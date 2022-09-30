Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Death toll climbs in Ian aftermath, as rescues continue to unfold
Search and rescue missions are still unfolding across Florida five days after Hurricane Ian roared ashore. As the death toll climbs, questions are growing over whether or not everyone in the storm’s path had enough warning to get out of harm’s way. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Oct. 3, 2022.
North Georgia apple orchard ranked as 2nd best in America, according to USA Today
BLUE RIDGE, Ga. — North Georgia has one of the best apple orchards in America, according to new rankings from USA Today. The publication ranked the 10 best apple orchards to visit as part of its “10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.” Apple picking is a fall tradition in Georgia.
WALB 10
Phoebe warns south Georgia about rising RSV cases
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - RSV, or Respiratory Syncytial Virus, is a virus that can wreak havoc on a baby’s or child’s respiratory system. It causes wheezing, fever, and congestion. And as RSV Awareness month begins, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital says they are seeing an uptick in cases. The...
TODAY.com
Search crews race to find survivors stranded by Hurricane Ian
Search, rescue and recovery remain the primary operations in Florida just days after Hurricane Ian made landfall. The death toll continues to climb as efforts continue. NBC’s Steve Patterson reports for Sunday TODAY.Oct. 2, 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia’s gas tax suspension extended for fifth time
ATLANTA — Governor Brian Kemp has suspended the state’s gas tax for the fifth time this year. The new extension will last until Nov. 11. The tax suspension saves Georgians about 30 cents per gallon for gas and 33 cents per gallon for diesel. The governor’s office originally...
Hurricane Ian makes landfall in South Carolina
Hurricane Ian made landfall near Georgetown, S.C., on Friday afternoon, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. Ian hit the U.S. for the second time this week, arriving on the Carolina coast just after 2 p.m. with sustained winds of 85 mph. The hurricane is expected to weaken as it travels inland and into North Carolina through Saturday.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/3/22
Three people are dead after a fiery crash on I-475 south. It happened just after 2 p.m. on Sunday. coroner Leon Jones says the victims are possibly a young family.
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Sept. 26- Oct. 1)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon woman training caregivers to help ease shortage. In response to a shortage of caregivers in Georgia, one Macon woman decided to open up a long-term care facility where she trains and encourages people to enter the field. From checking blood pressure to performing CPR, these are just some of the skills students will learn in Patricia Duncan's new certified nursing aide program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIVE COVERAGE: Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone, to weaken further
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as it moved across South Carolina. Ian made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished Friday
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing teenage girl. Zaniyak Brathwaite, 15, was last seen Friday, September 30 in the Northside Drive area of Spalding County. Zaniyak is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 120 pounds...
Valley native glad he evacuated from his South Carolina home before hurricane
As Hurricane Ian picked up strength out over the Atlantic Ocean after pounding Florida, people in South Carolina were forced to come to a decision, stick it out or evacuate?
Ian drenches Central NC, leaves thousands in the dark; Wake County hit hard
Post-tropical cyclone Ian made its way into North Carolina Friday evening bringing a lot of rain and high winds across the region; leaving thousands without power.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coastal Georgia businesses exhale as Hurricane Ian skirts by
Coastal businesses in Georgia escaped most of the impact of Hurricane Ian.
Enjoy Spectacular Fall Colors at These 3 Nationally-Ranked Georgia State Parks
Three Georgia state parks ranked consensus favorites by well-known national travel sources also are top spots in the state to see the changing colors of fall foliage. Hikers can enjoy the falls at Cloudland State Park, while the rim trails provide colorful canyon overlooks.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
13newsnow.com
Ian very close to second landfall at South Carolina coast, winds picking up in Virginia
Ian is getting very close to a second landfall on the South Carolina coast. It's still technically a Category 1 hurricane, but it's expected to weaken moving north.
New tropical storm warnings added for east Georgia for Hurricane Ian
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian will take aim at the South Carolina coast on Friday as it prepares for a final landfall. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Hurricane Ian for almost a week. As of 11 a.m., the hurricane is moving north with 85 mph winds. Meteorologist Brian...
Floods trap many in Florida as Ian heads to South Carolina
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina. Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday, with winds picking up to 80 mph (129 kph) near midnight Thursday. The devastation inflicted on Florida came into focus...
The latest on Tropical Storm Ian and its impact on Georgia
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and state emergency officials have provided another update on Tropical Storm Ian. The update comes as the storm was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm overnight. Ian weakened overnight and is now a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It is...
fox5atlanta.com
Update in Georgia mother Debbie Collier's death
Reporters spoke to investigators and got some specifics. Investigators are trying to narrow down a timeline of Debbie Collier's movements.
LIVE UPDATES: Ian restrengthens to Hurricane status as it bears down on Georgia
ATLANTA — Hurricane Ian strengthened back into a Category I storm Thursday afternoon as it moved over the Atlanta Ocean. The storm that brought widespread destruction to Florida and killed at least 9 people is now taking aim for the Georgia/South Carolina coast. Ian slammed Florida’s west coast as...
Comments / 0