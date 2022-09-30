Renovation work is progressing on The Heritage, a three-building residential complex at 1295 Fifth Avenue in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Gruzen & Partners and originally completed in 1974, the development is currently owned by L+M Fund Management and Invesco Real Estate and consists of two identical 35-story towers and a shorter 12-story structure that collectively yield a total of 600 rental apartments. The current project involves the replacement of the buildings’ brick façades with a new exterior insulation finishing system (EIFS) provided by Storage Corporation. L+M Builders is the general contractor and King Contracting Group is in charge of façade installation for the property, which is bound by East 111th Street to the north, Tito Puente Way to the south, Madison Avenue to the east, and Fifth Avenue, Frawley Circle, and Central Park to the west.

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO