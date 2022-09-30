Read full article on original website
Related
Neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa fired over 'several mistakes'
The unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in clearing Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during a game has been fired.
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Miami Dolphins Are Adding A Quarterback With Tua Tagovailoa Out With Injury
In light of Tua Tagovailoa's injury, the Miami Dolphins are adding depth at the quarterback position. Mike McDaniel announced this Monday afternoon that Tagovailoa will miss Week 5 vs. the New York Jets. It's unclear when he will return. The Dolphins, as a result, are adding some depth ...
Nick Saban Updates Bryce Young’s Status Ahead of Monday’s Practice
The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated the Arkansas Razorbacks 49-26 last Saturday, but it was a pyrrhic victory as Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young left the game in the second quarter with an apparent shoulder injury. The nation's No. 1 team now turns its eyes to an important revenge game on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Cowherd Reaction to Scary Injury to Tua & Dolphins loss to Bengals
Colin Cowherd reacts to the concerning injury to Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and addresses the controversy surrounding the decision to start him in Thursday night’s NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also reacts to the game and to the performance by Joe Burrow.
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 4?
What did the Eagles loss do to the Jaguars in terms of the advanced metrics?
Alabama Leads Arkansas 28-7 at Halftime; Bryce Young Still Out
The Alabama Crimson Tide leads the Arkansas Razorbacks by a score of 28-7 at halftime in Fayetteville, AR. The defense has forced its first turnover of the season, JoJo Earle has returned to the line-up and already caught a touchdown, and the team has put up double the yards on offense that Arkansas has.
Ex-NFL coach Rex Ryan rips Dolphins over Tua Tagovailoa injury situation: 'This is an epic fail'
Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan did not mince words when talking about the role Mike McDaniel played in Tua Tagovailoa's injuries over the last few days.
RELATED PEOPLE
Jimbo Fisher Details Optimism Ahead of Alabama Game
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher addressed the media on Monday, as he previewed the upcoming matchup against Alabama. One media member asked the head coach what made him so optimistic that the execution was coming for his team. “I know the guys in practice. I see them practice and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tua Tagovailoa’s Playing Status Updated Following Brutal Concussion
Fans have been curious about Tua’s health. Tua Tagovailoa experienced a scary head injury last Thursday while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals. After being tackled to the ground, Tua was seemingly knocked unconscious and his hands even went into a fencing position which is a neurological response to head trauma. Tua had to be carted off of the field, and he was eventually taken to the hospital for evaluation.
Alabama Baseball Picks Up Transfer Commit
The Alabama baseball team picked up a huge commitment in pitcher Kade Snell this past week. Snell announced his commitment to the Tide on Thursday via social media. “Extremely thankful to say I have committed to The University of Alabama! Thank you to the good Lord, my parents, and my coaches for making this possible,” said Snell.
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0