Camera Resolution (Rear; Front-Facing) 48MP, 12MP, 12MP; 12MP. Apple's iPhone 14 Pro (starting at $999) suffers a bit from middle child syndrome. It’s a clear step up in features and performance from the standard iPhone 14 ($799), but it’s not quite as flashy as the larger Pro Max ($1,099). Fortunately, the more compact Pro is every bit as powerful as the Pro Max with one exception: battery life. But the trade off in longevity is usability. Where the massive Pro Max might simply be too much phone for some people, the Pro is more hand and pocket friendly—in addition to being $100 less. Ultimately, we give the Pro Max our Editors' Choice award for its longer battery life, but the Pro is otherwise just as capable, and a worthy alternative if you prefer a smaller phone.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 HOURS AGO