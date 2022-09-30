Read full article on original website
Related
everythinglubbock.com
Moderate injures reported in South Loop 289 flyover crash Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a one-vehicle rollover crash in South Lubbock early Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around noon on the flyover from South Loop 289 to Interstate 27. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com one person suffered moderate injuries in the...
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: DPS releases name of pedestrian struck by vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. The Department of Public Safety has released the name of the man who was struck by a vehicle on Thursday night. Brin Lee Adams, 42, of Dell City was walking along HWY 114 when a 2013 Chevy Silverado struck him. Adams died...
fox34.com
Roads shut down after house catches fire in Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK Co., Texas (KCBD) - Authorities have shut down parts of FM 1294 after a house reportedly caught fire. The house fire was called in at 1:12 p.m., according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. Fire rescue teams are still on scene at the 6600 block of FM 1294.
everythinglubbock.com
Motorcycle owner hit by vehicle, Lubbock Co. Sheriff investigating
LUBBOCK, Texas — A vehicle hit a pedestrian Thursday night at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Highway 114, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said. The victim was struck by a vehicle when walking eastbound on highway 114, according to LCSO. LCSO said in a press release that the highway...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCBD
3 vehicle crash leaves one injured on Frankford near 50th
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are responding to a three-vehicle crash on Frankford near 50th street. Emergency crews received the call at 10:15 p.m. According to LPD, the crash occurred in the northbound lanes of Frankford Avenue. As of now one person has sustained moderate injuries. Motorists are...
fox34.com
5-5-5 rally building relationships to protect first responders on the road
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On an icy January morning in 2020, Lubbock Fire Rescue Lieutenant Eric Hill and Lubbock police officer Nick Reyna lost their lives while responding to a crash on the interstate. Lubbock firefighter Matt Dawson was severely injured. The Hill family created the 5-5-5 initiative to honor...
everythinglubbock.com
Volunteer firefighters battle structure fire east of Shallowater Saturday
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple volunteer fire departments were dispatched to a reported a structure fire east of Shallower Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported around 1:15 p.m. in the 6600 block of Farm-to-Market Road 1294. An EverythingLubbock.com photojournalist reported the fire was at a residential home. The Shallower...
KCBD
LPD looking for woman suspected of 2021 murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department is searching for a woman suspected in a 2021 murder. Catelyn Pina, 20, told police she would turn herself in at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30th. A warrant was issued for her arrest relating to a 2021 drive-by shooting that killed 30-year-old Domingo Siri.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LPD searching for suspect in 2021 murder case
Lubbock Police identified Catelyn Pina, 20, as a murder suspect in the shooting death of Domingo Siri.
KCBD
2 people injured in crash on 4th street near Flint
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in the 3000 block of 4th street just off of the Marsha Sharp Freeway. At approximately 9:20 p.m. LPD and Lubbock Fire Rescue received a call of a crash between a black passenger car and a gray passenger car. One of the vehicles had been flipped over onto its side. As of now, two people sustained minor injuries.
everythinglubbock.com
Brownfield man critically injured in hit- and- run, airlifted to Lubbock hospital
BROWNFIELD, Texas— A Brownfield man was left critically injured after a hit and run accident on Sunday, September 18, according to reports from the Brownfield News. The Brownfield News said Jose Tapia, 67, was getting out of his vehicle after returning home when he was hit by an SUV. Tapia was airlifted to hospital in Lubbock with serious injuries.
seminolesentinel.com
Suspect in Brownfield Hit and Run Surrenders to Gaines County Sheriff's Office
By Liz Adams, Brownfield News Brownfield Police Chief Tony Serbantez confirmed that a suspect in the hit and run that occurred on Sept. 18 has surrendered himself to the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was released on bond Friday. Jose Tapia, 67, was struck by an oncoming SUV as he exited the driver’s side of his parked vehicle at his home just before 7:30 the evening of Sept. 18…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lubbock Police name victim of deadly dog attack
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, the Lubbock Police Department released the name of the victim of a deadly dog attack in North Lubbock on Tuesday morning. LPD said Jack Looney, 64, was declared dead by Emergency Medical Services. LPD received a call at 7:30 a.m. for reports of aggressive dogs in the area of the […]
Littlefield ISD student, 17, killed in crash, statement said
LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read announced Wednesday that 17-year-old senior Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash outside of Littlefield. “The entire Littlefield community is saddened by this event, and words cannot express the grief we feel about the loss of Malachi,” Read said. Littlefield ISD said an account at First Bank […]
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported. The officials stated that at around 6 p.m. one person was injured in a crash on the westbound access road [..]
Three Lubbock Teens Were Arrested for Having a Gun at the South Plains Fair
Three teens were arrested on Monday, September 26th, after it was discovered they had a gun. KAMC news reported that three teens ran out of a bathroom at the South Plains Fair after being caught with a gun by a fair employee. Nearby police officers at the fair grounds were immediately notified after the incident occurred. Officers were soon able to find the teens and told them they were under arrest before two of the three teens attempted to run away.
KCBD
Lubbock man sentenced 45 years for 2019 murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has pleaded guilty to the murder of 27-year-old Luis Martinez and has been sentenced to 45 years in prison. Police say the shooting death of Martinez happened in the area of 37th and Ave. P. Ivain Ray Jimenez, 31, was a passenger in...
Police say teen shot, killed Tuesday morning in Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department released new information and asked for the public’s help in a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one teen dead. LPD said Jaden Ruiz, 19, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 4300 block of Canton Avenue. He was pronounced dead on scene. Anyone with information about […]
39 sentenced to prison in ‘Operation Taste the Rainbow’ Lubbock drug bust
LUBBOCK, Texas — Thirty-nine people were sentenced to a combined 415 years in federal prison in a major Lubbock drug bust dubbed “Operation Taste the Rainbow,” according to the United States Department of Justice. After the September 2021 sting, a total of 39 suspects were arrested on drug trafficking and conspiracy charges from multiple locations […]
everythinglubbock.com
Welcome Home West Texas (10/1/22)
LUBBOCK, Texas — Here’s this week’s edition of Welcome Home West Texas that airs weekends on KAMC and KLBK. EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a recording error, a small portion of the broadcast is unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience.
Comments / 0