TODAY.com

Death toll climbs in Ian aftermath, as rescues continue to unfold

Search and rescue missions are still unfolding across Florida five days after Hurricane Ian roared ashore. As the death toll climbs, questions are growing over whether or not everyone in the storm’s path had enough warning to get out of harm’s way. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Oct. 3, 2022.
WALB 10

Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
The Hill

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, S.C., on Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Ian hit the U.S. for the second time this week, arriving on the Carolina coast just after 2 p.m. with sustained winds of 85 mph. The hurricane is expected to weaken as it travels inland and into North Carolina through Saturday.
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
The Associated Press

Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday, with winds picking up to 80 mph (129 kph) near midnight Thursday. The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus...
