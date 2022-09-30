ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook and Zuckerberg Make Painful Decisions

Facebook is starting to look like a shadow of its former self. The giant social-media company, now known as Meta Platforms (META) , has been on a slide this year, with the shares down 58%. The market capitalization of the owner of Instagram and WhatsApp is now only $383 billion,...
Social entrepreneurship: business that’s good for people

Many people assume that there is a tradeoff between making money and making an impact—that you can’t do both at the same time, or at least not to a high level. This has been the prevailing thinking, especially in the business sector. But over the past few decades,...
Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook Deliver Very Bad News

Meta Platforms (META) is not doing well. The social-media giant, parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has been sending alarming signals for several months. It was ejected from the world's top 10 most valuable companies, and this year its market capitalization has fallen by nearly $545 billion. During the third...
Mark Zuckerberg tells Meta employees that the company is freezing hiring

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told employees on Thursday that the company is enacting a company-wide hiring freeze and warned them that more downsizing is likely coming. First reported by Bloomberg’s Kurt Wagner and confirmed by sources to The Verge, the comments made during an internal all-hands call show how Meta is responding to a decline in its revenue brought on by the slowing global economy and Apple’s ad tracking changes. Meta’s stock price has fallen by more than half this year.
Crypto Influencer Lark Davis Denies Pump and Dump Allegations

The anonymous investigator has already accused American YouTuber Logan Paul. ZachXBT claims that all of the Davis-backed projects had “awful” tokenomics. ZachXBT, the on-chain sleuth, has once again found something of interest. Now he’s made some serious accusations against crypto industry heavyweight Lark Davis. However, the latter insists that his actions were appropriate.
Coaching or mentorship: What is the solution for physicians?

Over the years, I have mentored a lot of trainees. After discovering coaching and seeing my career transform after I started working with a coach, I have become a coach myself. I definitely use coaching techniques with my mentees, but the relationship I have with them is different from the one I have with my coaching clients. Coaching and mentorship are different but complementary approaches to moving your career forward. Potential clients often come to me expecting mentorship. My colleagues have also inquired about the difference between a mentor and a coach. While everyone’s style is a bit different, and both approaches can co-exist in the same relationship, I am reflecting here on what represents coaching versus mentorship.

