Lubbock County, TX

everythinglubbock.com

Moderate injures reported in South Loop 289 flyover crash Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in South Lubbock early Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around noon on the flyover from South Loop 289 to Interstate 27. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered moderate injuries in the...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Roads shut down after house catches fire in Lubbock Co.

LUBBOCK Co., Texas (KCBD) - Authorities have shut down parts of FM 1294 after a house reportedly caught fire. The house fire was called in at 1:12 p.m., according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Fire rescue teams are still on scene at the 6600 block of FM 1294.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Motorcycle owner hit by vehicle, Lubbock Co. Sheriff investigating

LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle hit a pedestrian Thursday night at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Highway 114, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was struck by a vehicle when walking eastbound on highway 114, according to LCSO. LCSO said in a press release that the highway...
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

3 vehicle crash leaves one injured on Frankford near 50th

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash on Frankford near 50th street. Emergency crews received the call at 10:15 p.m. According to LPD, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Frankford Avenue. As of now one person has sustained moderate injuries. Motorists are...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

5-5-5 rally building relationships to protect first responders on the road

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On an icy January morning in 2020, Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill and Lubbock police officer Nick Reyna lost their lives while responding to a crash on the interstate. Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson was severely injured. The Hill family created the 5-5-5 initiative to honor...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Volunteer firefighters battle structure fire east of Shallowater Saturday

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple volunteer fire departments were dispatched to a reported a structure fire east of Shallower Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1294. An EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist reported the fire was at a residential home. The Shallower...
SHALLOWATER, TX
KCBD

LPD looking for woman suspected of 2021 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a woman suspected in a 2021 murder. Catelyn Pina, 20, told police she would turn herself in at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30th. A warrant was issued for her arrest relating to a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 30-year-old Domingo Siri.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of 4th street just off of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. At approximately 9:20 p.m. LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call of a crash between a black passenger car and a gray passenger car. One of the vehicles had been flipped over onto its side. As of now, two people sustained minor injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Brownfield man critically injured in hit- and- run, airlifted to Lubbock hospital

BROWNFIELD, Texas— A Brownfield man was left critically injured after a hit and run accident on Sunday, September 18, according to reports from the Brownfield News. The Brownfield News said Jose Tapia, 67, was getting out of his vehicle after returning home when he was hit by an SUV. Tapia was airlifted to hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries.
BROWNFIELD, TX
seminolesentinel.com

Suspect in Brownfield Hit and Run Surrenders to Gaines County Sheriff's Office

By Liz Adams, Brownfield News Brownfield Police Chief Tony Serbantez confirmed that a suspect in the hit and run that occurred on Sept. 18 has surrendered himself to the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was released on bond Friday. Jose Tapia, 67, was struck by an oncoming SUV as he exited the driver’s side of his parked vehicle at his home just before 7:30 the evening of Sept. 18…
BROWNFIELD, TX
Talk 1340

Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair

Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock man sentenced 45 years for 2019 murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to the murder of 27-year-old Luis Martinez and has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. Police say the shooting death of Martinez happened in the area of 37th and Ave. P. Ivain Ray Jimenez, 31, was a passenger in...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

39 sentenced to prison in ‘Operation Taste the Rainbow’ Lubbock drug bust

LUBBOCK, Texas — Thirty-nine people were sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison in a major Lubbock drug bust dubbed “Operation Taste the Rainbow,” according to the United States Department of Justice. After the September 2021 sting, a total of 39 suspects were arrested on drug trafficking and conspiracy charges from multiple locations […]
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Welcome Home West Texas (10/1/22)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the broadcast is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
LUBBOCK, TX

