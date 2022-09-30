Read full article on original website
WIBW
Salina Police search for truck stolen from business
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina police are searching for a truck that has been stolen from a local business. The Salina Police Department says that on Monday, Sept. 26, office4rfs were called to Gleason and Son Signs at 2440 N 9th St. with reports of a vehicle theft. When officials...
One dead in Junction City shooting
JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – A man is dead after a shooting overnight in Junction City. The Junction City Police Department was dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington after reports of gunfire around 2 a.m. Sunday. Justin J. Rose, 38, of Junction City, was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Rose was transported to […]
ksal.com
October Most Wanted is Online
A new list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The October list is online now. Those on the new list are wanted for crimes which include among others aggravated battery, aggravated assault, fleeing and eluding, identity theft, felony theft, felony drug crimes, and more.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 2
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Lang, Jessica Shelby; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Theft of prop/services:Value less than...
KAKE TV
Hutchinson man dies in police custody at Reno County Correctional Facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KAKE) - An inmate of the Reno County Correctional Facility was found dead in his cell on Saturday by staff serving breakfast. In a Facebook post the Reno County Sheriff's Office say that 36-year-old Kyle A Skeen was found unresponsive in his cell on Saturday as staff were serving breakfast. Deputies and the Hutchinson Fire Department attempted to resuscitate him but were unsuccessful.
Inmate dies at Reno County Correctional Facility
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Reno County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) announced the death of an inmate at the Reno County Correctional Facility (RCCF). According to the RCSO, on Friday, Sept. 30, 36-year-old Kyle Skeen, from Hutchinson, was booked into the RCCF on suspected charges stemming from a local warrant. The RCSO says when staff tried […]
adastraradio.com
Four Arrested in Hutchinson Thursday in Hutchinson on Possible Drug Charges
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Four people arrested after community corrections officers paid a visit to a residence in the unit block of North Elm late Thursday afternoon made court appearances Friday. Two of the people arrested, Vernon Nusser and Robert Carter, are facing charges of distribution of meth within 1000 feet of Hutchinson Middle School-7. During a search of the residence, 5.2 grams of suspected meth was found in a room occupied by Nusser, while nearly nine grams of meth was allegedly found in his possession Carter’s.
WIBW
RCPD searches for woman not seen for days
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for a woman that has not been seen for days. The Riley Co. Police Dept. says that officials are searching for Cheyenne, 22, after she was last seen on Sunday, Sept. 25. RCPD said Cheyenne was last seen wearing a black...
Dickinson County Jail Booking Activity, Sept. 24-30
Following is recent booking activity for the Dickinson County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Dickinson County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: KADO, TIFFI ANN SHURRIE; 28; Abilene. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME:...
adastraradio.com
Hutch PD Investigation Leads to Arrest of Two Belle Plaine Residents on Juvenile Solicitation Charges
HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Two Belle Plaine Residents have been taken into custody as a result of a Hutchinson Police Special Operations and Investigations Bureau case into a juvenile sex offense. Captain Michael Collins said Mark Rank, 57 of Belle Plaine, was arrested for electronic solicitation of a child 14-15...
First degree murder charges filed in Topeka against man who fled to Pa.
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Criminal charges have been filed against an individual authorities believe killed a man in Topeka before fleeing to Erie, Pennsylvania. Emmanuel Rashad Walker will face several charges including murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. According […]
adastraradio.com
Fire Crews work Grass Fires in Reno County, Barn Fire in Harvey County Thursday Afternoon
RENO COUNTY, Kan. – Two grass fires Thursday afternoon in southern Reno County burned about 180 acres. One of the fires was in the Castleton area and the other near Parallel and Yoder Roads. Reno-Kingman Joint Fire District 1 in Pretty Prairie made the initial response about 3:30 p.m....
WIBW
Dog dumped near I-70 earns scent work certification as Geary Co. K9
GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The dog found after it had been dumped near I-70 in 2018 has earned her scent work certification as a Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office K9. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office says that Nova, the dog who was dumped near I-70, has proven herself over and over as a valuable asset to the team.
Traffic signals in Hutchinson to operate full time starting Friday night
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Motorists who have very early commutes or drive through the city overnight will notice a change in the traffic signals starting Friday. According to Hutchinson Public Works, the traffic signals will remain in normal operation 24 hours a day. “After some discussion with engineering consultants, we...
KSN.com
Friday Guy Day: AJ’s/The Alley Hutchinson
We are so excited to have AJ’S at The Alley in Hutchinson back on our show for our Friday Guy Day segment at a perfect time of the year. They are the premiere place to watch any sporting event and get some great food while you’re there. There...
Kansas Cosmosphere to celebrate iconic SR-71 Blackbird
The Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center in Hutchinson will be celebrating the legacy of the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird.
City of Salina closing Lakewood Park playground for construction
From the City of Salina, KS Government Facebook page:. The Lakewood Park Playground, located in Lakewood Park, 1323 E. Iron St., will be closed starting this week to allow for the construction of a new playground structure. For more information, call Salina Parks and Recreation at (785) 309-5765.
ksal.com
Wings Over Salina
About ninety top-flight pilots are in Salina to compete in the 2022 U.S National Aerobatic Championships beginning this Sunday. Contest director Mike Heuer and Tim Rogers Executive Director of the Salina Airport Authority joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how the aerobatic completion will roll out.
Part of original chimpanzee troop at Kansas zoo had died
The Rolling Hills Zoo family is mourning the passing of Auli, a member of the zoo’s original chimpanzee troop, who passed away at the age of 41, according to a media release from the zoo. RHZ animal care staff and veterinarian had been monitoring his health as he began...
Saturday is day two of Hutch Fall Fest
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday continues the Hutch Fall Fest in connection with the Rod Run. 8:30 a.m. DCI Park, Judy’s Mile Fun Run. – Register for Judy’s Mile. 9:00 a.m. Brunch Served at Salt City Brewing. 9:00 a.m. Salt City Vintage Market | DCI Park. 10:00...
