Judith Bussey
Judith “Judy” Gayle Bussey, Seminole resident, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 at her home at the age of 67. Judy was born on November 10, 1954 in Kansas City, Kansas to Daniel Quinality and Iris Vivian (Hargress) Quinality. Judy was an avid animal lover and would...
Claudia Lena
Claudia Lena age 77, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 in Oklahoma City, OK. She was born October 13, 1944 in Seminole, OK to the late Martin Larney and Irene Cully Brown. Claudia is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Frank Lena, son, Frank Lena Jr., brothers, Ramsey Larney,...
Bonnie Grant
Bonnie Joleen Grant passed away peacefully at her home in Seminole, Oklahoma on September 29, 2022. She was born on March 23, 1945, in Lancaster, Nebraska to Ora and Imo Akins. Bonnie married Charles Grant on June 3, 1991, in Seminole, Oklahoma. Bonnie is survived by her husband Charles Grant...
James McDonald
James Andrew McDonald, II age 75 and a resident of Konawa, Oklahoma passed away September 30, 2022 at Ada Care Center in Ada, Oklahoma. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date, and cremation is under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home of Konawa. James was born...
