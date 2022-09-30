ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

Wilkinsburg man facing numerous charges after dragging police officer during traffic stop

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Wilkinsburg is being held in the Allegheny County Jail and facing a long list of charges following an overnight incident in Penn Hills.Police say that during the early morning hours of Tuesday, October 4, a Penn Hills Police officer on patrol in the area of Frankstown Avenue was alerted to a vehicle that had went off the road.When the officer stopped to survey the damaged vehicle, he found a man unresponsive in the driver's seat. The man was later identified as 22-year-old Dajaun Austin of Wilkinsburg.According to police, the officer shook Austin to wake...
WILKINSBURG, PA
Strattanville, PA
Venango County, PA
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Raping, Kidnapping, Threatening to Kill Woman

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man is behind bars for reportedly raping, kidnapping, and threatening to kill a woman. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 35-year-old Jesse Joe Greenhalgh in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on Friday, September 30.
OIL CITY, PA
fox8tv.com

Missing Toddler Found

A Johnstown woman says her son disappeared from a Cambria County preschool. The Johnstown Police say they were contacted by the preschool, but say no one contacted the young boy’s mother until he was found. We met with the child’s mother one week after the incident took place, and...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Butler County Woman Pleads Guilty in Connection With Statewide Fentanyl Ring

(Harrisburg, Pa.) Attorney General Josh Shapiro today announced that Desirae Feitl has pleaded guilty to one count of Delivery of a Controlled Substance for her role in the mass distribution and trafficking of heroin and fentanyl from Philadelphia to Butler County. This drug operation transported an estimated kilo of heroin/fentanyl for resale in Butler County with a street value of up to $400,000.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Murder Charges Filed Against Mother After 2-Year-Old Ingests Fentanyl and Dies; Grandfather Charged with Involuntary Manslaughter

OAKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Murder charges have been filed against a local woman after her two-year-old son ingested fentanyl and died. The child’s grandfather has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to court documents, State Police in Franklin filed the following criminal charges against 20-year-old Stevie Nicole...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Oil City Police Assist U.S. Marshals in Apprehension of Wanted Fugitive

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A man wanted on felony warrants out of West Virginia was apprehended in Oil City on Tuesday morning. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Joseph Richard Robinson on Tuesday, October 4, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.
OIL CITY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County police searching for suspect in fatal shooting at Penn Hills gas station

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are looking for a suspect in last month's shooting at a gas station in Penn Hills.Police have an arrest warrant for 36-year-old Michael Wade, charging him with homicide in the Sept. 9 shooting at the Exxon gas station on Allegheny River Boulevard.Dante Jones, 34, was shot multiple times during the incident, police said.He was rushed to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.Investigators are looking for Wade. He is about 5-feet-7-inches tall and weighs about 215 pounds. He has ties to Penn Hills and Pittsburgh's North Side.Anyone who has seen Wade is urged to call 911.If you have any information about the case, you're urged to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Begin Homicide Investigation Into Butler Native

Homicide detectives in Allegheny County are investigating the disappearance of a Butler native. Family members of Darlene Harbison say she was last seen on September 11th in the Frazier Township area. Police, meanwhile, say they suspect foul play and are treating it as a homicide investigation. The family of Harbison...
BUTLER, PA
YourErie

Police arrest suspect in Hess Ave. shooting

Erie Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that took place on Hess Avenue late last month. Roderique Thompson, 27, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 2 after he allegedly shot two people. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times, and a 25-year-old was shot in the calf. Those shootings took place […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Franklin Woman Accused of Providing Fake Urine Sample, Drug Possession

SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for allegedly providing a fake urine sample and possessing marijuana and drug paraphernalia. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were requested to assist State Parole at a residence on Gibb Road, in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County,...
FRANKLIN, PA
YourErie

Over $2K stolen from Erie Walmart in retail theft, PSP investigating

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a retail theft that occurred on Sept. 28, 2022. According to a release, two suspects entered Walmart in Summit Township, Erie County and proceeded to the electronics department. After selecting gift cards and various electronic items, police report the suspects then targeted an inexperienced/juvenile cashier. The suspects […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA

