete at St. Anthony 1A Golf Sectional
Four area golfers are set to compete at the IHSA Effingham St. Anthony 1A Sectional on Monday at Effingham Country Club. Vandalia will be represented by junior Regional Champion Conner McCall and junior Jonah Beesley. Ramsey will be represented by senior Charlie Reiss and senior Avery Jahraus will represent Altamont.
southernillinoisnow.com
The Big Baldridge and Bonfire Music Festival draws 2,500 to Patoka
Downtown Patoka was transformed into an outdoor music festival on Saturday as Drew Baldridge returned to his hometown to provide a night of entertainment. Most of the crowd stuck around to the end of the five-hour event that also featured Country Star Craig Campbell as well as Southern Illinois acts Dylan Wolfe, Murphy 500, and Katie Hatch.
recordpatriot.com
Uptown Scoops 'fun little destination'
If Donna Green is going to enjoy a treat, it’s going to be a cookie. That’s why when it came to opening her own business, a frozen custard and homemade cookie shop was the most obvious pick. “Cookies are my favorite thing,” Green said. Green is the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
i70sports.com
Former State Champ Curtis Gordon goes inducted into Vandals Hall of Fame
Curtis Gordon, a 2017 graduate of Vandalia Community High School, was an outstanding member of the track and field team. In high school Curtis had two signature events; the pole vault and 110 meter high hurdles. As a freshman, Curtis qualified for and placed at the state meet in the pole vault. His 6th place finish was his first of six state medals. As a sophomore Curtis placed 7th at state in both the pole vault and 110 meter high hurdles. His junior season was one for the record books. Curtis set the school record in the 110 meter high hurdles with a time of 14.90 seconds, finishing 3rd in the state meet. That same year Gordon would set the school record in pole vault with a height of 16 feet, becoming an IHSA state champion in the event. In his final season, Curtis would go on to finish 2nd in state in pole vault. After high school Gordon would go on to compete for the University of Illinois track and field team. As a true freshman at Illinois, Curtis made the outdoor team in the pole vault. During his sophomore season Curtis began competing in the heptathlon. In his final season of competition, Gordon finished 10th in the heptathlon at the 2019 indoor Big Ten Championships, winning the pole vault portion of the event. Curtis is currently in the Navy and stationed at Naval Amphibious base in Coronado, CA. Accepting on his behalf are his sister Courtney Gordon and his father Dan Gordon.
Centralia, Illinois estate on the market for $375K
CENTRALIA, Ill. – One of Centralia, Illinois’ most recognizable homes is up for sale. About 63 miles east of Downtown St. Louis, this 3,653-square-foot home sits on 3.3 acres and borders Foundation Park to the northern edge of the property. Built in 1938, this secluded estate is set...
Deadly hit-and-run in Collinsville
Illinois state police need information after a deadly hit-and-run on I-55 west of Collinsville.
recordpatriot.com
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Springfield firefighters responds to car in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters assisted Rochester Fire & Rescue with a car in the water, officials said. According to Rochester Fire & Rescue’s Facebook post, the crew responded to reports of an overturned car in a creek on the early morning of October 1. Officials said a member in a wet suit went […]
advantagenews.com
Wood River apartment fire called suspicious
The Wood River Fire Chief is calling an overnight fire in the city suspicious. It happened at an apartment complex on Thompson Street, as crews were called out at about 11:40pm. One woman fell from a second-floor balcony on the west side of the building. She was airlifted to a...
recordpatriot.com
Historic figures return for Alton's Vintage Voices
ALTON — The dead returned to speak amid the gravestones at Alton City Cemetery this weekend for the 21st Annual Vintage Voices event, which featured re-enactors portraying the city’s notable departed. Members of the Alton Little Theater and the YWCA portrayed people who had an impact on Alton's...
advantagenews.com
Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death
A 61-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Cottage Hills on Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of deceased subject, located under an overpass area in the 700 block of West MacArthur Drive at about 10:15am. According to information from the Sheriff’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
advantagenews.com
Pedestrian killed in Collinsville
There’s a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Collinsville. Illinois State Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck, Saturday night, along southbound Interstate 55, by milepost 8. The victim’s name has not been released. Troopers say she was getting into a broken-down car...
southernillinoisnow.com
Dix man injured after losing control of car on Walnut Hill Road
A 24-year-old Dix man was injured after his car went for a wild ride after running off the 1500 block of Walnut Hill Road southeast of Centralia early Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say David Ashleman of North Main Street was traveling eastbound when he ran off the road, entered the roadside ditch, ran over a mailbox, came back across both lanes, left the north side of the road into the roadside ditch, continued through a yard, struck a driveway embankment, and then overturned end over end. The vehicle ended up coming to stop on its wheels.
timesnewspapers.com
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman hurt when bike struck by car on South Elm
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her bike was struck by a car Sunday morning on South Elm Street near the entrance to Hickory Meadows subdivision. Kelly Shookman was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Emergency officials say Shookman was lying in the middle of South Elm Street upon their arrival.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Grade School Bus Monitor charged with aggravated battery to student
A bus monitor on a Salem Grade School bus route has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery and battery for allegedly striking what Salem Police called an ‘unruly juvenile’ on the bus. 24-year-old Brendon Dean of Laury Street in Odin is accused in the aggravated...
Illinois locals to speak against building of CBD warehouse across from school
One man's zoning request in Shiloh, Illinois has some people planning to speak out.
WAND TV
Person extracted from car following I-72 incident
RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - A patient has been extracted from a car and taken to a hospital following an accident on I-72 near the 107 mile marker Sunday morning, according to the Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 Facebook page. Riverton FP was assisted by Dawson FP and Springfield FD in...
KMOV
Teen dies after shooting Friday morning
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An 18-year-old died after he was shot early Friday morning. St. Louis police tell News 4 that Corion Love, of St. Louis, arrived at a hospital around 2:40 a.m. Friday with a gunshot wound to his back. He died around 8:45 a.m. Officers do not know where the shooting occurred.
Comments / 0