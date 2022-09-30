Association of general and abdominal adiposity with postural changes in systolic blood pressure: results from the NAKO pretest and MetScan studies

Read full article on original website
Related
Nature.com
Exploring the over-time, multifaceted impacts of three COVID-19 lockdowns on aspects of capability, wellbeing and mental health across vulnerabilities in Austria
The Austrian government imposed multiple major lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the relevant measures and their perceptions varied over time. The aim of this study was to compare the over-time impacts of the three COVID-19 lockdowns between March 2020 and December 2021 for (capability) wellbeing and mental health in Austria. Adult Austrian residents (n"‰="‰87) completed an online survey about their experiences during three COVID-19 lockdowns, including capabilities (OxCAP-MH), depression and anxiety (HADS), and general wellbeing (WHO-5). Differences across the baseline and follow-up scores of these instruments were summarised by demographic/socioeconomic characteristics. Longitudinal comparisons of the impacts of the lockdowns were conducted using random effect models on panel data for overall instrument scores and individual capability items. The levels of (capability) wellbeing and mental health decreased for most respondents across the three lockdowns: average 2.4% reduction in OxCAP-MH scores, 18.8% and 9% increases in HADS depression and anxiety subscale scores respectively, and 19.7% reduction in WHO-5 score between the first and third lockdowns. Mental health treatment prior to the pandemic, social support and satisfaction with government measures were the most influential characteristics that determine the association with impacts of the chain of lockdowns. Our study is the first to assess the differential capability limiting aspects of lockdowns over time alongside their impacts on mental health and general wellbeing and calls for special attention for mental health patients, isolation and satisfaction with government measures.
Nature.com
Multicentric validation of diagnostic tests based on BC-116 and BC-106 urine peptide biomarkers for bladder cancer in two prospective cohorts of patients
Non-invasive urine-based biomarkers can potentially improve current diagnostic and monitoring protocols for bladder cancer (BC). Here we assess the performance of earlier published biomarker panels for BC detection (BC-116) and monitoring of recurrence (BC-106) in combination with cytology, in two prospectively collected patient cohorts. Methods. Of the 602 patients screened...
Nature.com
The human splenic microcirculation is entirely open as shown by 3D models in virtual reality
The human spleen is equipped with an organ-specific microcirculation. The initial part of the venous circulation is formed by spleen-specific large microvessels, the sinuses. Sinuses eventually fuse to form venules and veins. For more than 170Â years there have been debates, whether splenic red pulp capillaries join sinuses, i.e., whether the microcirculation is closed or open-or even simultaneously closed and open. We have now solved this question by three-dimensional reconstruction of a limited number of immunostained serial sections of red and white pulp areas, which were visualized in virtual reality. Splenic capillaries have special end structures exhibiting multiple small diverging endothelial cell processes, which always keep a certain distance to the walls of sinuses. Only very few capillary ends were difficult to diagnose. Positive identification of these end structures permits to conclude that the human splenic microcirculation is entirely open. This is also true for the perifollicular capillary network and for capillaries close to red pulp venules. Follicles are supplied by a relatively dense open perifollicular capillary net, which is primarily, but not exclusively, fed by sheathed and few non-sheathed capillaries from the surrounding red pulp network.
