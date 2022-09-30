Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
Plan Cites Open Space DesignsGregory VellnerNewtown, PA
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
Philadelphia high school football game canceled due to threat
A high school football game scheduled to kick off in East Mt. Airy Friday night has been canceled, days after one teen was killed and four others were shot after a football practice in Northwest Philadelphia.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
High school football games in and near Philly called off due to potential threats
Two separate high school football games in Montgomery County and Southwest Philadelphia were called off Friday night due to potential threats, officials at those schools announced. The potential threats at the Plymouth Whitemarsh football game and John Bartram High School came days after a 14-year-old high school football player was...
Changes to local high school football games in response to shootings, threats
There were some cancelations Friday night, and they come on the heels of Tuesday's deadly shooting after a football scrimmage near Roxborough High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
With Bishop McDevitt High School Gone from Wyncote, Its Memorable Faculty Is Fading as Well
Thomas McNutt, a long-term teacher at and champion of the now-closed Bishop McDevitt High School, Wyncote, has passed at the age of 97. Kristen A. Graham covered the dousing of his stage light for The Philadelphia Inquirer. McNutt, originally from Phila., set out to be a priest. He earned a...
These Bucks County High Schools Are Competing For the Ranking of Best Marching Band
These Bucks County school are competing for the best marching band.Image via iStock. Several Bucks County high schools are neck and neck for the title of best marching band, and fans can vote for their favorites. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the local schools and their marching bands.
Haverford Township Police Department beefs up patrols at high school football game
HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- It wasn't just football fans under the Friday Night Lights in Delaware County. Because of recent violence, the Haverford Township Police Department beefed up patrols at two locations, including a high school football game. Friday Night Lights at Haverford High School's football field looked a little bit different this week. Police confirmed they increased their presence at the game between Haverford and Garnet Valley."There's a lot going on," Sharon Sweitzer said.The Sweitzers came to the game to support their daughter who's in the band and noticed more law enforcement. "I think it's appropriate. I think it's unfortunate,"...
RELATED PEOPLE
morethanthecurve.com
New pastor for Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken as Father Heron retires
Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez announced on September 30th that Reverend J. Thomas Heron of Saint Matthew Parish in Conshohocken (pictured left) is retiring as of November 14th. Archbishop Perez then named Reverend Joseph P. Devlin (pictured right), who has served as pastor of Our Lady of Peace Parish in Milmont Park since 2018, as the new pastor of Saint Matthew Parish.
CBS Philadelphia wins multiple Mid-Atlantic Emmys
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The 40th annual Mid-Atlantic Emmy Awards were handed out at the Lowe's Hotel in Center City last night.CBS3's Ukee Washington accepted the Board of Governors Award and delivered taped remarks. The award honors longevity and contributions to the industry.The CBS Philadelphia team won the Emmy for continuing coverage of Hurricane Ida. Producer Monica Robinson accepted that award.Our photojournalists Brad Nau and Matthew Mariano took home Emmys, too.
thebrownandwhite.com
Left behind, but forced to move on: Bethlehem schools reconcile pandemic learning losses
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to amend their traditional teaching format, students lost the ability to consistently meet with peers and foster a sense of community. The aftermath of this transitional education period continues to impact students’ ability to learn. Children, including those across the Bethlehem Area School...
See Which Private High Schools in Chester County Ranked Among 50 Best in Pennsylvania for 2023
Chester County is home to five of the 50 best private high schools in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new report published by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best Private High Schools in Pennsylvania, Niche analyzed key statistics along with reviews submitted by students and parents. The ranking factors included SAT/ACT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges that students consider, and the percentage of seniors who go on to four-year colleges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
xpn.org
The Line Goes On Forever: The Wonder Years bring a multifaceted album celebration to Doylestown
In celebration of their new album “The Hum Goes on Forever” The Wonder Years throw an immersive album release party. It has been four years since Philadelphia pop-punk staples The Wonder Years have put out a full-length album of new material. After the pandemic kept the band from their fans, The Wonder Years couldn’t throw just any ordinary album release party. The band put on a four-part album release extravaganza featuring four acoustic performances, a documentary screening, a pop-up merch store, and a beer garden after-party. The intersection of State and Main streets in Doylestown was littered with lines of adoring fans preparing to go into each experience. When passers-by ask what’s going on, they simply state “The Wonder Years.”
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
lvpnews.com
Jeff Weiss, legend of theater; resident of Allentown, dies
A legend of the American stage has died. Jeff Weiss, a long-time Allentown resident, achieved his most noteworthy success in New York City, receiving Obie Awards for off-Broadway plays produced with his five decades collaborator and life partner Richard C. Martinez. The Weiss family, including brother Steve, and nephew, actor...
billypenn.com
Impeachment hearings in South Philly; Voting materials in 9 languages; Farewell to Radio Times | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Witnesses at Krasner impeachment hearings spread blame. The Pa. House committee trying to connect DA Krasner’s policies to Philly’s spike in shootings began two...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Startup Founded by West Chester Grad Raises $2.5 Million in Funding
Employee Cycle, founded in 2018 by Bruce Marable, a West Chester University graduate, recently raised a $2.5 million seed round with participation from its new general partner, rapper Tariq Trotter of the Roots, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journals. The seed round was led by Impellent Ventures and included...
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
Coatesville Heiress Makes Forbes List of America’s Wealthiest People
Campbell's headquarters in Camden, New Jersey.Image via Campbell Soup Co. Along with seven other billionaires, Coatesville resident Mary Alice Dorrance Malone is one of the wealthiest in the Philadelphia area who made the Forbes 400 ranking of the richest Americans, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
PhillyBite
Best Barn Wedding Venues in the Philadelphia Region
Philadelphia, PA - When planning your wedding, consider an outdoor ceremony and cocktail hour at one of the best barn wedding venues in the Philadelphia area. Barn on Bridge features original wood beams from 1773 and a tented Upper Garden. The historic property was once a dairy farm and can accommodate up to 200 guests. The venue can also accommodate a smaller reception in its tented space.
Comments / 0