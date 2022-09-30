The West Texas Intermediate crude oil price will be $88.74 per barrel at the end of the year. That was the average response executives from 159 oil and gas firms delivered when asked what they expected the WTI price to be at the end of 2022 as part of the third quarter Dallas Fed Energy Survey. The low forecast in the survey came in at $65 per barrel, while the high forecast came in at $122 per barrel.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO