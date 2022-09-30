ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fallriverreporter.com

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes

Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
quincyquarry.com

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol

Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
QUINCY, MA
iheart.com

Hundreds Of Sysco Boston Employees Go On Strike After Management Offer

PLYMPTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Regional employees of one of the largest wholesale food distributors in the world officially went on strike on Saturday, a minute after midnight, when the workers' contract ended. According to members of the Teamster Local 653, more than 300 of their workers have gone...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON — Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened last week in Roxbury. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD

WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Bald Eagle spotted in Malden

MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
MALDEN, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Found Dead in Millbury Expressed Fear for His Safety in Text Message

New details emerged Monday about an ongoing death investigation in Millbury, Massachusetts, including the contents of a text message sent by the victim in which they expressed fear for their own safety. The Worcester County District Attorney said Saturday that authorities responded to the Millbury Avenue home after receiving a...
MILLBURY, MA
WPRI 12 News

Woman injured in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Providence Sunday night. Officials responding to the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues around 8:30 p.m. found a car with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and its window shattered. Police say a woman sitting in the back […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
baystatebanner.com

Mayor intervenes as parent struggles with BPS school bus

Shamieh Wall starts every weekday wondering whether the school bus will be coming to pick up her child. And almost a quarter of the time, it hasn’t. “I’m a working mom,” she said. “We just want service to be standard.”. Starting on the first day of...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Body of missing kayaker found after water search in Chelmsford

A search and rescue team pulled a body from Chelmsford’s Freeman Lake Monday afternoon after a lengthy search, according to the town’s police department. According to the Chelmsford Police Department, police received a report that a man boating on the lake was in distress. When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they were able to locate the kayak but without the man on board.
CHELMSFORD, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house

With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
EVERETT, MA

