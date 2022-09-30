Read full article on original website
Related
New York YIMBY
8 Court Square
8 Court Square’s Façade Takes Shape in Long Island City, Queens. Façade installation is progressing on 8 Court Square, a 20-story residential building at 27-10 44th Drive in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by 25-34 Jackson Avenue Property Owner LLC, the 224-foot-tall structure will yield 157 units spread across 107,377 square feet and 10,170 square feet of retail space. Cauldwell Wingate Company is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Jackson Avenue to the northwest, 44th Drive to the northeast, and Thomson Avenue to the west and south.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 362 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a 15-story residential building at 362 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Located between Nevins Street and Flatbush Avenue, the lot is one block from the Nevins Street subway station, serviced by the 2, 3, 4, and 5 trains. Yitzchok Katz of Developing NY State is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
8 Court Square’s Façade Takes Shape in Long Island City, Queens
Façade installation is progressing on 8 Court Square, a 20-story residential building at 27-10 44th Drive in Long Island City, Queens. Designed by Hill West Architects and developed by 25-34 Jackson Avenue Property Owner LLC, the 224-foot-tall structure will yield 157 units spread across 107,377 square feet and 10,170 square feet of retail space. Cauldwell Wingate Company is the general contractor for the property, which is bound by Jackson Avenue to the northwest, 44th Drive to the northeast, and Thomson Avenue to the west and south.
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 3030 Colden Avenue in Bronxwood, The Bronx
Permits have been filed for a four-story residential building at 3030 Colden Avenue in Bronxwood, The Bronx. Located between Burke Avenue and Adee Avenue, the lot is near the Burke Avenue subway station, serviced by the 2 and 5 trains. Zoran Kuburovic of KOM Management is listed as the owner behind the applications.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 2-10 Beach 98th Street in Rockaway Beach, Queens
Permits have been filed for a three-story residential building at 2-10 Beach 98th Street in Rockaway Beach, Queens. Located at the intersection of Rockaway Beach Boulevard and Beach 98th Street, the lot is near the Beach 98th Street-Playland subway station, serviced by the A and S trains. Nancy Lin is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
The Heritage’s Re-Cladding Progresses at 1295 Fifth Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan
Renovation work is progressing on The Heritage, a three-building residential complex at 1295 Fifth Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Gruzen & Partners and originally completed in 1974, the development is currently owned by L+M Fund Management and Invesco Real Estate and consists of two identical 35-story towers and a shorter 12-story structure that collectively yield a total of 600 rental apartments. The current project involves the replacement of the buildings’ brick façades with a new exterior insulation finishing system (EIFS) provided by Storage Corporation. L+M Builders is the general contractor and King Contracting Group is in charge of façade installation for the property, which is bound by East 111th Street to the north, Tito Puente Way to the south, Madison Avenue to the east, and Fifth Avenue, Frawley Circle, and Central Park to the west.
New York YIMBY
109 East 79th Street Opens to Residents on Manhattan’s Upper East Side
A new condominium property at 109 East 79th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan is now open to residents. From developer Legion Investment Group, the building is designed by Steven Harris Architects with interior design and landscaping by Rees Roberts + Partners. Sales officially launched in 2021 and...
New York YIMBY
Urban League Empowerment Center’s Façade Nears Completion at 121 West 125th Street in Harlem, Manhattan
Exterior work is nearing completion on the Urban League Empowerment Center, a 17-story mixed-use building at 121 West 125th Street in Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Beyer Blinder Belle and developed by The Prusik Group, BRP Companies, L+M Development Partners, and Taconic Partners, the 414-000-square-foot structure will yield 170 residential units with an affordable housing component, 70,000 square feet of Class A office space, and 110,000 square feet of retail area including a Target and a 28,000-square-foot Trader Joe’s on the ground floor. Other tenants include National Urban League and the Urban Civil Rights Experience Museum. Congress Builders is the general contractor for the property, which is located between West 126th Street to the north, 125th Street to the south, Malcolm X Boulevard to the east, and Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard to the west.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 773 Neptune Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed for a mixed-use building at 773 Neptune Avenue in Coney Island, Brooklyn. Located between Shell Road and West 6th Street, the lot is one block from the Neptune Avenue subway station, serviced by the F train. Elie Fouerti of 1 Stop Camera is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 64 Norfolk Senior Housing on Manhattan’s Lower East Side
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 64 Norfolk Senior Housing, a 16-story mixed-use building in a two-tower development at 60 Norfolk Street on the Lower East Side, Manhattan. Designed by Dattner Architects and developed by Gotham Organization, the combined structures yield 488 residences. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 86 units for residents at 40 to 70 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $25,372 to $84,070.
New York YIMBY
Jersey City Planning Board Approves Two High-Rise Towers at 50 and 55 Hudson Street in Downtown Jersey City
The Jersey City Planning Board has approved a pair of high-rise residential towers along the waterfront edge of Jersey City. Located at 50 and 55 Hudson Street, the towers are the latest residential development from global investment bank Goldman Sachs, which has partnered with Tishman Speyer to complete the project. When complete, the complex will comprise 1,941 residential units, set atop a large retail component, an amenity deck, and public plazas.
Comments / 0