The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
The Fed will save the stock market and cut interest rates if a deep recession occurs next year, JPMorgan says
The Federal Reserve could be forced to cut interest rates in 2023 if a deep recession occurs, according to JPMorgan. The move would be an about-face by the Fed, considering it has aggressively raised rates in 2022. Potential rate cuts from the Fed would help backstop the stock market in...
Dow plunges 485 points to hit new closing low for the year as interest rate and recession fears roil markets
US stocks tumbled again on Friday, with the Dow plunging more than 500 points. Markets continued to reel from the Fed's rate hike and hawkish forecasts earlier in the week. US oil prices sank below $80 a barrel as recession fears rose and the dollar hit a fresh 20-year high.
Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation
The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
FOXBusiness
Bank of America again warns of 'recession shock' as Fed doubles down on inflation fight
Bank of America is once again warning of a coming recession jolt after the Federal Reserve pledged to "forcefully" fight record-high inflation, even if means slowing the economy. In a Friday analyst note, strategists led by Michael Hartnett predicted a "fast inflation shock, slow recession shock" as the economy continues...
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel says the Fed's rate hike campaign is so extreme that recession risk is much higher than risk of the central bank 'waffling' on inflation
The Fed runs a higher risk of sparking a recession than falling behind on inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel. Markets are now expecting a fed-funds rate of 4.75% in May of next year. That could be overkill, as inflation will continue to fall, Siegel warned. The debate over whether the...
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Fed's Preferred Inflation Measure Comes In Higher Than Expected: What You Need To Know
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded slightly higher on Friday morning after the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a 6.2% increase in the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the month of August, remaining near the highest levels since the 1980s. What Happened: The headline PCE...
Expect disinflation to kick in soon as pressure on prices builds - which would allow the Fed to pivot to smaller rate hikes, top economist says
A "disinflationary wave is building" in the US, according to Capital Economics' Paul Ashworth. Falling gasoline and food prices will cause headline inflation figures to fall soon, he said. That would allow the Federal Reserve to pivot to smaller rate hikes, which could lift stocks. The Federal Reserve will soon...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
The Brazilian real and the Mexican peso have climbed against the dollar as it steamrolls rival currencies this year — but economic and political risks could eat into their gains
Brazil's real and Mexico's peso are standout currencies this year in managing to rise against the dollar. Relatively high yields in the emerging market economies are among the factors that make the currencies attractive. But risks loom in worries about global recession and Brazil's presidential election. While the US dollar...
The Fed is dragging the US into a recession to cool surging prices. Most Americans expect inflation to die down on its own.
The Fed is pushing the US into a recession to cool inflation. It might not be necessary. Inflation expectations have been falling since the spring, signaling there's little chance of a 1980s-like price surge. Raising rates out of fear that expectations will rebound is "irresponsible," a former Fed economist said.
BBC
Chinese yuan: Currency hits record lows against US dollar
China's yuan has hit fresh record lows against the surging US dollar. The internationally-traded yuan fell to its lowest level since data first became available in 2011. China's domestic currency also reached its weakest point since the 2008 global financial crisis. It comes as the dollar continues to rise in...
US News and World Report
Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
U.S. consumer inflation expectations fall in September; sentiment rises
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations fell to a one-year low in September and the outlook over the next five years also improved, easing fears that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates by a full percentage point next week.
Benzinga
The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview
An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
China’s yuan hovers near record lows against the dollar despite central bank warning
Hong Kong CNN Business — China’s yuan hovered near record lows against the US dollar on the offshore market on Thursday, as major currencies around the world continue to tumble after the Federal Reserve’s aggressive hikes. The yuan — also known as the renminbi —has been declining...
Fed’s preferred measure of inflation shows prices surged again last month
CNN — After hitting an alarming 40-year high in June, the Federal Reserve’s preferred benchmark for consumer inflation is once again flashing a warning sign about the persistence of high prices. The Bureau of Economic Analysis said Friday the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index for August rose by...
