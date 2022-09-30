ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

City
Ambler, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Ambler, PA
Sports
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Haverford Township Police Department beefs up patrols at high school football game

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- It wasn't just football fans under the Friday Night Lights in Delaware County. Because of recent violence, the Haverford Township Police Department beefed up patrols at two locations, including a high school football game. Friday Night Lights at Haverford High School's football field looked a little bit different this week. Police confirmed they increased their presence at the game between Haverford and Garnet Valley."There's a lot going on," Sharon Sweitzer said.The Sweitzers came to the game to support their daughter who's in the band and noticed more law enforcement. "I think it's appropriate. I think it's unfortunate,"...
HAVERFORD, PA
Evan
morethanthecurve.com

New pastor for Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken as Father Heron retires

Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez announced on September 30th that Reverend J. Thomas Heron of Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken (pictured left) is retiring as of November 14th. Archbishop Perez then named Reverend Joseph P. Devlin (pictured right), who has served as pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Milmont Park since 2018, as the new pastor of Saint Matthew Parish.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.Our photojournalists Brad Nau and Matthew Mariano took home Emmys, too.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

See Which Private High Schools in Chester County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023

Chester County is home to five of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
#Linus School Sports#Swimming#Knights Past Trojans#Towamencin
xpn.org

The Line Goes On Forever: The Wonder Years bring a multifaceted album celebration to Doylestown

In celebration of their new album “The Hum Goes on Forever” The Wonder Years throw an immersive album release party. It has been four years since Philadelphia pop-punk staples The Wonder Years have put out a full-length album of new material. After the pandemic kept the band from their fans, The Wonder Years couldn’t throw just any ordinary album release party. The band put on a four-part album release extravaganza featuring four acoustic performances, a documentary screening, a pop-up merch store, and a beer garden after-party. The intersection of State and Main streets in Doylestown was littered with lines of adoring fans preparing to go into each experience. When passers-by ask what’s going on, they simply state “The Wonder Years.”
DOYLESTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
lvpnews.com

Jeff Weiss, legend of theater; resident of Allentown, dies

A legend of the American stage has died. Jeff Weiss, a long-time Allentown resident, achieved his most noteworthy success in New York City, receiving Obie Awards for off-Broadway plays produced with his five decades collaborator and life partner Richard C. Martinez. The Weiss family, including brother Steve, and nephew, actor...
ALLENTOWN, PA
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
PhillyBite

Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
VISTA.Today

Coatesville Heiress Makes Forbes List of America’s Wealthiest People

Campbell's headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.Image via Campbell Soup Co. Along with seven other billionaires, Coatesville resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone is one of the wealthiest in the Philadelphia area who made the Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PhillyBite

Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region

Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

