Shawnee County, KS

Salina Post

Police capture two suspects during Kansas business burglary

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 6a.m. Sunday, police were called by the victim to a business at 400 SE 29th in Topeka, according to Sgt. Kristen Marr. When officers arrived they observed two persons inside the fenced...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas murder suspect captured after DWI arrest in Missouri

GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a homicide in Junction City have made an arrest. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers located 38-year-old Justin J. Rose of Junction City suffering from a gunshot wound. EMS transported him to the Geary Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kan. man caught using a saw during business burglary

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a burglary. Just before 3p.m. Wednesday, police were conducting an area check at 605 SW Fairlawn Road, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. While conducting this check, officers heard the sounds of a reciprocating saw being operated inside...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police ID fatal shooting victim in Junction City

GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide in Junction City. Just before 2 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Washington for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Upon arrival officers located one male subject suffering from a gunshot wound....
JUNCTION CITY, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas

BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Four Arrested Sunday On Drug And Firearms Charges

Four people were arrested just before noon Sunday on charges including felony drug and firearm possession. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports all four arrests happened at 11:38 A.M. Sunday in Buchanan County. At that time 19-year-old Amazonia resident Gwendolyn A. Noland was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
Salina Post

Police arrest second Kan. suspect after shooting investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting have a second suspect in custody. Just before 7:30a.m. Sept. 21, police responded to a shooting the 1600 Block of SW Lane in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. At the scene, officers located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound....
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Kan. man jailed after hit-and-run that critically injured man

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a hit-and-run accident and after asking the public for help to locate a pickup and driver have made an arrest. On Sunday afternoon, police arrested Orie N. Holt, 35, Nortonville, on requested charges of failure to stop at an accident that resulted in great bodily harm, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
NewsBreak
californiaexaminer.net

10 Kansas Officers Shot During Chase And Shooting In Downtown Topeka

A spokesman for the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Melissa Underwood, said that a 33-year-old man wanted in connection with deadly shooting, a woman in his car, and an officer were all shot during an incident involving a barrage of gunfire around downtown Topeka on Thursday. The Underwood announced late Thursday...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police investigate 3rd homicide in Topeka in 2 days

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another homicide in Topeka. Just after 10a.m. Friday, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace in Topeka after receiving multiple reports of a shooting, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Upon arrival, officers located one man identified as Keith...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

KBI: Silver Alert canceled for missing Kansas woman

COFFEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have issued a Silver Alert for 68-year-old Ruth Knapp, according to the Burlington Kansas Police Department. She was reported missing from Burlington Sunday afternoon. Knapp is described as 5-foot-3 inches tall, 160 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is bipolar and has...
BURLINGTON, KS
Salina Post

Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Rural Lawrence man was person killed in crash near Lecompton

Cole D. Rodenbeek, 39, of rural Lawrence, was the person killed in a crash Saturday near Lecompton, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. George Diepenbrock, a spokesperson for DGSO, said deputies were called around 10:10 p.m. Saturday to a report of a single-vehicle crash in the 700 block of North 2050 Road near Lecompton, where a passerby had discovered the crash and called emergency personnel.
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

