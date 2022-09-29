Read full article on original website
New Bedford Madeira Feast Organizers Launching Country Music Festa
The people behind New Bedford's legendary Feast of the Blessed Sacrament are famous for throwing a great party, and now they are adding to that a new tradition with the first annual Country Music Festa this coming Saturday, October 8 on the feast grounds. "We're trying different venues to make...
northforker.com
Dream Day: Fall fun in Providence, R.I.
Providence is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. state of Rhode Island and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. 8 A.M. Start your morning at Amy’s Place, a spot that’s been ranked for having the best breakfast sandwiches in the state. The main attraction of their sandwiches is the bolo levedo — a slightly sweet and crispy Portuguese muffin. Take one to go and explore the independent shops and art galleries along Wickenden Street.
rimonthly.com
32 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this October
WHAT: Enter Barnaby’s Inferno, where guests will find three floors of spooky delights — think local food and libations, immersive decorations and entertainment — during the fifth annual Halloween at the Castle. Sport your creepiest costume and take part in complimentary tarot and palm readings. Funds from the twenty-one-plus event helped save Barnaby Castle and restore the building’s exterior painting and the solarium’s windows. VIP tickets offer access to a 7 p.m. soiree. 8 p.m.–midnight. $200–$250; free valet parking. Where: Barnaby Castle, 299 Broadway, Providence. More info: 617-4660, kaitlyn-alyece-events.com.
ecori.org
Walking Tour Illustrates the Difficulty in Accessing the Ocean State’s Public Shoreline
WESTERLY, R.I. – On a clear September afternoon, a group of about 30 people gathered at the Weekapaug Breachway on Atlantic Avenue for a walking tour of Westerly’s shoreline public access points. Leading the walking tour were Janet Freedman and Nathan Vinhateiro of the University of Rhode Island’s...
newportthisweek.com
Italian Festival In The Park Canceled for Saturday, Oct. 1
The Newport Festival in the park scheduled for Saturday October 1st is canceled due to severe weather concerns. Check out newportfesta.org for other activities for Newport’s Festa Italiana – Celebrating 28 Years.
ABC6.com
Thousands turn out to annual Gloria Gemma 5K in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Thousands turned out to Sunday’s annual Gloria Gemma 5K road race in Providence. The event works to raise funds as well as awareness each October for those affected by breast cancer. Ben Warr, a student from Bishop Hendricken High School tells ABC 6 News...
ABC6.com
Temporary bike path opens at Hope Street in Providence
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A new temporary one-mile trail opened off of Hope Street Saturday. The path can be used for walking, jogging, and biking on the East Side of Providence. Jill Eschelman of the Providence Streets Coalition told ABC 6 News that there are a lot of bikers...
providenceonline.com
Indulge in Fall Pastries from Pawtucket’s Sweetfairy
Unafraid of using a little color and sparkle in their almost-too-pretty-to-eat vegan confections, Sweetfairy LLC is a labor of love led by pastry chefs Flourish Nuñez and mother Sonia. From a selection of muffins, loaves, and sweet doughs to butterfly-shaped hand pies and cakes adorned with edible flowers and dried fruit, Flourish specializes in desserts that are as lovely as they are comforting. “The purpose of Sweetfairy is to share a personal experience,” she says, “to translate every part of ourselves and infuse that magic into all of the sweets and treats we create.
independentri.com
With summer in the books, Theatre By The Sea owner reflects on theater’s big return
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The 2022 Theatre By The Sea summer season delivered on its promise of a box-busting schedule after a global pandemic left the curtains closed for two years. After COVID hit, Bill Hanney, the theater’s owner and executive producer, had to curtail the summer musical productions...
Valley Breeze
Hazel M. Campopiano – Johnston
Hazel M. Campopiano, 94, formerly of Johnston and Bristol, passed away Sept. 28, 2022, after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Remo Campopiano. Born in Providence, the middle daughter of the late Frank and Harriet (Arnold) Reedy. She was also preceded in death by her youngest son, David Campopiano.
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Monthly
's Best of Rhode Island.
The best local Halloween displays of 2022 in RI, Mass.
Festive and frightful, these are the best local displays!
Valley Breeze
David F. Hoey Jr. – Lincoln
David F. Hoey Jr., 83, of Lincoln, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family. David was the loving husband of Claire M. (Lemoie) Hoey for 58 years. He was born in Central Falls, son of the late David F. Hoey Sr., and Mary (Michalski) Hoey.
whatsupnewp.com
Boys & Girls Club of Newport County receives $11,500 check from Newport Polo Gala
Newport Polo this week announced the first disbursement of its 2022 charity gala proceeds was presented to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County. Presenting the donation on behalf of 2022 gala beneficiary, the Jeffrey Osborne Foundation, founder Jeffrey Osborne visited the BGC Newport main campus in Newport, and toured the facility with Executive Director & CEO, Joe Pratt, Kelley Coen, Director of Development, and Stacie Mills, Vice Chair/Board of Directors.
providenceonline.com
The Witches of Providence
According to Della-Piana, having one wow element will not only save on costs but also give you something to build around. For a costume she created for Cruz’s song Raven Evermore, for example, Della-Piana crafted a stunning bolero jacket, intricately cutting PVC and leather to resemble raven feathers. Cruz can mix and match the piece again and again to achieve different looks.
thebeveragejournal.com
Retail Review: Crossroad Liquors
Established in 1995, Crossroad Liquors has been owned by Paresh Patel since 2007. Paresh’s nephew, Johnny Patel, runs the store day to day with his partner, Sunil Patel. The family has been in retail for decades: Paresh’s parents, Naram and Sangita Patel, owned a few convenience stores in the area in the 1980s and ’90s, and Paresh eventually got into the liquor store industry.
Crossroads to renovate tower, move occupants to new development
Crossroads Rhode Island is turning an abandoned lot on Summer Street into a 176-unit apartment complex.
Providence bridge replacement to start early
RIDOT will close part of Route 6 on Tuesday to replace a Providence bridge one day ahead of schedule.
ABC6.com
Late Night Madness Brings Friartown Back Together
The 2022-23 Providence College Late Night Madness celebration returned to the Amica Mutual Pavilion for the first time as the event since 2019 on Saturday, October 1. The night was packed with dance and cheer performances followed by introductions of the men’s and women’s basketball teams. The AMP was then illuminated by a performance by Khalid.
Valley Breeze
Daniel J. Grabowski – Woonsocket
Daniel J. Grabowski, 75, of Woonsocket, died Sept. 19, 2022, at home. He was the longtime partner of the late former Woonsocket Mayor, his beau, Susan Menard. Born in Hartford, Conn., he was the son of the late Alphonse and Beatrice (Szymaszek) Grabowski.
