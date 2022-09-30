ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

45th Annual East Georgia Marching Band Championship taking place at Statesboro High School Oct. 29

Come one, come all and experience the local premier band competition this fall!. The Statesboro High School Band will be hosting its 45th annual East Georgia Marching Championships Band Competition on October 29th, 2022. The event will be held in the SHS football stadium and will begin promptly at 11am and go until the awards ceremony concludes at 9:30pm that evening.
STATESBORO, GA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA

Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Chris Wiggins inducted as President of Kiwanis Club of Statesboro

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Statesboro banker Chris Wiggins was inducted as President of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro at their regular Thursday noon meeting. Wiggins follows Dr. John Banter in the Presidency. Banter discussed the challenges of being president of the club during COVID and bringing the fair back after it was cancelled due to COVID the in 2020.
STATESBORO, GA
WRDW-TV

Local franchise owner prepares to travel with donations for Fort Myers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah area was under a hurricane and storm surge warning as Hurricane Ian moved towards the Georgia-Carolina coast. Meanwhile, Florida is still recovering after the storm blew through a couple of days ago. Friday, we heard from a man with connections to both cities. He’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
erienewsnow.com

Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast

Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
SAVANNAH, GA
fernandinaobserver.com

Pat’s Wildways: Darien, Georgia Revisited

Lots of my readers probably get the Harris Teeter weekly emails and they have a feature, “Meet our Fishermen.” And when it comes to shrimp specials, lots of the time they feature one Boone or another up in Darien, Georgia. Darien is only about an hour north of us by distance but it is decades away from Fernandina in time frame. It is still a small coastal fishing town, with active shrimp, clam, sturgeon and other fisheries in full operation, if you know where to look and are lucky to time it right.
DARIEN, GA
WRDW-TV

Savannah returning to normal after Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many stores and businesses have remained closed over the past day including some places downtown. But thankfully, the only real weather difference you can feel down at Plant Riverside is a strong wind. If you remember, yesterday, staff with Plant Riverside spent most of the day...
SAVANNAH, GA

