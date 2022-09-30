ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bros': Judd Apatow & Director Talk New Billy Eichner Comedy

By Gabriel Kovacs
 4 days ago
Producer Judd Apatow and director Nicholas Stollers join the show to discuss the making of Billy Eichner’s new romantic comedy Bros. This is one of our favorite movies of the year, and a return to form for the genre. We discuss infusing the story and character with Billy Eichner’s humor and own life story, how difficult it is to make a good rom-com, and we even make time for a look back at their earlier films.

Stick around for our full review of Bros , as well as Netflix’s Blonde and Peter Farrelly’s The Greatest Beer Run Ever .

Timestamps (approx. only)

00:00:00 - Intro
00:07:50 - Judd Apatow & Nicholas Stoller Interview
00:38:40 - Halloween Ends Final Trailer Reaction
00:51:12 - This Week In Movies
00:53:04 - The Greatest Beer Run Ever Review
01:03:54 - Blonde Review
01:20:40 - Bros Review
01:33:39 - Our Favorite Double Features
01:45:33 - Outro

