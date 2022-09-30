Demonstrating you can extract more performance from a sports car in other ways than just adding power, Alpine is unveiling the A110 R. It's based on the updated S model introduced for the 2022 model year but with various improvements focusing outside of the powertrain. By making generous use of carbon fiber, Renault's sporty brand has managed to shave off 34 kilograms (75 pounds). It takes weight down to a remarkably low 1,082 kg (2,385 lbs).

CARS ・ 2 HOURS AGO