Steve
4d ago

The surprising stat here is that only 75% of the land is privately owned. How about if the governments sell some of that land and use the proceeds to pay down the debt?

Brian Canfield
3d ago

I clicked on this because I thought it said "The biggest LAWNMOWER in Minnesota"

marshall buersken
4d ago

Haha the Goverment owns NO land the people own the land

Hy-Vee Recalls Cheese Products Because of Possible Contamination

A possible Listeria contamination has led a major local grocery store chain to voluntarily recall a series of cheese products. Des Moines-based Hy-Vee is recalling eight products that include cheese after being notified by Old Europe Cheese that some cheese products that it manufactured for Saputo Cheese's U.S. distribution may have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.
Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee is recalling cheese products after learning they could be contaminated with Listeria. The cheese was sold at Hy-Vee stores in South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Illinois, Nebraska, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. produced the products in question under the brand Saputo...
Two New CWD Management Zones Declared In Minnesota

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced two new chronic wasting disease management zones for the fall hunting season. Both are in the northern part of the state. Deer permit area 179 is now DPA 679, located in the Iron Range. DPA 261 is relabeled as 661 near the Grand Forks metro area.
Frontline worker payments to begin Wednesday for Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Frontline workers in Minnesota will start receiving payments as part of the state’s Frontline Worker Pay Program. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than 1 million frontline workers beginning Wednesday. The funds come from the $500 million package signed into law...
The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota

South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
Climate change in Minnesota is clearly seen at night

As we approach the end of the growing season (for many that came last Tuesday night), it’s worth taking a step back and looking at all the ways to measure just how long the warm season was this year and the warming trend we're witnessing. We know temperatures are...
Amazing Video Shows Black Bear Running In SE Minnesota

My heart is pounding just a little bit faster because I have a whole bunch of honey sitting in hives at my house and an animal that was just spotted in Southeast Minnesota LOVES honey. Yes, it was a bear. A pretty large (and fast!) black bear and it was caught on camera about 50 miles south of Rochester and really close to Iowa.
Hog-Hauling Semi Rolls Over on Busy Minnesota Road

Woodbury, MN (KROC-AM News)- A busy interchange in Minnesota has reopened after being closed for several hours when a semi-truck hauling hogs overturned Sunday evening. The State Patrol responded to the rollover around 6 p.m. The crash happened along the entrance ramp from eastbound Interstate 94 to southbound Interstate 494 in Woodbury.
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
