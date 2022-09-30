ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Ringo Starr cancels North American tour after catching Covid

Sir Ringo Starr has cancelled several upcoming shows on his North American tour after catching Covid-19. The former Beatle, who is 82, had been playing a string of dates in the US and Canada with his All-Starr band before falling ill this weekend. After cancelling two shows at the last...
Variety

U2’s Bono to Launch Book Tour in Support of Memoir, ‘Surrender’

U2 singer Bono will undertake a 14-city book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which is published on Nov. 1. Full dates appear below. The book tour, titled “Stories of Surrender” and produced by Live Nation, is billed as “An evening of words, music and some mischief…” The tour kicks off at New York’s Beacon Theatre on Nov. 2, the day after the book is released, and continues across the U.S. and Europe before concluding in Madrid, Spain on Nov. 28. Tickets will go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 a.m. (local time); every...
MedicalXpress

What does it mean to die of 'old age?'

Queen Elizabeth's newly released death certificate contains just two curious words under her cause of death—old age. We might talk about people dying of old age in everyday speech. But who actually dies of old age, medically speaking, in the 21st century?. Such a vague cause of death not...
Guitar World Magazine

Elvis Presley guitarist James Burton reveals kidney cancer diagnosis

James Burton – a Nashville-based guitarist who has played alongside Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and many more – has been diagnosed with kidney cancer. Revealing the diagnosis on social media on Friday (September 30), the 83-year-old said he’s due to have an operation today (October 3) at Nashville’s Vanderbilt Hospital, adding: “Even though I have a great team of doctors, I know God is in control.” He also asked his fans and followers to pray for his “total healing."
NME

Emo supergroup L.S. Dunes announce UK tour for 2023

Emo supergroup L.S. Dunes have announced their first ever UK tour in January 2023. The band is set to play across four cities in the UK, alongside special guests which are yet to be announced. “UK Lost Souls – They said it wasn’t a good time to come visit but...
NME

U2’s Bono announces ‘Stories Of Surrender’ worldwide book tour

U2‘s Bono has announced a worldwide book tour in support of his forthcoming memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story – find full details and tickets below. The 576-page volume is due to land on November 1 via publishing house Alfred A. Knopf (and in audiobook form via Penguin Random House) and, as its title implies, will explore the origins of 40 key songs in U2’s discography. Each chapter is named for the song it covers, with Bono’s life story weaved throughout the book.