Nature.com
Assessing the digenic model in rare disorders using population sequencing data
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. An important fraction of patients with rare disorders remains with no clear genetic diagnostic, even after whole-exome or whole-genome sequencing, posing a difficulty in giving adequate treatment and genetic counseling. The analysis of genomic data in rare disorders mostly considers the presence of single gene variants in coding regions that follow a concrete monogenic mode of inheritance. A digenic inheritance, with variants in two functionally-related genes in the same individual, is a plausible alternative that might explain the genetic basis of the disease in some cases. In this case, digenic disease combinations should be absent or underrepresented in healthy individuals. We develop a framework to evaluate the significance of digenic combinations and test its statistical power in different scenarios. We suggest that this approach will be relevant with the advent of new sequencing efforts including hundreds of thousands of samples.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nature.com
Fully automated preoperative liver volumetry incorporating the anatomical location of the central hepatic vein
The precise preoperative calculation of functional liver volumes is essential prior major liver resections, as well as for the evaluation of a suitable donor for living donor liver transplantation. The aim of this study was to develop a fully automated, reproducible, and quantitative 3D volumetry of the liver from standard CT examinations of the abdomen as part of routine clinical imaging. Therefore, an in-house dataset of 100 venous phase CT examinations for training and 30 venous phase ex-house CT examinations with a slice thickness of 5Â mm for testing and validating were fully annotated with right and left liver lobe. Multi-Resolution U-Net 3D neural networks were employed for segmenting these liver regions. The SÃ¸rensen-Dice coefficient was greater than 0.9726"‰Â±"‰0.0058, 0.9639"‰Â±"‰0.0088, and 0.9223"‰Â±"‰0.0187 and a mean volume difference of 32.12"‰Â±"‰19.40Â ml, 22.68"‰Â±"‰21.67Â ml, and 9.44"‰Â±"‰27.08Â ml compared to the standard of reference (SoR) liver, right lobe, and left lobe annotation was achieved. Our results show that fully automated 3D volumetry of the liver on routine CT imaging can provide reproducible, quantitative, fast and accurate results without needing any examiner in the preoperative work-up for hepatobiliary surgery and especially for living donor liver transplantation.
Nature.com
A manually curated compendium of expression profiles for the microbial cell factory Corynebacterium glutamicum
Corynebacterium glutamicum is the major host for the industrial production of amino acids and has become one of the best studied model organisms in microbial biotechnology. Rational strain construction has led to an improvement of producer strains and to a variety of novel producer strains with a broad substrate and product spectrum. A key factor for the success of these approaches is detailed knowledge of transcriptional regulation in C. glutamicum. Here, we present a large compendium of 927 manually curated microarray-based transcriptional profiles for wild-type and engineered strains detecting genome-wide expression changes of the 3,047 annotated genes in response to various environmental conditions or in response to genetic modifications. The replicates within the 927 experiments were combined to 304 microarray sets ordered into six categories that were used for differential gene expression analysis. Hierarchical clustering confirmed that no outliers were present in the sets. The compendium provides a valuable resource for future fundamental and applied research with C. glutamicum and contributes to a systemic understanding of this microbial cell factory.
Nature.com
Extracting structural motifs from pair distribution function data of nanostructures using explainable machine learning
Characterization of material structure with X-ray or neutron scattering using e.g. Pair Distribution Function (PDF) analysis most often rely on refining a structure model against an experimental dataset. However, identifying a suitable model is often a bottleneck. Recently, automated approaches have made it possible to test thousands of models for each dataset, but these methods are computationally expensive and analysing the output, i.e. extracting structural information from the resulting fits in a meaningful way, is challenging. Our Machine Learning based Motif Extractor (ML-MotEx) trains an ML algorithm on thousands of fits, and uses SHAP (SHapley Additive exPlanation) values to identify which model features are important for the fit quality. We use the method for 4 different chemical systems, including disordered nanomaterials and clusters. ML-MotEx opens for a type of modelling where each feature in a model is assigned an importance value for the fit quality based on explainable ML.
Nature.com
Wien effect in interfacial water dissociation through proton-permeable graphene electrodes
