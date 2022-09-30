ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

rigzone.com

Goldman Slashes Oil Price Forecasts

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sharply lowered its oil price forecasts amid increasing signs of a global economic slowdown, but said that crude would probably climb from current levels because the market is still “critically tight.”. “A strong US dollar and falling demand expectations will remain powerful headwinds to prices...
CNBC

Oil prices rise on surprise drop in U.S. crude, fuel stocks

Oil prices rose on Wednesday following unexpected drawdowns in U.S. crude and fuel stocks, outweighing downward pressure from the continued strength in the U.S. dollar. Brent crude futures added 3.5% to end the day at $89.32, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures settled 4.65% higher at $82.15 per barrel.
CNBC

Oil jumps more than 3% as OPEC+ mulls cuts of up to 1 million bpd

Oil prices jumped more than 3% in early Asian trade on Monday as OPEC+ considers cutting output of up to 1 million barrels per day at a meeting this week to support the market. Brent crude futures rebounded $2.82, or 3.3%, to $87.96 a barrel by 2337 GMT after settling...
rigzone.com

Where Will WTI Crude Oil Price Be at End-2022?

The West Texas Intermediate crude oil price will be $88.74 per barrel at the end of the year. That was the average response executives from 159 oil and gas firms delivered when asked what they expected the WTI price to be at the end of 2022 as part of the third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey. The low forecast in the survey came in at $65 per barrel, while the high forecast came in at $122 per barrel.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.05% to 29,440.43 while the NASDAQ rose 1.28% to 10,968.28. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.16% to 3,689.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by 2.7% on Wednesday.
CNBC

Oil rises from 9-month low on U.S. Gulf supply cuts, softer dollar

Oil rose Tuesday from a nine-month low a day earlier, supported by supply curbs in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Hurricane Ian and a slight softening in the U.S. dollar. Analyst expectations that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+, may take action to stem the drop in prices by cutting supply also lent support. OPEC+ meets to set policy on Oct. 5.
US News and World Report

Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA

LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
CBS Minnesota

Buckle up, America: The Fed plans to sharply boost unemployment

In case the U.S. economy wasn't hurting enough already, the Federal Reserve has a message for Americans: It's about to get much more painful. Fed Chair Jerome Powell made that amply clear last week when the central bank projected its benchmark rate hitting 4.4% by the end of the year — even if it causes a recession.
TheStreet

Oil Volatility Returns, Pushing Gasoline Prices Higher

Crude oil prices rose for the first weekly increase on Friday, while gasoline prices also mirrored its move upwards. The possibility that OPEC+ could agree to lower production levels when it meets on Oct. 5 buoyed prices for both Brent, the international benchmark, and WTI, the U.S. benchmark. Gasoline Prices...
energynow.ca

Oil Sinks to First Quarterly Drop Since 2020 as Outlook Darkens

Oil shed nearly 25% to post its first quarterly loss in more than two years as escalating fears over a global economic slowdown and a stronger dollar overshadowed concerns of tightness in oil supplies. West Texas Intermediate settled below $80 a barrel Friday, down from a high of above $100...
Markets Insider

The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
rigzone.com

Oil Prices Give Up Nearly All 2022 Gains

Oil prices have given up nearly all their 2022 gains, analysts at Standard Chartered highlighted in a new market report sent to Rigzone late Tuesday. “We see the Q3 oil surplus - unanticipated by overly-bullish U.S. investment bank and consultant consensus - as the main reason for the recent fall,” the analysts stated in the report.
Washington Examiner

Jobless claims plunge to five-month low in sign recession may be far off

The number of new applications for unemployment benefits dropped by 16,000 to 193,000 last week, the lowest in five months, the Labor Department reported Thursday. Falling jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, is a sign the economy is still adding jobs despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tighten monetary policy to slow economywide spending and bring down inflation.
