Savannah, GA

WJCL

Four people displaced following kitchen fire in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Four people are displaced following a Sunday evening kitchen fire in Savannah. The fire broke out at around 5:30 p.m. at a single-story home on the 1100 block of Althea Parkway. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke streaming from the home. This content is...
SAVANNAH, GA
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA

Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Dive Savannah looking to expand their services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local nonprofit in Savannah that serves the homeless is looking to expand their services. The Dive Savannah helps feed people experiencing homelessness in the city and also has a day center. They operate out of Christ Church Anglican on Bull Street. Leaders with the organization...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Weekend residential fire displaces 4 in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) battled a structural fire that started in a home on the 500 block of E. Hall Street on Saturday. According to the Fire Department, the blaze appeared to have originated in an upstairs unit of the multi-family, residential structure, a little after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Beaufort experiencing softer storm impact from Ian

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - For the most part, Ian didn’t leave much of a lasting impact in Beaufort. City officials say outside of a tree falling on a vacant home, there isn’t much damage to speak of. Beaufort feels little impact from Ian, minimal damage reported by Beaufort...
BEAUFORT, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Oak#Public Libraries#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Liberty Counties
WSAV News 3

What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Consider the last “This Weekend in Savannah” article a false alarm. Instead, here’s some stuff that has not been canceled due to the storm. Final Friday Fire When: Friday, September 30 at 8 p.m. Where: Stafford’s Public House Price: $5 More information is available through the link here. Fall Botanical Bash […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Beaufort Police reporting dock closure

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Police Department is reporting a closure of a dock in the Lowcountry this morning. Officials say that the dock at 2440 Pigeon Point Road will be closed until further notice due to damage as of October 1. According to police, the appropriate people have been notified in order to […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Talmadge Bridge reopens to traffic in both directions

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that the Talmadge Bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon as deputies respond to a person in distress. According to police, the best alternate route is Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure. Please avoid the area if possible. This is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory

Next week, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will be continuing with essential road work projects as a result of the construction, traffic may be interrupted from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7. All project timelines are subject to weather or other factors. Motorists are asked to reduce their speed while...
GEORGIA STATE
Grice Connect

Chatham County interstate closure advisory

Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Tire fire at homeless camp causes traffic delays on Truman Parkway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday. According to Savannah Fire, there was a tire fire with clothing and debris in it that caused dense smoke over the Truman Parkway just before 11:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly put the fire...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Beaufort County Sheriff advises resident to get storm prep done tonight

Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner repeated one message during a Thursday afternoon press conference; residents should stay home and off the streets Friday. He urged residents to finish their errands and storm preparation Thursday. “By nightfall we expect rain,” Tanner said. “We expect more wind. Tropical storm force winds could...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

3 Richmond Hill businesses damaged in early morning fire

RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Popeyes, Fudruckers, and TA service station in Richmond Hill were damaged by a fire early Sunday morning. Popeyes, located on the 4400 block of US Highway 17, sustained fire damage, and two other adjoining businesses were affected, Fudruckers and a TA service station. According to Richmond Hill Fire Department […]
RICHMOND HILL, GA

