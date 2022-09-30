Read full article on original website
Rookie QB Bailey Zappe, Patriots Lose in Overtime to Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers rebounded from a dreadful start and helped the Green Bay Packers spoil Bailey Zappe's unexpected NFL debut with the New England Patriots. Rodgers threw two second-half touchdown passes and led an overtime drive that resulted in Mason Crosby's 31-yard field goal as time expired, lifting the Packers to a 27-24 victory on Sunday.
Rex Ryan Shows Brian Hoyer No Respect While Analyzing Patriots-Packers
Rex Ryan shows Hoyer no respect while analyzing Patriots-Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Rex Ryan is giving the New England Patriots almost no chance of beating the Green Bay Packers in their Week 4 game Sunday at Lambeau Field, and the primary reason for that is Brian Hoyer.
Patriots at Packers Preview: Five Crucial Matchups That Will Determine the Outcome
Perry: Five matchups that will decide Patriots-Packers in Week 4 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick spent some team-meeting time this week showing his players clips of Curly Lambeau on the sidelines, telling them about Packers legends Cecil Isbell and Don Hutson. But he knows this week is about more than paying homage to some of the giants of the game who called Green Bay home.
Pats QB Brian Hoyer Exits Packers Game After Huge Hit; Rookie Takes Over
Hoyer exits Pats-Packers after huge hit; Bailey Zappe takes over originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Brian Hoyer's third start since the 2017 season lasted all of 10 minutes. The New England Patriots' backup quarterback exited Sunday's Week 4 matchup with the Packers after taking a huge hit from Green...
Patriots Legend Shouts Out Jack Jones After Pick-6 of Aaron Rodgers
Patriots legend shouts out Jack Jones after pick-6 of Aaron Rodgers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Not many people predicted the New England Patriots, without their starting quarterback Mac Jones, would lead the Green Bay Packers at halftime of Sunday's Week 4 game at Lambeau Field. But that's exactly...
Report: NFLPA Fires Doctor Who Evaluated Tua Tagovailoa Vs. Bills
Report: NFLPA fires doctor who evaluated Tua Tagovailoa vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL Players Association terminated the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in the decision to clear Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to return to Sunday’s game against the Bills, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio reported on Saturday.
Reasons for Optimism? Patriots Rookies Flash Upside in Packers Loss
GREEN BAY -- Matt Groh was out of seat in the Lambeau Field press box, standing and smiling. The Patriots director of player personnel watched as rookie corner Jack Jones celebrated his pick-six, the first in a series of moments Sunday afternoon that had to have Groh encouraged by the rookie class he helped bring to New England.
Bill Belichick Spikes Headset, Berates Ref After Controversial Play Vs. Packers
WATCH: Belichick spikes headset, berates ref after controversial play originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick isn't known wearing his emotions on his sleeve, but he was animated on the sideline late in Sunday's game vs. the Green Bay Packers. Just before the two-minute warning, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers...
Cardinals Star J.J. Watt Playing Vs. Panthers Days After Having Heart Shocked
J.J. Watt playing vs. Panthers days after having heart shocked originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. J.J. Watt will play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday just days removed from a scary medical situation. The Arizona Cardinals star defensive end revealed he had his heart shocked back into rhythm on...
Patriots Expected to Sign Free Agent Jamie Collins Again
Patriots to sign free agent LB Jamie Collins again originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jamie Collins is returning to the New England Patriots. No, this isn't a repeat headline from previous NFL seasons. The veteran linebacker is coming back to Foxboro, his agent David Canter confirmed Monday morning on Twitter.
Why It's OK to Call ‘The Zappe Game' a Moral Victory
Curran: It's OK to feel good about a Pats loss, and other Week 4 notes originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It will always be The Zappe Game. The same way people of a certain vintage would have remembered Scott Zolak, his six-shooters and his first NFL start if Zo hadn’t gone on to be a shades-wearing, gravelly-voiced radio celeb, you’ll remember where you were and who you were with when you watched Pats-Packers in 2022.
Super Bowl champ LeGarrette Blount throws punches at youth football game, police say
Former NFL running back LeGarrette Blount threw punches following a youth football game on Saturday, police told Fox News Digital. An investigation is ongoing.
Peyton & Eli Were LOVING Bobby Wagner’s Hit On Streaker During Monday Night Football
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Monday Night Football is underway tonight as the Los Angeles Rams take on the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC West divisional matchup. It’s been a bit of a snoozefest through the first half with the Rams struggling to put up much offense (I took the Rams moneyline… it’s not looking good). Anyways, perhaps the most exciting moment of the game so far was when an idiot streaker ran on the field with a […] The post Peyton & Eli Were LOVING Bobby Wagner’s Hit On Streaker During Monday Night Football first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Who Is Patriots' Emergency Quarterback With Jakobi Meyers Out?
Who is Patriots' emergency QB with Jakobi Meyers out? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Jakobi Meyers is the New England Patriots' "break glass in case of emergency" quarterback. But who takes over that role when Meyers is unable to take the field?. Patriots fans found themselves asking that very...
Patriots Vs. Packers Takeaways: Bailey Zappe's Efforts Fall Short in Overtime Loss
Patriots-Packers takeaways: Zappe's upset bid falls short in OT loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Lambeau Field was the scene of three-and-a-half hours of surprises Sunday afternoon. The New England Patriots entered their Week 4 matchup with the Green Bay Packers as heavy underdogs but managed to force overtime...
All About Patriots Backup QB Bailey Zappe With College Stats and More
Get to know Bailey Zappe: Stats, contract and more originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bailey Zappe was selected in the fourth round (137th overall) by the New England Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft. Bailey Zappe bio. Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 215 pounds. Birthdate: April 26, 1999. Birthplace: Victoria, Texas.
Patriots Show Bailey Zappe Love After Impressive Debut Vs. Packers
GREEN BAY -- Bailey Zappe saw Brian Hoyer come off the field and head toward the blue medical tent on the Patriots sideline to be evaluated for a concussion. The coaching staff’s message at that point was simple, Zappe said later. "That’s football," he said. "Play ball." Zappe...
Aaron Rodgers, Bill Belichick Have Lengthy Chat After Patriots-Packers Game
Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss...
