Gwen Stefani Switching Music Genres? Platinum Barbie Wants To Compete With Blake Shelton

According to rumors, the No Doubt singer wants to change directions and compete with her husband, Blake Shelton, in the country music industry. Even though the "Minimum Wage" singer has been quite supportive of his wife's career, a source who talked to the National Enquirer claims that he has a lot of bad thoughts about performing alongside Gwen or even competing with her.
Whiskey Riff

Ray Stevens’ “Mississippi Squirrel Revival” Is Country Comedy Gold

One of my lifelong goals is to make sure that everyone knows about the song “Mississippi Squirrel Revival” by Ray Stevens. It is one of those weird and quirky country comedy songs from the 80s that is utterly ridiculous but insanely smart in its language and humor. Essentially, the song is about this kid who goes to his grandma’s church with a squirrel he caught. One thing leads to another, and the squirrel gets loose, causing chaos and a revival […] The post Ray Stevens’ “Mississippi Squirrel Revival” Is Country Comedy Gold first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Corey Taylor Career: Slipknot Frontman Reveals How He Pursed Being a Musician

Corey Taylor has been one of the most successful musicians in the music industry because of his talent and being a frontman of Slipknot. Recently, the vocalist spoke to students about their music and how he pursued his career. Speaking to to BBC Sounds with Craig Charles, the vocalist were...
