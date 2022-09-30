Read full article on original website
I-190 On-Ramp in Worcester Closed for 45 Days for Bridge Work
WORCESTER - Starting Monday, the I-190 southbound exit 1 on-ramp is temporarily closed for the next phase of bridge work over the Providence & Worcester Railroad. The on-ramp will be closed for 45 days. The closing of the on-ramp is part of phase 2 of a larger bridge preservation project...
Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island warn after checks altered and stolen from mailboxes
Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are warning the public after checks have been altered and stolen from mailboxes. Warwick Police have stated that they have seen an uptick in reported check fraud, originating from “mailbox fishing”. Individuals are “fishing” checks out of posted USPS mail bins, washing the checks, and cashing them, usually for thousands more than originally written.
Framingham Responding To Fire on Pleasant Street
FRAMINGHAM – Fire Department is on the scene of a fire on Pleasant Street this afternoon, October 1. Fire came in for 969 Pleasant Street on the scanner. SOURCE will update when we have more facts.
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
Hundreds Of Sysco Boston Employees Go On Strike After Management Offer
PLYMPTON, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Regional employees of one of the largest wholesale food distributors in the world officially went on strike on Saturday, a minute after midnight, when the workers' contract ended. According to members of the Teamster Local 653, more than 300 of their workers have gone...
Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury shooting
BOSTON — Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened last week in Roxbury. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Worcester Man Awarded $8 Million in Case v. WPD
WORCESTER - A jury has awarded Natale Cosenza, of Worcester, $8 million and $30,000 in punitive damages in a lawsuit involving two Worcester Police sergeants. The jury found that Sergeant Kerry Hazelhurst concealed evidence and fabricated evidence in the case that led to Cosenza's conviction. The jury also found that Hazelhurst and Sergeant John Doherty conspired to conceal and fabricate evidence. Six others from the Worcester Police Department were removed from the original complaint prior to trial.
Lynn man arraigned in connection with South Boston attack
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Lynn man was arraigned in connection with an early morning attack on a female victim in South Boston. Felix Palmer, 36, is facing rape, indecent assault and battery and assault and battery charges after the Sept. 23 attack at D and West 3rd streets. According to...
Hundreds of Teamsters members in Massachusetts go on strike against food distribution company
PLYMPTON, Mass. — Hundreds of Teamsters members in Massachusetts who work for a major distribution company that supplies food to restaurants, hospitals, and other businesses have gone on strike. More than 300 workers at Local 653, including truck drivers, walked off the job at Sysco Boston over the weekend....
Worcester License Commission awards liquor licenses to 5 of 6 applicants. Here's why
WORCESTER — The License Commission this week awarded five new liquor licenses, a perquisite that came with the city's population boom — but the process they used left the lawyer for one applicant perplexed. Six applicants for the five licenses offered presentations a week earlier during a public...
Bald Eagle spotted in Malden
MALDEN, Mass. — A bald eagle was spotted Saturday on a busy street in a Massachusetts city. Michelle Smithe, who submitted pictures of the eagle, said it landed near her car on Malden's Charles Street around 2:45 p.m. Photos show the bird, which appeared to have a tag around...
Man Found Dead in Millbury Expressed Fear for His Safety in Text Message
New details emerged Monday about an ongoing death investigation in Millbury, Massachusetts, including the contents of a text message sent by the victim in which they expressed fear for their own safety. The Worcester County District Attorney said Saturday that authorities responded to the Millbury Avenue home after receiving a...
Ex-Insurance Adjuster Indicted for Stealing Identities of Victims of Merrimack Valley Gas Explosions
A former insurance adjuster from Mississippi has been indicted in connection with stealing more than $28,000 and the identities of four victims of the 2018 Merrimack Valley gas explosions. Lashaunda Studaway was arraigned Thursday in Essex Superior court on four charges of identity fraud and two counts of larceny over...
Investigators seek cause of fire at New Hampshire strip mall
NASHUA, N.H. — Investigators in the New Hampshire city of Nashua are trying to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a strip mall, the fire department said in a Saturday news release. The fire in the building on Amherst Street that contained a number of businesses...
‘A long way to go’: What’s to come at Mass. and Cass as mayor acknowledges long path ahead
Nine months since Boston Mayor Michelle Wu launched a clearing of Mass. and Cass, encampments near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard have been returning, drug activity has been increasing and the mayor acknowledged this week that there is still “a long way to go.”. GBH Reporter Tori Bedford,...
Woman injured in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Providence Sunday night. Officials responding to the corner of Chalkstone and Douglas avenues around 8:30 p.m. found a car with a bullet hole in the rear passenger side door and its window shattered. Police say a woman sitting in the back […]
DA Joseph Early: Body found in Millbury house; 911 caller in custody
MILLBURY — One person is under arrest after a body was found at a house Saturday afternoon on Millbury Avenue. "I want to relay to the citizens of Millbury that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public," Police Chief Brian Lewos said. ...
Mayor intervenes as parent struggles with BPS school bus
Shamieh Wall starts every weekday wondering whether the school bus will be coming to pick up her child. And almost a quarter of the time, it hasn’t. “I’m a working mom,” she said. “We just want service to be standard.”. Starting on the first day of...
Body of missing kayaker found after water search in Chelmsford
A search and rescue team pulled a body from Chelmsford’s Freeman Lake Monday afternoon after a lengthy search, according to the town’s police department. According to the Chelmsford Police Department, police received a report that a man boating on the lake was in distress. When police and firefighters responded to the scene, they were able to locate the kayak but without the man on board.
Mass. State Lottery winner plans to use $10 million prize on a house
With more than a million dollars in his bank account, one lucky Massachusetts State Lottery winner is planning to use his gigantic prize practically: to buy a house. Nicolas Recinos of Everett was the Sept. 15 winner of the $10 million prize in the “$10,000,000 Bonus Wins” instant ticket game. He chose to receive his prize in the form of a one-time payment of $6.5 million before taxes, according to a statement from the State Lottery.
