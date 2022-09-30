Read full article on original website
Police capture two suspects during Kansas business burglary
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 6a.m. Sunday, police were called by the victim to a business at 400 SE 29th in Topeka, according to Sgt. Kristen Marr. When officers arrived they observed two persons inside the fenced...
Kansas murder suspect captured after DWI arrest in Missouri
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide in Junction City have made an arrest. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers located 38-year-old Justin J. Rose of Junction City suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to the Geary Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Nearly 100 vehicle break-ins being investigated in Overland Park
Dozens of Overland Park residents near 139th Street and Metcalf Avenue woke up to find their car window shattered and items inside gone.
Police: Kan. man caught using a saw during business burglary
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a burglary. Just before 3p.m. Wednesday, police were conducting an area check at 605 SW Fairlawn Road, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. While conducting this check, officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw being operated inside...
Police ID fatal shooting victim in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide in Junction City. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers located one male subject suffering from a gunshot wound....
Drunk juvenile fires at QT, apartment complex Sunday in OP, before arrest
An apparently drunk juvenile fired a gun inside a QuikTrip bathroom, then fired more shots outside an apartment complex Sunday night in Overland Park before police arrested him.
FBI looking for suspects who robbed Leawood bank
The FBI is investigating a bank robbery at the BMO Harris Bank near West 89th Street and State Line Road in Leawood, Kansas.
News Channel Nebraska
Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas
BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
northwestmoinfo.com
Four Arrested Sunday On Drug And Firearms Charges
Four people were arrested just before noon Sunday on charges including felony drug and firearm possession. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports all four arrests happened at 11:38 A.M. Sunday in Buchanan County. At that time 19-year-old Amazonia resident Gwendolyn A. Noland was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated...
Police arrest second Kan. suspect after shooting investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a second suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound....
Kan. man jailed after hit-and-run that critically injured man
ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a hit-and-run accident and after asking the public for help to locate a pickup and driver have made an arrest. On Sunday afternoon, police arrested Orie N. Holt, 35, Nortonville, on requested charges of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in great bodily harm, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
2 Kansas City suspects took turns shooting 23-year-old victim
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of John L. Greer on Aug. 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Nathaniel Carter, 21, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, or in the...
WIBW
Nortonville man arrested in Atchison hit-and-run collision that left pedestrian seriously injured
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday evening hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian seriously injured, according to KAIR Radio. The arrested man was identified as Orie Holt, 35, of Nortonville. KAIR reports Holt was arrested Sunday afternoon and was booked into the...
Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
californiaexaminer.net
10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka
A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
Shawnee police identify victim killed in I-435 crash
The Shawnee Police Department says that 50-year-old Cheryl Wilson of Holden, Missouri died in a crash Friday, September 30 on I-435.
Police investigate 3rd homicide in Topeka in 2 days
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Topeka. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace in Topeka after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Upon arrival, officers located one man identified as Keith...
KBI: Silver Alert canceled for missing Kansas woman
COFFEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Ruth Knapp, according to the Burlington Kansas Police Department. She was reported missing from Burlington Sunday afternoon. Knapp is described as 5-foot-3 inches tall, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is bipolar and has...
Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
lawrencekstimes.com
Rural Lawrence man was person killed in crash near Lecompton
Cole D. Rodenbeek, 39, of rural Lawrence, was the person killed in a crash Saturday near Lecompton, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. George Diepenbrock, a spokesperson for DGSO, said deputies were called around 10:10 p.m. Saturday to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 700 block of North 2050 Road near Lecompton, where a passerby had discovered the crash and called emergency personnel.
