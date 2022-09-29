Read full article on original website
Charting Our Path: Celebrating 50 Years of Black Studies Traveling Exhibit
This 4-panel traveling exhibit shares historical snapshots of one of the oldest Black Studies departments in the nation, highlighting debates over curriculum, attempts to downgrade the department to a program, and the mutual engagement between campus and community. The banners share archival materials such as newspaper clippings, department documents, and photos, chronicling events from the 1969 campus sit-in to the celebration of the “Omaha 54” student activists 52 years later. The history of the Department of Black Studies had been characterized by constant struggle for survival, but also by the enduring engagement and support of the Omaha Black community. Learn about the civil rights origins of the department, battles for legitimacy in the eyes of the university, the role of the Omaha chapter of the NAACP in the department’s survival, and much more.
Dean Candidate Public Presentation -Karl Daubmann
Three candidates are finalists for the dean of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Architecture. Selected by a search committee, the candidates will visit campus separately September 29 through October 11. Each candidate will participate in a public presentation and open forum during their visit. Faculty, staff and students...
Nebraska in the national news: September 2022
University of Nebraska–Lincoln faculty member Carole Levin was interviewed for a Sept. 9 Forbes article on #AbolishTheMonarchy trending on social media following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The article was among 30-plus national news stories featuring Husker faculty, staff, students, centers and programs in September. Levin, Willa Cather...
STI Testing with the Nebraska AIDS Project
Free, anonymous and confidential HIV testing with same-day results. All people 13 years or older are eligible to be tested. Anyone who is sexually active should be tested annually for HIV. ______________________. UPCOMING FREE TESTING DATES. ______________________. NOVEMBER 8, 2022. 3 to 5 p.m. Nebraska Union, Room 338. NOVEMBER 10,...
Uiterwaal using Catalyst award to marry augmented reality, quantum physics
Viewing the invisible. Shrinking to the subatomic level. Understanding the realm of the tiny, where the constants of everyday, intuitive, apple-falling physics yield to uncertainties, probabilities and paradoxes that sometimes break the brains of even those who study them — who study quantum mechanics. As one of the relatively...
Resident Appreciation Week Oct. 3-7
University Housing and Dining Services will celebrate students living on campus during Resident Appreciation Week Oct. 3-7. The week-long celebration features a line-up of activities to show appreciation and thank students for living on campus. MONDAY, OCT. 3. Selleck, Kauffman, Massengale, Love – Donuts & coffee in hall lobbies.
COI/COC Disclosure Review Training Session
Research Compliance Services is hosting two separate one (1) hour informational and Q&A sessions via zoom for UNL employees who review and approve annual COI/COC Disclosures (such as Department Chairs, Heads, Center Directors, Associate Deans and other administrative reviewers). These sessions will provide guidance on the review of disclosures including insight on what to look for and when to request revisions. Time will also be allotted to general questions. The two sessions will cover the same material, so you only need to sign up for one here.
BroadCAST Webinar w/Musician-Singer John Munson
John Munson is an American musician from Minneapolis, MN. He is a highly regarded bassist, vocalist, and record producer and achieved mainstream success with the power pop group Semisonic in the 1990s (#1 hit single “Closing Time,” 1998). Previously, Munson was a founding member of the psychedelic pop band Trip Shakespeare which featured his operatic vocals and fretless bass guitar playing. He has also performed and recorded with groups The Flops, The Twilight Hours, and with The New Standards, a trio giving jazz arrangements to pop standards.
CBC/RBC seminar - Dr. Don Ronning, UNMC College of Pharmacy
Directions: Beadle Center is located at 1901 Vine St. on UNL City campus. Redox homeostasis and stress responses due to environmental changes is a broad and rapidly expanding field. For pathogenic bacteria, such defenses play pivotal roles in protecting the pathogen through metabolic modification of the bacterium, reversible protein oxidation, neutralization of reactive oxygen or nitrogen species, modulation of host responses, and processing of xenobiotic compounds. The defense mechanisms employed by Mycobacterium tuberculosis, the bacterium synonymous with the disease, must account for growth environment variation that includes extracellular survival prior to phagocytosis, growth inside a macrophage, division following macrophage escape, maintenance of long-term infection in a granuloma, and transition to reactivation. The described studies take a protein structure-based look at both Mycothiol utilization and Ergothioneine production to enhance the understanding of some of these defenses and afford the development of compounds that may modulate or inhibit these responses as a basis for enhancing drug current therapies.
Researchers expand reach of family-school intervention
A family-school intervention program that has seen success in Nebraska and surrounding states is expanding its reach. Susan Sheridan, director of the Nebraska Center for Research on Children, Youth, Families and Schools (CYFS), and Amanda Witte, CYFS research assistant professor, are working with University of Wisconsin researchers to bring the Teachers and Parents as Partners (TAPP) intervention to schools in their state, along with ongoing studies in the region.
Applications for Rural Fellowship program now open
Summer 2023 will mark the Rural Fellowship program’s 10th anniversary. The seven-week program, housed in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, places college students in Nebraska towns to help create and execute community-improvement projects. For both students and communities, the application window opened...
Husker sophomore in recovery and helping others
Grace McCutcheon, sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, battled with addiction and gave way to some hard times her freshman year, but her recovery journey is not a sad story. “My professors told me to go to Big Red Resilience and Collegiate Recovery Community, and that’s what really changed the...
State of Diversity is Oct. 26
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Office of Diversity and Inclusion will host its fourth-annual State of Diversity from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Oct. 26, and registration is now open. This year’s event will be offered in a hybrid format. The in-person experience will be limited to 400 individuals...
University to host , flu vaccine clinic on Oct. 10
The University of Nebraska–Lincoln will host a vaccine clinic for COVID-19 and the flu on Oct. 10. The free clinic, which is open to students, faculty and staff, is offered through a partnership with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and University Health Center. It will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Jackie Gaughan Multicultural Center, Unity and Ubuntu rooms; and 3 to 4 p.m. in the Nebraska East Union, Great Plains Room.
Nonprofit Financial Management Executive Certificate Program
The Nebraska Center for Executive and Professional Development launches the new Nonprofit Management Institute this fall. Serving Nebraskan nonprofit professionals, the institute offers three executive certificate programs in management, finance and fundraising to help nonprofit leaders refine the skills they need to make a larger and lasting impact on the communities they serve.
CAS Inquire
Additional Info: https://unl.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1aHwKxNEQF2HBI3gTMhT3g. Elizabeth Theiss-Morse’s talk will address respect as a cardinal virtue of democratic citizenship. While most Americans say they believe in civic respect, they do not practice this respect. Giving people civic respect means engaging with the other side’s ideas, rather than simply assuming political opponents are ignorant or stereotyping them based on their vote. At its core, civic respect is about accepting pluralism.
