Tuscaloosa, AL

NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4

A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Tua Tagovailoa’s Playing Status Updated Following Brutal Concussion

Fans have been curious about Tua’s health. Tua Tagovailoa experienced a scary head injury last Thursday while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals. After being tackled to the ground, Tua was seemingly knocked unconscious and his hands even went into a fencing position which is a neurological response to head trauma. Tua had to be carted off of the field, and he was eventually taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Alabama Baseball Picks Up Transfer Commit

The Alabama baseball team picked up a huge commitment in pitcher Kade Snell this past week. Snell announced his commitment to the Tide on Thursday via social media. “Extremely thankful to say I have committed to The University of Alabama! Thank you to the good Lord, my parents, and my coaches for making this possible,” said Snell.
