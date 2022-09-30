Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Man accused of strangling woman in Mercer County pleads to lesser charge
A man originally facing several charges for allegedly trying to strangle a woman in Mercer County has pleaded guilty to a less serious charge. Hoang Anh Ly, 39, of Lawton, Oklahoma was arrested on August 30 and charged with strangulation, assault, harassment, and disorderly conduct. According to State Police, Ly...
Wilkinsburg man facing numerous charges after dragging police officer during traffic stop
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Wilkinsburg is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and facing a long list of charges following an overnight incident in Penn Hills.Police say that during the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 4, a Penn Hills Police officer on patrol in the area of Frankstown Avenue was alerted to a vehicle that had went off the road.When the officer stopped to survey the damaged vehicle, he found a man unresponsive in the driver's seat. The man was later identified as 22-year-old Dajaun Austin of Wilkinsburg.According to police, the officer shook Austin to wake...
Woman in custody for alleged DUI after crashing car into pole, leaving the scene
One woman is in police custody following an accident in Erie overnight. Calls went out just after 11 p.m. Tuesday for an accident at the intersection of East 24th and Wallace streets. When first responders arrived, they found a car into a utility pole with no one inside. Erie Police were able to locate the […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Couple Charged Following Domestic Incident in Reynoldsville
JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. On October 3 around 12:27 a.m., PSP DuBois received a report of a domestic along Worth Street in Reynoldsville Borough, Jefferson County. Through investigation, it was further discovered that the argument became a physical altercation. A...
New Florence man charged in police assault seeks release from jail
A former New Florence man acquitted in the fatal shooting of a police officer in 2015 claims his speedy trial rights were violated as he awaits trial on charges that he assaulted police at his home last year. Ray A. Shetler Jr., 38, wants to be released on a nominal...
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Raping, Kidnapping, Threatening to Kill Woman
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for reportedly raping, kidnapping, and threatening to kill a woman. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jesse Joe Greenhalgh in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, September 30.
fox8tv.com
Missing Toddler Found
A Johnstown woman says her son disappeared from a Cambria County preschool. The Johnstown Police say they were contacted by the preschool, but say no one contacted the young boy’s mother until he was found. We met with the child’s mother one week after the incident took place, and...
beavercountyradio.com
Butler County Woman Pleads Guilty in Connection With Statewide Fentanyl Ring
(Harrisburg, Pa.) Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that Desirae Feitl has pleaded guilty to one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance for her role in the mass distribution and trafficking of heroin and fentanyl from Philadelphia to Butler County. This drug operation transported an estimated kilo of heroin/fentanyl for resale in Butler County with a street value of up to $400,000.
explore venango
Murder Charges Filed Against Mother After 2-Year-Old Ingests Fentanyl and Dies; Grandfather Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter
OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Murder charges have been filed against a local woman after her two-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died. The child’s grandfather has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, State Police in Franklin filed the following criminal charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole...
One person injured, suspect in custody after early morning stabbing in Erie
One person is injured and another is in custody following an early morning stabbing in Erie. According to police, one person was stabbed in the 2900 block of Hazel Street just after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. A suspect was taken into custody at the scene. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but we […]
WJAC TV
DA: One of two teens charged in Westmont school shooting plot sentenced to state prison
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Cambria County District Attorney's office say one of the two teens charged in the "foiled" Westmont school shooting plot was sentenced Monday. Logan Pringle, 17, was sentenced to serve 3 to 6 years in state prison, followed by ten years of probation.
beavercountyradio.com
New Galilee Man With Warrant Leaves Hospital Before Police Arrive to Arrest Him
(New Castle, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are reporting that they were call to UPMC Jameson Hospital in New Castle on Friday, September 30, 2022, at 5:17 PM because 31-year-old John Dierfield of New Galilee was there and the involved knew that he had an active warrant for his arrest.
wtae.com
Armstrong County driver charged after speeding through work zone, hitting man with vehicle
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Armstrong County man is facing several charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle, after allegedly hitting a man in a work zone with his car and then getting out of the vehicle and striking another man who tried to stop him from running off. Ronald...
explore venango
Oil City Police Assist U.S. Marshals in Apprehension of Wanted Fugitive
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A man wanted on felony warrants out of West Virginia was apprehended in Oil City on Tuesday morning. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Joseph Richard Robinson on Tuesday, October 4, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
Allegheny County police searching for suspect in fatal shooting at Penn Hills gas station
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are looking for a suspect in last month's shooting at a gas station in Penn Hills.Police have an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Michael Wade, charging him with homicide in the Sept. 9 shooting at the Exxon gas station on Allegheny River Boulevard.Dante Jones, 34, was shot multiple times during the incident, police said.He was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.Investigators are looking for Wade. He is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. He has ties to Penn Hills and Pittsburgh's North Side.Anyone who has seen Wade is urged to call 911.If you have any information about the case, you're urged to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
butlerradio.com
Police Begin Homicide Investigation Into Butler Native
Homicide detectives in Allegheny County are investigating the disappearance of a Butler native. Family members of Darlene Harbison say she was last seen on September 11th in the Frazier Township area. Police, meanwhile, say they suspect foul play and are treating it as a homicide investigation. The family of Harbison...
Police charge man with injuring 2 workers in construction-zone crash in Armstrong County
A Cowansville man faces a host of charges after state police say he sped through an active work zone in Armstrong County and injured two construction workers in late September. State police charged Ronald S. Wiegand Jr., 19, of Cowansville on Monday with aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangering, simple...
Police arrest suspect in Hess Ave. shooting
Erie Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place on Hess Avenue late last month. Roderique Thompson, 27, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 2 after he allegedly shot two people. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times, and a 25-year-old was shot in the calf. Those shootings took place […]
explore venango
Franklin Woman Accused of Providing Fake Urine Sample, Drug Possession
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly providing a fake urine sample and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were requested to assist State Parole at a residence on Gibb Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County,...
Over $2K stolen from Erie Walmart in retail theft, PSP investigating
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a retail theft that occurred on Sept. 28, 2022. According to a release, two suspects entered Walmart in Summit Township, Erie County and proceeded to the electronics department. After selecting gift cards and various electronic items, police report the suspects then targeted an inexperienced/juvenile cashier. The suspects […]