Strong electric fields can accelerate molecular dissociation reactions. The phenomenon known as the Wien effect was previously observed using high-voltage electrolysis cells that produced fields of about 107 V mâˆ’1, sufficient to accelerate the dissociation of weakly bound molecules (e.g., organics and weak electrolytes). The observation of the Wien effect for the common case of water dissociation (H2O \(\leftrightarrows\) H+"‰+"‰OHâˆ’) has remained elusive. Here we study the dissociation of interfacial water adjacent to proton-permeable graphene electrodes and observe strong acceleration of the reaction in fields reaching above 108"‰V"‰mâˆ’1. The use of graphene electrodes allows measuring the proton currents arising exclusively from the dissociation of interfacial water, while the electric field driving the reaction is monitored through the carrier density induced in graphene by the same field. The observed exponential increase in proton currents is in quantitative agreement with Onsager's theory. Our results also demonstrate that graphene electrodes can be valuable for the investigation of various interfacial phenomena involving proton transport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nature.com
Urtica dioica and Dodonaea viscosa leaf extracts as eco-friendly bioagents against Alternaria alternata isolate TAA-05 from tomato plant
One of the tomato's acutely devastating diseases is Alternaria leaf spot, lowering worldwide tomato production. In this study, one fungal isolate was isolated from tomatoes and was assigned to Alternaria alternata TAA-05 upon morphological and molecular analysis of the ITS region and 18SrRNA, endoPG, Alt a1, and gapdh genes. Also, Urtica dioica and Dodonaea viscosa methanol leaf extracts (MLEs) were utilized as antifungal agents in vitro and compared to Ridomil, a reference chemical fungicide. The in vitro antifungal activity results revealed that Ridomil (2000Â Âµg/mL) showed the highest fungal growth inhibition (FGI) against A. alternata (96.29%). Moderate activity was found against A. alternata by D. viscosa and U. dioica MLEs (2000Â Âµg/mL), with an FGI value of 56.67 and 54.81%, respectively. The abundance of flavonoid and phenolic components were identified by HPLC analysis in the two plant extracts. The flavonoid compounds, including hesperidin, quercetin, and rutin were identified using HPLC in D. viscosa MLE with concentrations of 11.56, 10.04, and 5.14Â Âµg/mL of extract and in U. dioica MLE with concentrations of 12.45, 9.21, and 5.23Â Âµg/mL, respectively. Î±-Tocopherol and syringic acid, were also identified in D. viscosa MLE with concentrations of 26.13 and 13.69Â Âµg/mL, and in U. dioica MLE, with values of 21.12 and 18.33Â Âµg/mL, respectively. Finally, the bioactivity of plant extracts suggests that they play a crucial role as antifungal agents against A. alternata. Some phenolic chemicals, including coumaricÂ acid, caffeicÂ acid, ferulicÂ acid, and Î±-tocopherol, have shown that they may be utilized as environmentally friendly fungicidal compounds.
Nature.com
Lessons learned during the process of reporting individual genomic results to participants of a population-based biobank
European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. The return of individual genomic results (ROR) to research participants is still in its early phase, and insight on how individuals respond to ROR is scarce. Studies contributing to the evidence base for best practices are crucial before these can be established. Here, we describe a ROR procedure conducted at a population-based biobank, followed by surveying the responses of almost 3000 participants to a range of results, and discuss lessons learned from the process, with the aim of facilitating large-scale expansion. Overall, participants perceived the information that they received with counseling as valuable, even when the reporting of high risks initially caused worry. The face-to-face delivery of results limited the number of participants who received results. Although the participants highly valued this type of communication, additional means of communication need to be considered to improve the feasibility of large-scale ROR. The feedback collected sheds light on the value judgements of the participants and on potential responses to the receipt of genetic risk information. Biobanks in other countries are planning or conducting similar projects, and the sharing of lessons learned may provide valuable insight and aid such endeavors.
Nature.com
Survey of perspectives of people with inherited retinal diseases on ocular gene therapy in Australia
Many gene therapies are in development for treating people with inherited retinal diseases (IRD). We hypothesized that potential recipients of gene therapy would have knowledge gaps regarding treatment. We aimed to assess knowledge, attitudes, and perceptions of genetic therapies among potential recipients with IRD, using a novel instrument we designed (Attitudes to Gene Therapy-Eye (AGT-Eye)) and their associations with demographic data, self-reported visual status, and tools assessing quality of life and attitudes toward clinical trials using a community-based cross-sectional survey of Australian adults with IRD. AGT-Eye, overall quality of life EQ-5D-5L, National Eye Institute Visual Functioning Questionnaire (NEI-VFQ-25) and Patient Attitudes to Clinical Trials (PACT-22) instruments were administered. Six hundred and eighty-one people completed the study, 51.7% women of mean age 53.5 years (SD"‰Â±"‰15.8). Most participants (91.6%) indicated they would likely accept gene therapy if it was available to them or family members. However, only 28.3% agreed that they had good knowledge of gene therapy. Most obtained information about gene therapy from the internet (49.3%). Respondents with post-graduate degrees scored highest compared to other educational levels on methods (p"‰<"‰0.001) and outcomes (p"‰="‰0.003) and were more likely to see economic value of treatment (p"‰="‰0.043). Knowledge gaps were present regarding methods and outcomes of gene therapy. This survey has shown high level of interest in the IRD community for gene therapies, and highlights areas for improved clinician and patient education.
