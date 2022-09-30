Read full article on original website
45th Annual East Georgia Marching Band Championship taking place at Statesboro High School Oct. 29
Come one, come all and experience the local premier band competition this fall!. The Statesboro High School Band will be hosting its 45th annual East Georgia Marching Championships Band Competition on October 29th, 2022. The event will be held in the SHS football stadium and will begin promptly at 11am and go until the awards ceremony concludes at 9:30pm that evening.
16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA
Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
Coastal Georgia businesses exhale as Hurricane Ian skirts by
Coastal businesses in Georgia escaped most of the impact of Hurricane Ian.
Chris Wiggins inducted as President of Kiwanis Club of Statesboro
On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Statesboro banker Chris Wiggins was inducted as President of the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro at their regular Thursday noon meeting. Wiggins follows Dr. John Banter in the Presidency. Banter discussed the challenges of being president of the club during COVID and bringing the fair back after it was cancelled due to COVID the in 2020.
WJCL
Georgia Southern issues warning to students following on-campus armed robbery
STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University's Office of Public Safety sent out a warning to students on Saturday after someone was robbed on campus. The armed robbery happened at around 8:15 p.m. on the Statesboro Campus at Southern Courtyard, according to GSU. GSU said the witness told officers he...
Gallery: Step One Auto Pink Mammography Wagoneer at First Tabernacle Church
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Step One Auto Pink Mammography Wagoneer was at the First Tabernacle Church on Sunday! Take a look at the photo gallery below.
WRDW-TV
Local franchise owner prepares to travel with donations for Fort Myers
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah area was under a hurricane and storm surge warning as Hurricane Ian moved towards the Georgia-Carolina coast. Meanwhile, Florida is still recovering after the storm blew through a couple of days ago. Friday, we heard from a man with connections to both cities. He’s...
WJCL
DoorDash suspends service across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Need food delivery? You might have to wait a little while longer. DoorDash, on Thursday, activated its Severe Weather Protocol and suspended operations across parts of Coastal Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry. The service was suspended at 8 p.m. Thursday. DoorDash says it will closely...
Remembering former Savannah Chatham County School Board member Lori Brady
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah Chatham County School Board member and County Commissioner Lorelei “Lori” Lynn Lower Brady, 61, passed away Thursday. Brady was born in Parris Island, SC. She spent many years pursuing real estate. Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m....
WJCL
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: A Savannah Walmart seen empty Thursday evening. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when it's safe to do...
Georgian Reacts to Hurricane Ian Heading Towards Georgia Coast
Hurricane Ian, now downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane, has begun it's path towards the Georgia coastline. Those living in coastal cities like Savannah are preparing for flooding, or evacuating the city. Nancy Neff, with her husband, John, and dog, Ellie have evacuated to stay at their daughter's house in...
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
WTGS
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
WJCL
Power outages reported in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your latest forecast. Update 3:12 p.m.: Georgia Power reports less than 200 outages in Savannah. Dominion Energy reports only a few outages in Beaufort and Jasper County, but more than 600 in the Charleston area. Update 9:40 a.m.: Georgia Power is reporting roughly 300...
Pat’s Wildways: Darien, Georgia Revisited
Lots of my readers probably get the Harris Teeter weekly emails and they have a feature, “Meet our Fishermen.” And when it comes to shrimp specials, lots of the time they feature one Boone or another up in Darien, Georgia. Darien is only about an hour north of us by distance but it is decades away from Fernandina in time frame. It is still a small coastal fishing town, with active shrimp, clam, sturgeon and other fisheries in full operation, if you know where to look and are lucky to time it right.
Georgia substitute teacher suing for religious discrimination after firing
A substitute teacher in Georgia is suing her former employer for firing her after she asked for a religious exemption for her children.
Georgia Southern University police looking for suspects following an armed robbery
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University police are investigating Saturday night after an armed robbery at their Statesboro campus. The robbery took place at the Southern Courtyard. The witness described the suspects as 3 males. One suspect is in custody and the other two suspects ran towards the University...
WRDW-TV
Savannah returning to normal after Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Many stores and businesses have remained closed over the past day including some places downtown. But thankfully, the only real weather difference you can feel down at Plant Riverside is a strong wind. If you remember, yesterday, staff with Plant Riverside spent most of the day...
WTGS
Talmadge Bridge closed as police assist person in distress
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions while Savannah Police assist a person in distress. Police ask that drivers avoid the area and take Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure.
Georgia mom and substitute teacher files lawsuit after being fired over religious beliefs
Lindsey Barr spoke out about the books her children were being read in the school library, and said she was fired because of it. Now she is suing.
