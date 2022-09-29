Read full article on original website
Accenture Collaborates with Mars to Develop “Factory of the Future” Using AI, Cloud, Edge and Digital Twins
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is working with Mars, the global leader in confectionary, food, and pet care products and services, to transform and modernize its global manufacturing operations with artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, edge technology and digital twins. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221003005151/en/ Accenture is working with Mars, the global leader in confectionary, food, and pet care products and services, to transform and modernize its global manufacturing operations with artificial intelligence (AI), cloud, edge technology and digital twins. (Photo: Business Wire)
PC Magazine
TCL Tab 10 5G Review
TCL's Tab 10 5G ($299.99) stands out from the crowd of Android tablets thanks to its long battery life, snappy performance, and 5G support. We're not fans of its paltry 32GB of storage or TCL's weak software upgrade commitment, but the Tab 10 5G easily blows competitors like the Nuu Tab 10 ($299.99) out of the water and offers a much better value than TCL's pricier Tab Pro 5G ($399.99). If you need fast cellular connectivity from your tablet, it's a good bet, though the Wi-Fi only Lenovo Tab 11 Plus ($259.99) remains our Editors' Choice winner because of its more affordable price and sharper display.
PC Magazine
Meet Maserati’s First Electric Vehicle, the 2023 GranTurismo Folgore
Nearly 100 years after Maserati’s first vehicle debuted in Italy in 1926, the brand is embarking on a new era with the all-electric GranTurismo Folgore. The $170,000 sports car with 280-mile range will hit the market in 2023, alongside two gas-powered versions: the Modena and Trofeo. Maserati first announced...
CARS・
PC Magazine
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Review
Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 48MP, 12MP, 12MP; 12MP. Apple's iPhone 14 Pro (starting at $999) suffers a bit from middle child syndrome. It’s a clear step up in features and performance from the standard iPhone 14 ($799), but it’s not quite as flashy as the larger Pro Max ($1,099). Fortunately, the more compact Pro is every bit as powerful as the Pro Max with one exception: battery life. But the trade off in longevity is usability. Where the massive Pro Max might simply be too much phone for some people, the Pro is more hand and pocket friendly—in addition to being $100 less. Ultimately, we give the Pro Max our Editors' Choice award for its longer battery life, but the Pro is otherwise just as capable, and a worthy alternative if you prefer a smaller phone.
PC Magazine
Google's Japan Team Creates 5-Foot-Long Keyboard
How can tech companies improve the keyboard? Google’s team in Japan thinks maybe we should create one long keyboard with a single strip of keys. Meet the Gboard “stick version,” a keyboard that's 1650mm long, or about 5.4 feet. Over the weekend, Google introduced the device with a tongue-in-cheek video going over its various features. The device stands out by organizing all the keys across a single row. The result is a condensed, but exceptionally long keyboard that’s taller than some people.
PC Magazine
Wisk Reveals World's First Autonomous 4-Seat Electric Air Taxi
Wisk just revealed the world's first self-flying, four-seat, all-electric air taxi that can also land and take off vertically. The future of short journeys could be air travel requiring no pilot and with zero emissions if Wisk gets its way. The company's 6th Generation air taxi is designed to "exceed" commercial safety standards and "represents the first-ever candidate for type certification by the FAA of an autonomous eVTOL."
CARS・
PC Magazine
Boost Your Network With $45 Off This TP-Link AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 Router
Eliminate Wi-Fi dead zones in time to turn your smart home into a haunted house with a discounted TP-Link AX5400 Wi-Fi 6 router. Designed for three-bedroom houses, the AX5400 offers strong parental controls and basic network security protection—and it's on sale from Amazon for 23% off the $199.99 price tag(Opens in a new window).
PC Magazine
Save Big on Select Gateway Portable Laptops From Walmart
Whether writing funding proposals or term papers, sharing presentations or social media posts, do it in style with a discounted Gateway laptop from Walmart. The big-box store has dozens of cut-price computers(Opens in a new window) on offer in a variety of sizes, styles, and colors. Check out some of our favorites below.
PC Magazine
Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 Review
Processor Speed 4.9 GHz (max boost) Wireless Networking 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6), Bluetooth 5.2. The Lenovo Legion 7 Gen 7 (starts at $1,839; $2,859 as tested) is without doubt a high-end gaming laptop. Its all-AMD hardware proved highly competent in our gaming benchmarks, yet it still lasted an amazing nine hours in our battery test. The new Legion 7 is complemented by a bright AMD FreeSync screen, an aluminum chassis, a first-rate keyboard, and well-behaved cooling fans.
PC Magazine
Save 60% on a Refurbished iPad Mini
Tablets offer the perfect middle ground between a smartphone's portability and a laptop's generous screen space. However, some folks may find even the standard-size tablet too unwieldy for their needs. That's where the Apple iPad mini comes in. The iPad mini offers a balanced, handheld viewing experience unmatched by most...
PC Magazine
Brother ADS-4900W Review
It’s been some time since we’ve reviewed a Brother scanner, though the company tells us that, in addition to the mid- to high-volume ADS-4900W ($699.99) reviewed here today, we should be receiving four other review units soon. A direct competitor to two of our Editors' Choice recipients, the Epson DS-790WN Wireless Network Color Document Scanner and the Raven Pro Document Scanner, the ADS-4900W is fast, accurate, and loaded with connectivity and other useful features, all for a competitive price.
