Doctoral student Sarah Rothman is representing the University of Maryland at the global final of the Universitas 21 Three Minute Thesis Competition. This university has been a member of Universitas 21, a group of universities from around the globe aiming to exchange knowledge internationally, since 2013. Its Three Minute Thesis Competition challenges doctoral students to explain their thesis and research in just three minutes.

