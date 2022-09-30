Read full article on original website
A LOOK BACK: Journal stories about the 'Tanzania Miracle Kids'
In May 2017, the three survivors of a tragic bus accident in Tanzania were brought to Sioux City for treatment at MercyOne. 5 years later, the trio came back to Sioux City to attend college. Read through all of the Journal's coverage on the story. Earl Horlyk.
UPDATED: Tyson Foods to shutter Dakota Dunes offices, costing metro Sioux City about 500 white-collar jobs
DAKOTA DUNES -- Metro Sioux City is losing about 500 white-collar jobs as a result of Tyson Foods' plan to close its offices in Dakota Dunes. Tyson's fresh meats division is now based in a sprawling office complex that anchors the Two Rivers Business Park in Dakota Dunes, an upscale planned community in Southeast South Dakota. Tyson announced Wednesday that about 1,000 corporate staff in the Dunes and Chicago area will move to the meat company's world headquarters in Springdale, Arkansas.
Sioux City's VIBE Academy space nearing completion, enrollment drops
SIOUX CITY — The construction of a permanent location for Sioux City’s online school is over halfway complete and teachers will begin moving into the new space over winter break. Despite numerous advertisements throughout the city and online, enrollment in the two-year-old VIBE Academy has dropped significantly from...
MINI: Sending checks for city services to other cities
Who, what, or where are the people doing the job of running Sioux City? I recently mailed a check for a traffic ticket to Arizona. I just mailed a check for my water bill to Minneapolis, Minn. In Jackson, Miss., the city has let its municipal water department crumble into an unhealthy mess. When city governments stop doing the work of city government, that city will become unlivable in time. -- Donald Parsons, Sioux City.
$77M veteran-centric development planned for South Sioux City
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- A $77 million, 20-acre veteran-centric development is being planned in South Sioux City. Veterans Victory Housing and Small Business Center, described in a press release as a campus where veterans can "live, work and play," is a 500,000-square-foot facility spread across eight buildings. The site is adjacent to the recently built RiverPointe apartment development in South Sioux City.
Sioux City Bandits announce new ownership, 2023 season theme
SIOUX CITY – During a press conference at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City Tuesday morning, President Brett Funke announced Don Belson as the sole owner of the Sioux City Bandits ahead of the 2023 Champions Indoor Football (CIF) league season. “I’m really excited,” Belson said. “My daughter...
Rock band Great White to play at Sioux City's Anthem
SIOUX CITY — Veteran rockers Great White will be shaking up the stage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Anthem, 111 Third St., on Dec. 2. Great White's playlist of songs include the Grammy-nominated hit, "Once Bitten, Twice Shy." The group has sold more than 10 million albums worldwide, with six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums and two Platinum albums.
Akron lawyer named new judge in Sioux County
SIOUX CITY -- An Akron, Iowa, lawyer has been appointed to a new judgeship in Sioux County. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday named Jessica Noll as a district associate judge, one of four new district associate judge positions authorized by the Legislature in this year's session. Noll will preside primarily in Sioux County. The other finalist for the position was Sioux County Attorney Thomas Kunstle.
Sioux City Council opts to delete lease of Riverside Sports Complex from agenda
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted Monday to delete the Hesse Foundation's request to rent Riverside Recreational Sports Complex from its consent agenda, so that city staff can make changes to the lease agreement. Sioux City Parks and Recreation Director Matt Salvatore told the council that the...
In split vote, Sioux City Council approves first reading of pet ordinance
SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Council voted Monday, in a split decision on first consideration, in favor of an ordinance that would treat other domestic animals the same as dogs and cats. The initial reading of the ordinance passed 3 to 2, with Matthew O'Kane and Alex Watters...
Sioux City man knew entering U.S. Capitol during Jan. 6 riot was wrong
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Kenny Rader just wanted a few pieces of glass from the broken doors and windows of the U.S. Capitol, thinking someday they might be worth a little money as a memento from a historic day. But as soon as he stepped inside the door and to the...
Latest Woodbury County Court report
Lise Rene Church, 58, Sioux City, second-degree arson; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brendan Alex Aduddell, 27, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; sentenced Sept. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Brandon Michael Keleher, 41, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance --...
WATCH NOW: Sioux City man who pled guilty to participating in Jan. 6 riots regrets entering U.S. Capitol
Ken Rader, a participant in the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots, talks about regretting his decision to enter the U.S. Capitol during an interview Monday, Oct. 3, 2022. Rader attended former president Donald Trump's "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. and afterwards he entered the U.S. Capitol with other rioters. Rader was sentenced last week to 90 days in prison plus three years probation for his activities that day.
MINI: You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel?
You think it's expensive to fill your vehicle with fuel? Wait until you see what it will cost to heat your house this Winter. Biden and the Democrats did this to you, vote them out. -- Patrick Renken, Le Mars, Iowa. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are those of...
Sioux City East High School crowns its homecoming king and queen
SIOUX CITY — Joseph DeBates and Addyson Junge were crowned East High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. DeBates is the son of Valerie and Michael DeBates and Junge is the daughter of Stacy and Aaron Junge. Additional senior attendants for queen included Ava Arthur, daughter of...
Bishop Heelan High School crowns homecoming king and queen
SIOUX CITY -- Jason Breen and Reese Chicoine were crowned homecoming king and queen for Bishop Heelan High School on Friday. Breen is the son of Matt and Bridget Breen and Chicoine is the daughter of Jennifer Chicoine and Randy Anderson. Homecoming queen candidates and their parents also included: Sophia...
MINI: The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules
The IHSAA needs to examine the large school football schedules. Waukee NW campus looks bigger than WIT and their stadium, is bigger (and nicer) than Olsen Stadium. No one learns anything when they are so outmatched year after year. --Tom Morin, Sioux City. Opinions expressed in the Mini Editorial are...
PREP ROUNDUP: Vermillion takes the SDHSAA Class A boys golf title, Heelan heads to state
ABERDEEN, S.D. — For the first time since 2007, the Vermillion boys golf team has won the Class A state title. The Tanagers combined for a two-day team total of 38-over par 614 to win the event by 24 shots. Aberdeen Roncalli took second place at 62-over, followed by Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley, who tied for third at 69-over par.
