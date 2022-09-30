Read full article on original website
musictimes.com
Kesha's Vocal Chords 'Bled Out' in Taylor Hawkins' Tribute Concert -- What Happened?
Kesha has disclosed that she suffered a vocal chord hemorrhage on stage at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert on Tuesday in Los Angeles. So technically it means one of singer's vocal chords bursted and bled out at one point. The "We R Who We R" singer joined Hawkins' cover band...
musictimes.com
Spice Girls Going Back on Tour? Mel C Teases Fans About Possible Shows Soon
It's been years since the last time Spice Girls got together for a concert and it appears that they will be hitting the big stage soon as teased by Sporty Spice; will Victoria Beckham join them this time?. Speaking to ET Online, Mel C, whose real name is Melani Chisholm,...
musictimes.com
Gwen Stefani Switching Music Genres? Platinum Barbie Wants To Compete With Blake Shelton
According to rumors, the No Doubt singer wants to change directions and compete with her husband, Blake Shelton, in the country music industry. Even though the "Minimum Wage" singer has been quite supportive of his wife's career, a source who talked to the National Enquirer claims that he has a lot of bad thoughts about performing alongside Gwen or even competing with her.
musictimes.com
Sinead O'Connor Denied Use of Prince's 'Nothing Compares to U' Because 'She Does Not Deserve It'
Sinead O'Connor was denied permission to use "Nothing Compares 2 U" in her upcoming documentary by Prince's estate. The crew behind the upcoming Irish singer documentary "Nothing Compares" requested permission from Prince's estate to utilize the song Nothing Compares 2 U. Prince composed "Nothing Compares 2 U" for his 1985...
musictimes.com
Kesha Performs 'Cannibal' Despite Huge Backlash on Using Jeffrey Dahmer Lyrics [WATCH]
It is not unlikely for songs to reference real-world scenarios and human experiences; while some transcend through the listeners' core, others make them think and become curious. In the past few weeks, people have been engrossed in the Ryan Murphy-created new limited series on Netflix, "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,"...
musictimes.com
Kanye West Beaten Up? 'Donda' Rapper Shows Up At PFW With Bloody Lip and Bruised Face
The former rapper who is now a fashion designer showed up at Patis Fashion Week sporting facial bruising and a bloodied lip. The "Donda" singer was seen at the Givenchy and Balenciaga runway presentations, although he appeared injured. One person asked on Instagram, "Who beat his a--?" However, it was...
musictimes.com
Bad Bunny Achieves THIS Decade Long Album Record With 'Un Verano Sin Ti'
El Conejo Malo, did it! Bad Bunny's most recent album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," clinches its 12th nonconsecutive week at the top of the Billboard 200 charts, making it the first album of this decade to reach such feat. "Un Verano Sin Ti" snatched the top spot from BLACKPINK's "Pink...
musictimes.com
Beyoncé Sends Love To Sister Solange After Successful Ballet Composition: 'No Words To Express The Pride, Admiration'
Solange Knowles just debuted her composition for the New York City Ballet, leaving audiences awed by the 36-year-old. Knowles is the second Black woman in New York City Ballet to write an original composition for the company, a feat not missed by fans and her sister Beyonce. The "Destiny's Child"...
musictimes.com
Pebe Sebert Defends Kesha: Singer’s Mom Explains Controversial ‘Cannibal’ Lyric After Backlash
Since the release of Netflix's "Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story," many online users have been calling out singers who included the convicted murderer's name in their songs. One of the artists embroiled in the controversy was Kesha and her mother, Pebe Sebert, is now defending her after the backlash. Taking...
musictimes.com
The 1975 Surprises Fans by Performing 2 Recent Singles Live Ahead of Album’s Release [WATCH]
The 1975 is gearing up for the release of their upcoming album "Being Funny In A Foreign Language" as it is scheduled to drop in a few weeks. To hype fans, even more, the Manchester-based band performed their two recent singles live. According to NME, the British group recently stopped...
musictimes.com
Billie Joe Armstrong Stays Ahead of 'Wake Me Up When September Ends' Insensitive Jokes
It's October 1 and that means...it's that time of year when Billie Joe Armstrong is the subject of jokes because of his almost classic song, "Wake Me Up When September Ends." People forget that the song was written based on a past hard time in the singer's life. But then,...
musictimes.com
Rita Ora New Album: Singer Finally Makes Music Update After Saying She's Tempted to Quit
The third "very raw" album by Rita Ora will be published early next year. Finally - the singer has laid out some concrete details for this album. Fans have been waiting for so long already, and were even worried that it will not materialize, especially since she also hinted that she's thinking about quitting.
musictimes.com
Corey Taylor Career: Slipknot Frontman Reveals How He Pursed Being a Musician
Corey Taylor has been one of the most successful musicians in the music industry because of his talent and being a frontman of Slipknot. Recently, the vocalist spoke to students about their music and how he pursued his career. Speaking to to BBC Sounds with Craig Charles, the vocalist were...
