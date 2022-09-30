Manchester City will look to keep the pressure on their title rivals today (Sunday 2 October), while Manchester United aim to narrow the gap to those same clubs at the expense of their rivals.Pep Guardiola’s City come into this match in second place in the Premier League, trailing Arsenal by four points with a game in hand, while Erik ten Hag’s United enter this derby in sixth spot after an upturn in form in recent weeks.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man City play Man United in the Premier LeagueThose improved results have seen United get past a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO