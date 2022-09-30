Lyft is offering discount codes to provide free or discounted rides to those going to or from shelters or "critical resources." "In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Lyft is committed to doing our part to help those in need. We’re activating our 'LyftUp Disaster Response program' to provide access to free and discounted rides to help those affected in Florida move to designated shelters and critical resources."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO