Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
Markets Insider

Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation

The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
Markets Insider

Expect disinflation to kick in soon as pressure on prices builds - which would allow the Fed to pivot to smaller rate hikes, top economist says

A "disinflationary wave is building" in the US, according to Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth. Falling gasoline and food prices will cause headline inflation figures to fall soon, he said. That would allow the Federal Reserve to pivot to smaller rate hikes, which could lift stocks. The Federal Reserve will soon...
Markets Insider

The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains

Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
BBC

Chinese yuan: Currency hits record lows against US dollar

China's yuan has hit fresh record lows against the surging US dollar. The internationally-traded yuan fell to its lowest level since data first became available in 2011. China's domestic currency also reached its weakest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. It comes as the dollar continues to rise in...
US News and World Report

Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA

LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
Benzinga

The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview

An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
