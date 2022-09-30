ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Sinks to First Quarterly Drop Since 2020 as Outlook Darkens

Oil shed nearly 25% to post its first quarterly loss in more than two years as escalating fears over a global economic slowdown and a stronger dollar overshadowed concerns of tightness in oil supplies. West Texas Intermediate settled below $80 a barrel Friday, down from a high of above $100...
