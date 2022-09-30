Read full article on original website
Related
dbknews.com
UMD student hopes to win award at international thesis competition
Doctoral student Sarah Rothman is representing the University of Maryland at the global final of the Universitas 21 Three Minute Thesis Competition. This university has been a member of Universitas 21, a group of universities from around the globe aiming to exchange knowledge internationally, since 2013. Its Three Minute Thesis Competition challenges doctoral students to explain their thesis and research in just three minutes.
dbknews.com
Fire and Life Safety Ecosystem Symposium highlights gaps in fire safety research
Flyers regarding the Fire & Risk Alliance on a table. The Fire & Risk Alliance hosted a symposium at The Hotel on Sept. 28, 2022, and Sept. 29, 2022. (Jess Daninhirsch/The Diamondback) For The Diamondback. The University of Maryland hosted a Fire and Life Safety Ecosystem Symposium, the first event...
dbknews.com
UMD graduate students reflect on end of Ford Foundation diversity fellowship
Anthony Munson poses next to the Testudo statue in front of McKeldin Library on Oct. 1, 2022. Munson is a recipient of the Ford Foundations fellowship. (Jess Daninhirsch/The Diamondback) The Ford Foundation is ending its 60-year-old diversity fellowship program, announced foundation President Darren Walker on Sept. 16. The fellowship was...
dbknews.com
UMD dedicates Johnson-Whittle Hall to two trailblazers
The audience at the Johnson-Whittle name dedication ceremony clapping for namesake Elaine Johnson Coates on Sept. 30, 2022. (Jess Daninhirsch/The Diamondback) The University of Maryland community gathered at the newly opened Johnson-Whittle dorm for its building dedication Friday. Johnson-Whittle Hall is named after Hiram Whittle and Elaine Johnson Coates. Whittle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dbknews.com
Prince George’s County politicians don’t represent the area’s growing Latinx population
During Hispanic Heritage Month, Prince George’s County is celebrating its fastest growing population — 21 percent of residents are Hispanic or Latino, compared to 15 percent in 2010. But despite this growth in relative population, Latino leaders across the county are frustrated with the lack of Latino representation at both the county and state levels.
dbknews.com
No. 4 Maryland field hockey defeats No. 2 Northwestern in overtime, 2-1
Danielle Van Rootselaar attempts a shot during Maryland field hockey’s 6-1 win over New Hampshire on Sept. 11, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) Ahead of the overtime period, Maryland field hockey danced to the music playing at Lakeside Field and exhibited no signs of a team that had played into extra time just two days prior.
dbknews.com
Maryland women’s soccer drops fourth-straight match, 4-0, to Michigan State
Alina Stahl challenges for the ball during Maryland women's soccer's 4-0 loss to Michigan State on Oct. 2, 2022. (Eric Robinson/The Diamondback) Michigan State’s Jordyn Wickes found space down Maryland’s left flank with defenders in pursuit. With a clean cutback, the sophomore found Lauren DeBeau wide open just...
dbknews.com
Maryland volleyball falls to No. 3 Nebraska for fourth-straight loss, 3-1
Laila Ivey rises for a kill attempt during Maryland volleyball's 3-1 loss to Nebraska on Oct. 2, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) In position to seize match point, Nebraska’s Whitney Lauenstein and Kaitlyn Hord ascended and sent a Sam Csire attack crashing back onto the hardwood for the Cornhuskers’ 22nd block of the match.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dbknews.com
Maryland football wins first game against Michigan State in six seasons, 27-13
Taulia Tagovailoa extends the ball toward Colby McDonald during Maryland football’s 27-13 win over Michigan State on Oct. 1, 2022. (Rohan Pandit/The Diamondback) A whirlwind of emotions confronted Taulia Tagovailoa leading into Maryland football’s 27-13 win over Michigan State on Saturday. Just days earlier, Tagovailoa watched as his...
Comments / 0