Nature.com
From anticipation to impulsivity in Parkinson's disease
Anticipatory actions require to keep track of elapsed time and inhibitory control. These cognitive functions could be impacted in Parkinson's disease (iPD). To test this hypothesis, a saccadic reaction time task was used where a visual warning stimulus (WS) predicted the occurrence of an imperative one (IS) appearing after a short delay. In the implicit condition, subjects were not informed about the duration of the delay, disfavoring anticipatory behavior but leaving inhibitory control unaltered. In the explicit condition, delay duration was cued. This should favor anticipatory behavior and perhaps alter inhibitory control. This hypothesis was tested in controls (N"‰="‰18) and age-matched iPD patients (N"‰="‰20; ON and OFF L-DOPA). We found that the latency distribution of saccades before the IS was bimodal. The 1st mode weakly depended on temporal information and was more prominent in iPD. Saccades in this mode were premature and could result of a lack of inhibition. The 2nd mode covaried with cued duration suggesting that these movements were genuine anticipatory saccades. The explicit condition increased the probability of anticipatory saccades before the IS in controls and iPDON but not iPDOFF patients. Furthermore, in iPD patients the probability of sequences of 1st mode premature responses increased. In conclusion, the triggering of a premature saccade or the initiation of a controlled anticipatory one could be conceptualized as the output of two independent stochastic processes. Altered time perception and increased motor impulsivity could alter the balance between these two processes in favor of the latter in iPD, particularly OFF L-Dopa.
Poland to raise WW2 reparations with German foreign minister during Warsaw visit
WARSAW, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau will raise the issue of World War Two reparations with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock during her visit to Warsaw on Tuesday, the spokesman of Poland's foreign ministry said on Monday.
Nature.com
Immunogenicity decay and case incidence six months post Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine in autoimmune rheumatic diseases patients
Claudia Goldenstein-SchainbergÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-3306-96992,. The determination of durability and vaccine-associated protection is essential for booster doses strategies, however data on the stability of SARS-CoV-2 immunity are scarce. Here we assess anti-SARS-CoV-2 immunogenicity decay and incident cases six months after the 2nd dose of Sinovac-CoronaVac inactivated vaccine (D210) in 828 autoimmune rheumatic diseases patients compared with 207 age/sex-balanced control individuals. The primary outcome is the presence of anti-S1/S2 SARS-CoV-2 IgG at 6 months compared to 6 weeks after 2nd vaccine dose for decay evaluation. Secondary outcomes are presence of neutralizing antibodies, percent inhibition by neutralizing, geometric mean titers and cumulative incident cases at 6 months after 2nd dose. Anti-S1/S2 IgG positivity and titers reduce to 23.8% and 38% in patients (p"‰<"‰0.001) during the six-month follow up and 20% and 51% in controls (p"‰<"‰0.001), respectively. Neutralizing antibodies positivity and percent inhibition declines 41% and 54% in patients (p"‰<"‰0.001) and 39.7% and 47% in controls (p"‰<"‰0.001). Multivariate logistic regression analysis show males (OR"‰="‰0.56;95% CI0.40-0.79), prednisone (OR"‰="‰0.56; 95% CI0.41-0.76), anti-TNF (OR"‰="‰0.66;95% CI0.45-0.96), abatacept (OR"‰="‰0.29; 95% CI0.15-0.56) and rituximab (OR"‰="‰0.32;95% CI0.11-0.90) associate with a substantial reduction in IgG response at day 210 in patients. Although cellular immunity was not assessed, a decrease of COVID-19 cases (from 27.5 to 8.1/100 person-years; p"‰<"‰0.001) is observed despite the concomitant emergence and spread of the Delta variant. Altogether we show a reduction in immunity 6-months of Sinovac-CoronaVac 2nd dose, particularly in males and those under immunosuppressives therapies, without a concomitant rise in COVID-19 cases. (CoronavRheum clinicaltrials.gov:NCT04754698).
