UH Cancer Center seeks keiki to take part in study
HONOLULU — University of Hawaii Cancer Center researcher John Shepherd was recently awarded $3.1 million from the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development to explore body composition technologies that will detect health outcomes of obesity among young children. According to a UH Manoa news release, obese adolescents...
Lyft offering comped or discounted rides in wake of Hurricane Ian
Lyft is offering discount codes to provide free or discounted rides to those going to or from shelters or "critical resources." "In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Lyft is committed to doing our part to help those in need. We’re activating our 'LyftUp Disaster Response program' to provide access to free and discounted rides to help those affected in Florida move to designated shelters and critical resources."
Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut through...
In Hurricane Ian's wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida...
Election officials brace for confrontational poll watchers
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The situation with the poll watcher had gotten so bad that Anne Risku, the election director in North Carolina's Wayne County, intervened via speakerphone. “You need to back off!” Risku recalled hollering after the woman wedged herself between a voter and the machine where the...
DeSantis calls Hurricane Ian damage ‘extensive’
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Fort Myers and Sanibel Saturday to tour the area and see the damage caused by Hurricane Ian. The governor described the damage caused by the storm as "extensive" and said the impact will be a serious issue for a long time to come. "Rescue personnel...
Poll: Floridians sound off on multiple issues ahead of election, Ian death toll rises and examining the coming property insurance rate hike
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. A few storms will move south out of our area overnight with clearing skies into Saturday morning. Saturday will be a mostly sunny day with only a 20 percent chance of a shower. Highs will be near 91. Humidity will drop slightly making for a pleasant Saturday evening.
A discussion of Hispanic Heritage Month
National Hispanic Heritage Month is annually celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15 to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States. As the Hispanic population continues to grow in Florida, we take a look at how state, county and...
St. Cloud residents brace for more flooding
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Rising waters will affect thousands of St. Cloud residents over the next several days. City officials are encouraging many in the voluntary evacuation area to leave. What You Need To Know. Hurricane Ian brought flooding to Osceola County. Officials are telling residents to prepare for...
Exclusive Spectrum/Siena poll: DeSantis, Rubio lead Democratic challengers in Florida
According to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll, Republican Ron DeSantis has a 49% to 41% edge in retaining his job as Florida’s governor over Democrat Charlie Crist. The poll surveyed 669 likely Florida voters across the state and was conducted from Sept. 18-25. “He’s the governor…given his growing...
Spectrum/Siena poll: Floridians sound off on 'Don't Say Gay Law,' immigration and more
According to an exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll, Republicans were in favor of transporting immigrants by plane to Martha’s Vineyard 87% to 8%, while Democrats were against it 79% to 10%. Interestingly, for NPA or independent voters, the spread was a lot less, only six points in favor. What...
Gas prices in Florida dive because of suspension of state's gas tax
FLORIDA — Gasoline prices are down sharply since Saturday after state's Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect on Oct 1. Gas prices in Florida are down to an average $3.22 per gallon. That is down from $3.37 per gallon on Saturday. The sharp decline...
Casino expansion for New York City area moves forward
New York gambling regulators on Monday named officials to a board to oversee siting for casinos in the New York City metropolitan area as the state seeks to expand commercial gaming halls to a lucrative market beyond upstate communities. The Gaming Commission named former New York City Housing Commissioner Vicki...
