Kelly Osbourne says her friends and family judge her for choosing not to breastfeed
This week while guest co-hosting Red Table Talk, Kelly Osbourne opened up about her decision not to breastfeed. Osbourne, who is pregnant with her first child, says she's been on the receiving end of judgment from family and friends over her decision. "I have chosen to stay on my medication...
Brian May Plays Taylor Hawkins' Wedding Song 'Love of My Life' Upon Request of His Widow Alison
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Madonna Warned Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie Against His Former Throuple Relationship
Being the brother of a famous pop star has its perks, including, it seems, getting advice from the Queen of Pop herself: Madonna. Speaking on the Tamron Hall Show, Ariana Grande's older brother Frankie Grande revealed the "Material Girl" icon warned him about a previous relationship back in 2019. Frankie...
Mariah Carey is finally going to release the long-lost rock album her record company hoped you'd never hear
Mariah Carey recorded an alt. rock album in secret in 1995, to the horror of her record label. Now she's tracked down the original mixes and is ready to share it with the world. Mariah Carey is planning to release the "irreverent, raw, and urgent" alternative rock album she recorded...
Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins’ Widow Alison Requested Their Wedding Song From Queen’s Brian May at Tribute Concert
BBC
Ringo Starr cancels North American tour after catching Covid
Ringo Starr falls ill and cancels concert
As people mourn the death of Coolio, a video resurfaced showing just how cool he was
Not many college kids get to say Coolio performed 'Gangsta's Paradise' in their dorm room.
Dave Grohl Wants You to “F--king Smile” Over This Foo Fighters Tribute to Taylor Hawkins
For one night, Los Angeles' Kia Forum was the epicenter of rock 'n' roll as Dave Grohl gathered his friends to once more honor the late Taylor Hawkins in an epic six-hour long celebration. On Sept. 27, Grohl took the stage to open the show, paying tribute to the California...
U2’s Bono to Launch Book Tour in Support of Memoir, ‘Surrender’
Sammy Hagar still wants to do an Eddie Van Halen tribute show - with David Lee Roth
Sammy Hagar wants to play music with Alex Van Halen and Michael Anthony again, and Dave can join in too
Watch Lars Ulrich, Geezer Butler, Dave Grohl and Sebastian Bach team up for riotous Black Sabbath covers at Taylor Hawkins LA tribute show
This is one hell of a supergroup - and they dusted off a rare track that Sabbath themselves last played in the 90s!
musictimes.com
Spice Girls Going Back on Tour? Mel C Teases Fans About Possible Shows Soon
It's been years since the last time Spice Girls got together for a concert and it appears that they will be hitting the big stage soon as teased by Sporty Spice; will Victoria Beckham join them this time?. Speaking to ET Online, Mel C, whose real name is Melani Chisholm,...
MedicalXpress
What does it mean to die of 'old age?'
Queen Elizabeth's newly released death certificate contains just two curious words under her cause of death—old age. We might talk about people dying of old age in everyday speech. But who actually dies of old age, medically speaking, in the 21st century?. Such a vague cause of death not...
My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero's new band L.S. DUNES announce UK tour
Guitar World Magazine
Elvis Presley guitarist James Burton reveals kidney cancer diagnosis
James Burton – a Nashville-based guitarist who has played alongside Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Merle Haggard and many more – has been diagnosed with kidney cancer. Revealing the diagnosis on social media on Friday (September 30), the 83-year-old said he’s due to have an operation today (October 3) at Nashville’s Vanderbilt Hospital, adding: “Even though I have a great team of doctors, I know God is in control.” He also asked his fans and followers to pray for his “total healing."
NME
Emo supergroup L.S. Dunes announce UK tour for 2023
musictimes.com
Billie Joe Armstrong Stays Ahead of 'Wake Me Up When September Ends' Insensitive Jokes
It's October 1 and that means...it's that time of year when Billie Joe Armstrong is the subject of jokes because of his almost classic song, "Wake Me Up When September Ends." People forget that the song was written based on a past hard time in the singer's life. But then,...
NME
U2’s Bono announces ‘Stories Of Surrender’ worldwide book tour
