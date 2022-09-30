Read full article on original website
Gallery: Step One Auto Pink Mammography Wagoneer at First Tabernacle Church
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Step One Auto Pink Mammography Wagoneer was at the First Tabernacle Church on Sunday! Take a look at the photo gallery below.
WJCL
Four people displaced following kitchen fire in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Four people are displaced following a Sunday evening kitchen fire in Savannah. The fire broke out at around 5:30 p.m. at a single-story home on the 1100 block of Althea Parkway. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke streaming from the home. This content is...
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA
Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
wtoc.com
Dive Savannah looking to expand their services
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local nonprofit in Savannah that serves the homeless is looking to expand their services. The Dive Savannah helps feed people experiencing homelessness in the city and also has a day center. They operate out of Christ Church Anglican on Bull Street. Leaders with the organization...
wtoc.com
Talmadge Bridge closed, traffic rerouted
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Talmadge Bridge is closed in both directions, according to Savannah police.
wtoc.com
Remembering former Savannah Chatham County School Board member Lori Brady
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Savannah Chatham County School Board member and County Commissioner Lorelei “Lori” Lynn Lower Brady, 61, passed away Thursday. Brady was born in Parris Island, SC. She spent many years pursuing real estate. Visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m....
Weekend residential fire displaces 4 in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department (SFD) battled a structural fire that started in a home on the 500 block of E. Hall Street on Saturday. According to the Fire Department, the blaze appeared to have originated in an upstairs unit of the multi-family, residential structure, a little after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. […]
wtoc.com
Beaufort experiencing softer storm impact from Ian
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - For the most part, Ian didn’t leave much of a lasting impact in Beaufort. City officials say outside of a tree falling on a vacant home, there isn’t much damage to speak of. Beaufort feels little impact from Ian, minimal damage reported by Beaufort...
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Consider the last “This Weekend in Savannah” article a false alarm. Instead, here’s some stuff that has not been canceled due to the storm. Final Friday Fire When: Friday, September 30 at 8 p.m. Where: Stafford’s Public House Price: $5 More information is available through the link here. Fall Botanical Bash […]
WJCL
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: A Savannah Walmart seen empty Thursday evening. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when it's safe to do...
Beaufort Police reporting dock closure
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort Police Department is reporting a closure of a dock in the Lowcountry this morning. Officials say that the dock at 2440 Pigeon Point Road will be closed until further notice due to damage as of October 1. According to police, the appropriate people have been notified in order to […]
Talmadge Bridge reopens to traffic in both directions
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that the Talmadge Bridge is currently closed to traffic in both directions Sunday afternoon as deputies respond to a person in distress. According to police, the best alternate route is Hwy 25 to the Houlihan Bridge to detour around the closure. Please avoid the area if possible. This is […]
These City of Savannah services will be closed or suspended due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH — Based on expected impacts from Hurricane Ian, all non-emergency essential City of Savannah government offices will be closed, and multiple city services will be suspended starting Thursday. As safety allows, sanitation collection services will run as normal on Thursday but will be suspended completely on Friday. All...
Southeast Georgia weekly traffic interruption advisory
Next week, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) will be continuing with essential road work projects as a result of the construction, traffic may be interrupted from Oct. 1 through Oct. 7. All project timelines are subject to weather or other factors. Motorists are asked to reduce their speed while...
WJCL
Four people have to find another place to stay following Savannah fire
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Four people are displaced following a fire at a two-story, multi-family residential building in Savannah on Saturday. The fire broke out on the 500 block of East Hall Street at around 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw a plume of heavy smoke and...
Chatham County interstate closure advisory
Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) construction partners will close interstate lanes at the locations below for the 16@95 Improvement Projects, which will widen I-16 and reconstruct the I-16/I-95 Interchange. The lane closures are necessary for widening activities for I-16 and bridge work at the I-16/I-516 Interchange. Daytime...
wtoc.com
Tire fire at homeless camp causes traffic delays on Truman Parkway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A fire at a homeless camp caused some traffic delays on Truman Parkway Saturday. According to Savannah Fire, there was a tire fire with clothing and debris in it that caused dense smoke over the Truman Parkway just before 11:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly put the fire...
WTGS
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort County Sheriff advises resident to get storm prep done tonight
Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner repeated one message during a Thursday afternoon press conference; residents should stay home and off the streets Friday. He urged residents to finish their errands and storm preparation Thursday. “By nightfall we expect rain,” Tanner said. “We expect more wind. Tropical storm force winds could...
3 Richmond Hill businesses damaged in early morning fire
RICHMOND HILL, Ga (WSAV) — The Popeyes, Fudruckers, and TA service station in Richmond Hill were damaged by a fire early Sunday morning. Popeyes, located on the 4400 block of US Highway 17, sustained fire damage, and two other adjoining businesses were affected, Fudruckers and a TA service station. According to Richmond Hill Fire Department […]
