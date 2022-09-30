Read full article on original website
Healthline
LGBTQ College Students and Suicide: On-Campus Care Linked with 84% Lower Risk
New research from The Trevor Project finds that access to inclusive mental health services on campus can significantly reduce the risk of suicide for LGBTQ college students. The research also found that 33% of LGBTQ college students “seriously considered” suicide in the past year, while 7% actually reported a suicide attempt in the past year.
psychologytoday.com
How TikTok and Twitter Get Trauma So Wrong
Trauma is presented in an overly simplistic way on social media, including misinformation about symptoms and poor understanding of diagnosis. It is important to understand why mental health misinformation is rife on social media, and to determine accurate sources of information. Mental health information on social media should be considered...
ABC News
After his brother died by suicide, this teacher changed how he talks to students about mental health
Every day at the start of his classes, Nick Orr, a high school science teacher in Nevada, said he checks in with his students about their mental health. It's a practice Orr said he began doing after his own brother Anthony died by suicide shortly after graduating high school in 2020.
ADDitude
Bullying Is the Norm. So Is an Inadequate Response.
Despite nationwide anti-bullying campaigns, zero-tolerance school policies, and calls for kindness, bullying remains a serious public health issue. Youth today continue to fall victim to negative verbal and physical confrontations. In a recent ADDitude survey on youth mental health, a staggering 61% of respondents said their child had been bullied; of those respondents, 72% were dissatisfied with the school’s response to incidents on campus, on a school bus, or online.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Psychiatric Times
From the Pages of Psychiatric Times: September 2022
The experts weighed in on a wide variety of psychiatric issues for the September 2022 issue of Psychiatric Times. In the September issue of Psychiatric TimesTM, we worked with experts from multiple psychiatric areas to bring you thoughtful articles about a wide variety of psychiatric issues, from contingency management treatment for substance use disorders to burnout prevention tips for psychiatrists. Here are some highlights from the issue.
newsymom.com
Myths about Suicide
5 Myths About Suicide. Knowing resources and answers will assist in helping those you love. When it comes to suicide, there’s a lot of competing information that makes it hard to tell myth from fact. But knowing the facts may allow us to take lifesaving steps to help our children.