Nature.com
Cell-free protein crystallization for nanocrystal structure determination
In-cell protein crystallization (ICPC) has been investigated as a technique to support the advancement of structural biology because it does not require protein purification and a complicated crystallization process. However, only a few protein structures have been reported because these crystals formed incidentally in living cells and are insufficient in size and quality for structure analysis. Here, we have developed a cell-free protein crystallization (CFPC) method, which involves direct protein crystallization using cell-free protein synthesis. We have succeeded in crystallization and structure determination of nano-sized polyhedra crystal (PhC) at a high resolution of 1.80Â Ã…. Furthermore, nanocrystals were synthesized at a reaction scale of only 20 Î¼L using the dialysis method, enabling structural analysis at a resolution of 1.95Â Ã…. To further demonstrate the potential of CFPC, we attempted to determine the structure of crystalline inclusion protein A (CipA), whose structure had not yet been determined. We added chemical reagents as a twinning inhibitor to the CFPC solution, which enabled us to determine the structure of CipA at 2.11Â Ã… resolution. This technology greatly expands the high-throughput structure determination method of unstable, low-yield, fusion, and substrate-biding proteins that have been difficult to analyze with conventional methods.
Svante Paabo wins 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine
STOCKHOLM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Scientist Svante Paabo won the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries "concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution", the award-giving body said on Monday.
Nature.com
Outcomes of weekend surgery for acute retinal detachment
The timing of rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) surgery, especially macula-involving cases, in the UK is controversial. Urgency of operation is traditionally dependent on macular attachment. Macula sparing RRD is often regarded as more urgent and operated on within 24"‰h, whilst macula involving RRD generally scheduled for surgery within 1 week or longer [1].
Nature.com
The potential of Beta variant containing COVID booster vaccines for chasing Omicron in 2022
Currently approved COVID vaccines are designed using the spike antigen derived from the ancestral strain, but health authorities are recommending changes to the vaccine strain to combat emerging variants. The goal is to ensure that next generation vaccines can tackle multiple variants of concern including the most prevalent variant for the coming season. We here discuss recent preclinical and clinical data on COVID vaccine antigens that are potential candidates for an updated vaccine.
Nature.com
Exploring the causal effects of genetic liability to ADHD and Autism on Alzheimer's disease
Few studies suggest possible links between attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and Alzheimer's disease but they have been limited by small sample sizes, diagnostic and recall bias. We used two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) to estimate the bidirectional causal association between genetic liability to ADHD and ASD on Alzheimer's disease. In addition, we estimated the causal effects independently of educational attainment and IQ, through multivariable Mendelian randomization (MVMR). We employed genetic variants associated with ADHD (20,183 cases/35,191 controls), ASD (18,381 cases/27,969 controls), Alzheimer's disease (71,880 cases/383,378 controls), educational attainment (n"‰="‰766,345) and IQ (n"‰="‰269,867) using the largest GWAS of European ancestry. There was limited evidence to suggest a causal effect of genetic liability to ADHD (odds ratio [OR]"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.02, P"‰="‰0.39) or ASD (OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.97"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.70) on Alzheimer's disease. Similar causal effect estimates were identified as direct effects, independent of educational attainment (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.99"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.76; ASD: OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.00, P"‰="‰0.28) and IQ (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.00, 95% CI: 0.99"“1.02. P"‰="‰0.29; ASD: OR"‰="‰0.99, 95% CI: 0.98"“1.01, P"‰="‰0.99). Genetic liability to Alzheimer's disease was not found to have a causal effect on risk of ADHD or ASD (ADHD: OR"‰="‰1.12, 95% CI: 0.86"“1.44, P"‰="‰0.37; ASD: OR"‰="‰1.19, 95% CI: 0.94"“1.51, P"‰="‰0.14). We found limited evidence to suggest a causal effect of genetic liability to ADHD or ASD on Alzheimer's disease; and vice versa.
Nature.com
Triangular lattice quantum dimer model with variable dimer density
Quantum dimer models are known to host topological quantum spin liquid phases, and it has recently become possible to simulate such models with Rydberg atoms trapped in arrays of optical tweezers. Here, we present large-scale quantum Monte Carlo simulation results on an extension of the triangular lattice quantum dimer model with terms in the Hamiltonian annihilating and creating single dimers. We find distinct odd and even \({{\mathbb{Z}}}_{2}\) spin liquids, along with several phases with no topological order: a staggered crystal, a nematic phase, and a trivial symmetric phase with no obvious broken symmetry. We also present dynamic spectra of the phases, and note implications for experiments on Rydberg atoms.
Comments / 0