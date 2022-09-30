Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo: Erik ten Hag left Manchester United striker on the bench ‘out of respect’
Erik ten Hag said that he did not introduce Cristiano Ronaldo as a substitute in Manchester United’s 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City out of respect for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s career.Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad as hat-tricks by Erling Haaland and Phil Foden devastated United, ending Ten Hag’s run of four consecutive Premier League victories.Anthony Martial was instead introduced during the second half, making his first appearance since August after a spell out with an Achilles injury, and scored twice late on to reduce the arrears.Ten Hag revealed that he brought Martial on with the...
Lionel Messi scores stunning free kick as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nice
Lionel Messi scored a stunning free kick and Kylian Mbappe struck a late winner off the bench as Paris Saint-Germain beat Nice 2-1 at the Parc des Princes on Saturday. Messi's 28th-minute strike was his seventh of the season in all competitions for PSG this season. He's scored four goals in two games for Argentina on the just-completed international break.
Chelsea report: Blues leading race to sign Bundesliga striker who is 'happy' with offer
RB Leipzig (opens in new tab) striker Christopher Nkunku is reportedly 'happy' with a transfer proposal from Chelsea (opens in new tab), who are said to be favourites to sign him next summer. The Blues made two big attacking additions during the last transfer window in Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick...
Dortmund loses in Cologne 3-2 and misses chance to go top
BERLIN (AP) — Borussia Dortmund failed to capitalize on Bundesliga leader Union Berlin’s first loss when it conceded a one-goal lead and lost to Cologne 3-2 on Saturday. Eintracht Frankfurt defeated Union 2-0 at home, ending the last unbeaten team’s record in the league, though Urs Fischer’s side remained top for the third round straight – on goal difference ahead of Freiburg.
Manchester United scout FC Porto duo in 4-1 win over Braga
Manchester United reportedly had scouts watching FC Porto’s 4-1 win over Braga on Friday to keep an eye on Diogo Costa and David Carmo. According to A Bola, as cited by Sport Witness, Costa and Carmo have attracted long-term admiration from Manchester United and the club’s interest has intensified since Erik ten Hag’s appointment.
Lionel Messi nets 60th career direct free-kick goal as PSG downs stubborn Nice side
Kylian Mbappe was the hero once again for Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday as the French champions beat OGC Nice 2-1 at Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 with Lionel Messi also on target. The legendary Argentine's wait for a direct free kick goal with PSG came to an end with...
Watch: Messi Shines With a Vintage Free-Kick Goal vs. OGC Nice
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is back scoring free-kick goals. Messi snapped his free-kick goals drought in the Argentina’s national team recent 3-0 international friendly win over Jamaica. The Argentine forward made it back-to-back matches with a free-kick goal in PSG’s Ligue 1 home fixture against OGC Nice.
Robert Lewandowski compares preseasons with Bayern Munich and Barcelona
Barcelona are enjoying a successful start to the season with a renewed squad under Xavi Hernandez. Following Real Madrid’s draw with Osasuna, Barcelona have ended a La Liga matchday top of the table for the first time in 893 days, or around two-and-a-half years. A large part of that...
Manchester United to face hefty competition to sign striker
Manchester United are set to face hefty competition from multiple clubs for the signing of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos. Ramos has enjoyed a lot of success in front of goal for Benfica since he replaced Darwin Nunez up front, who left the club for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.
Two Liverpool players have spoken to world class star urging him to seal Reds transfer
Two Liverpool players have reportedly spoken to Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham about sealing a transfer to Anfield in the summer of 2023. According to Football Insider, Bellingham has been approached by England international team-mates Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold about choosing Liverpool as his next destination in what is expected to be a big move ahead of next season.
Bayern Munich 4-0 Bayer Leverkusen: Jamal Musiala stars as hosts end winless run
Jamal Musiala scored once and set up two more goals as champions Bayern Munich cruised past Bayer Leverkusen 4-0 to end a four-game winless run in the Bundesliga and climb into second place. The Germany international delivered a superb performance for a confidence-boosting win ahead of Tuesday's Champions League group...
Chiesa returns positive tests to boost Juventus’ hopes
Federico Chiesa is boosting Juventus’ hopes he could return to the pitch sooner than expected. An injury has sidelined the winger since the start of January after he picked up a nasty one. This has forced Juventus to adapt without him, and they have clearly missed his impact on...
Robert Lewandowski wonder goal edges Barcelona past Mallorca
Barcelona have moved to the top of the La Liga table overnight as Robert Lewandowski sealed a battling 1-0 win away at Mallorca. Xavi’s injury hit side made the trip to Palma, on their return to action following the international break, with Lewandowski making the crucial input with his ninth La Liga goal of the season.
Franck Kessié FIFA 23: How to Complete the Ones to Watch SBC
The Franck Kessié FIFA 23 Ones to Watch SBC is now live as one of the first player SBCs of the new Ultimate Team cycle. Kessié transferred to FC Barcelona in the summer after a tenure at AC Milan. Kessié returns at a starting point of 84 overall, but he's historically received multiple performance-based upgrade cards in FUT. This looks like a no-brainer to complete considering the requirements.
Man City vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?
Manchester City will look to keep the pressure on their title rivals today (Sunday 2 October), while Manchester United aim to narrow the gap to those same clubs at the expense of their rivals.Pep Guardiola’s City come into this match in second place in the Premier League, trailing Arsenal by four points with a game in hand, while Erik ten Hag’s United enter this derby in sixth spot after an upturn in form in recent weeks.FOLLOW LIVE: Teams and all the action as Man City play Man United in the Premier LeagueThose improved results have seen United get past a...
Video – Arkadiusz Milik makes it 3-0 to Juventus with a tremendous strike
Arkadiusz Milik was never going to allow his Serbian teammates to grab all the headlines this evening and duly delivered a fantastic strike to put Juventus three up on the night. Overall it has been a clinical display from Juventus and they have scored three wonderful goals so far this...
Juve beat Bologna as Filip Kostic scores first Serie A goal
Juventus secured a 3-0 home victory over Bologna thanks to goals by Filip Kostic, Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik in Serie A on Sunday to ease some of the pressure on manager Max Allegri. The win leaves Juve in seventh place with 13 points from eight games as they trail...
Liverpool Willing To Pay £132million For Midfielder That Isn't Jude Bellingham
After months of Liverpool links to Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham, a report has emerged suggesting that the Anfield hierarchy may be willing to spend £132milllion on another midfielder. 19-year-old Bellingham has excelled in the Bundesliga for Dortmund and is now also impressing on the international stage with England. The...
Juventus and Kean forced into unhappy marriage
After rising through the club’s youth ranks, Moise Kean became the toast of the town at Juventus following his stunning breakthrough in 2019. Although Max Allegri’s squad featured the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic at the time, the young Italian became the ultimate star of the show during the final stretch of the 2018/19 campaign, before joining Everton in the following summer.
Sidelined Nunez A Symptom Of Liverpool's Slow Start
As Liverpool's fading Premier League title aspirations took another hit in a 3-3 shootout with Brighton, the club's major summer signing Darwin Nunez watched on from the bench for 89 minutes. The Uruguayan, recruited from Benfica for an initial 75-million-euro ($73 million, ?66 million) fee that could rise to 100...
